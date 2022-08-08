ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

klcc.org

Mobile medical, dental care clinics expand in Oregon and Washington

Volunteer dentists and doctors are expanding their mobile services to underserved areas in the Willamette Valley. Two medical agencies — Kaiser Permanente Northwest and Medical Teams International — are partnering to provide mobile clinics in six Oregon counties and parts of Southwest Washington. They initially will offer 51 mobile clinics in Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington, and Lane Counties in Oregon, and Cowlitz and Clark counties in Washington. Those services may expand as the program gets underway.
klcc.org

Eugene activists call for denuclearization at annual memorial

Eugene’s memorial for the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki returned August 8. This year, its calls for denuclearization were heightened amid the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. The sound of Taiko drums rang through Alton Baker Park, commencing a ceremony which included poetry, dance and speeches from Eugene’s Japanese-American community. In...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Cedar Creek Fire grows as crews struggle for containment

The Cedar Creek Fire burning on the Willamette National Forest east of Oakridge saw increased activity Sunday. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned 3,234 acres with zero containment. This was up from Sunday's estimate of 1,800 acres. Fire officials say the fire was most active on the northwest...
OAKRIDGE, OR
klcc.org

Tuesday night storms bring lightning, thunder, rain, and hail

Tuesday night brought powerful winds, thunder, and rain turning to hail in some parts of our listening area. Around 9:00pm last night, Eugene-Springfield saw a series of brief but powerful storms. Medium to large hail fell in the South Hills and other parts of town, with a flood advisory issued for the north-central section of Lane County.
EUGENE, OR

