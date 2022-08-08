Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mobile medical, dental care clinics expand in Oregon and Washington
Volunteer dentists and doctors are expanding their mobile services to underserved areas in the Willamette Valley. Two medical agencies — Kaiser Permanente Northwest and Medical Teams International — are partnering to provide mobile clinics in six Oregon counties and parts of Southwest Washington. They initially will offer 51 mobile clinics in Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington, and Lane Counties in Oregon, and Cowlitz and Clark counties in Washington. Those services may expand as the program gets underway.
Native IT administrators and techies gather at the UO's tribal broadband boot camp
Some of the 50 attendees inside the Ford Alumni Center, taking in presentations on broadband development. This week, Native Americans from across the region and beyond are gathered at the University of Oregon for its first tribal broadband boot camp. At the Ford Alumni Center, about 50 people are seated...
Santiam Canyon areas may be open after wildfires, but their access points might not be
Much of the Santiam Canyon wilderness areas have reopened after being heavily damaged by wildfires in recent years, but don’t pack your bag for your favorite spot just yet. Many of the main access points, like trailheads and roads, remain closed because they’re not fully repaired. U.S. Forest...
Benton County Commissioners vote to add District Attorney’s office to new courthouse project
The Benton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Friday to add the District Attorney’s office to the upcoming construction of a new county courthouse. The decision adds another $8 million dollars to the cost of the project. Nick Kurth is Benton County’s Justice System Improvement Program Manager. He told...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eugene activists call for denuclearization at annual memorial
Eugene’s memorial for the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki returned August 8. This year, its calls for denuclearization were heightened amid the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. The sound of Taiko drums rang through Alton Baker Park, commencing a ceremony which included poetry, dance and speeches from Eugene’s Japanese-American community. In...
Cedar Creek Fire grows as crews struggle for containment
The Cedar Creek Fire burning on the Willamette National Forest east of Oakridge saw increased activity Sunday. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned 3,234 acres with zero containment. This was up from Sunday's estimate of 1,800 acres. Fire officials say the fire was most active on the northwest...
Tuesday night storms bring lightning, thunder, rain, and hail
Tuesday night brought powerful winds, thunder, and rain turning to hail in some parts of our listening area. Around 9:00pm last night, Eugene-Springfield saw a series of brief but powerful storms. Medium to large hail fell in the South Hills and other parts of town, with a flood advisory issued for the north-central section of Lane County.
