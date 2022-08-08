Volunteer dentists and doctors are expanding their mobile services to underserved areas in the Willamette Valley. Two medical agencies — Kaiser Permanente Northwest and Medical Teams International — are partnering to provide mobile clinics in six Oregon counties and parts of Southwest Washington. They initially will offer 51 mobile clinics in Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington, and Lane Counties in Oregon, and Cowlitz and Clark counties in Washington. Those services may expand as the program gets underway.

OREGON STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO