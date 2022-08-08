Read full article on original website
Days Gone By Week of August 8m 2022
A STAR man heard a couple of tramps having a discussion this morning. One of them claimed that a quarter saved is better than a quarter earned. The other fellow couldn’t see why until No. 1 replied “You don’t have to work for the quarter you save, see?”
Maria Quilantan
Maria Quilantan, 77, Pipestone, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at the United Hospital in St. Paul. Funeral services were held Sunday, Aug. 7 at Christian Reformed Church, Pipestone, with Pastor Arturo Gomez and Rev. Jennings Wallace officiating. Honorary casket bearers were Albino Quilantan, Luis Quilantan, Jr., David Rodriguez, Mario Rodriguez,...
Primary election sets stage for November contests
The city of Pipestone will have a new mayor next year. With two of two precincts reporting in the city of Pipestone as of about 9:30 p.m, Tuesday night, Dan Delaney and Verdeen Colbeck received the most votes for the seat, advancing them to the November general election. Delaney led the vote tally with 205, Colbeck came in at 103 and incumbent Myron Koets tallied 97.
