The city of Pipestone will have a new mayor next year. With two of two precincts reporting in the city of Pipestone as of about 9:30 p.m, Tuesday night, Dan Delaney and Verdeen Colbeck received the most votes for the seat, advancing them to the November general election. Delaney led the vote tally with 205, Colbeck came in at 103 and incumbent Myron Koets tallied 97.

PIPESTONE, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO