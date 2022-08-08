Read full article on original website
Mississippi man airlifted to hospital after tree falls on him
A Mississippi man was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Monday morning after being crushed beneath a tree. Just after 10 a.m., Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said, Vicksburg Warren 911 received a call that a man who was working at a home on the 100 block of Carraway Drive had a tree he was cutting fall on him.
Deputies thwart attempt to break into Mississippi church
Deputies say they thwarted an attempt to burglarize a small town Mississippi church. The attempted burglary was reported on Monday at a church in the Bovina community. Just after 7 a.m., Warren County Sherriff Martin Pace said, Sheriff Deputies responded to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church on Warriors Trail. Pace...
Victim of early morning crash airlifted to UMMC
A Louisiana woman who was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Vicksburg was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Warren County Sheriff’s Department units responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle accident on Fisher Ferry Road near Amanda Drive at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Responding units found that a southbound 2003 Ford vehicle had left the roadway, resulting in the crash.
WAPT
2 killed when SUV crashes into tree in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. — Two people were killed Monday night in a crash on Interstate 55 in Copiah County. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the wreck was reported about 9:30 p.m. near Crystal Springs. A 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 37-year-old Adaiah L. Curry, of McComb, was...
Vicksburg Post
Three arrested, drugs seized in raid on Clear Creek Drive in Bovina
An early morning raid on Tuesday at a home in the 100 block of Clear Creek Drive in the Bovina community resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine lab components and fentanyl and the arrest of three people, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said. Arrested were Richard Anthony Jordan “A.J.” Courtier,...
fox40jackson.com
Two brothers dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Two brothers died in a car crash near Crystal Springs in Copiah County on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Kervin Stewart says at 9:25 p.m., 37-year-old Adaiah L. Curry was traveling in a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Interstate 55 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree in the median.
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Sheriff’s Office thwarts attempted break-in at Bovina church
An attempted burglary was reported on Monday at a church in the Bovina community. Just after 7 a.m., Warren County Sherriff Martin Pace said, Sheriff Deputies responded to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church on Warriors Trail. Pace said a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the church was reported, and...
Vicksburg Post
GUEST COLUMN: Vicksburg and Warren County Historical Society extends invitation of membership
Our city of Vicksburg has one of the most unique and diverse histories in the South. Being on the river between New Orleans and Memphis, Vicksburg served as a midway hub for merchants, doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs, missionaries, political philosophers and just about any other type of traveler that saw America’s expansion into the West as an opportunity for advancement for themselves and their future generations.
WAPT
Jackson resident says raw sewage is running down the street, backing into her home
JACKSON, Miss. — Some Jackson residents are dealing with the smell, sight and hazard of having raw sewage backing into their homes. What looked to be sewage was flowing down Morton Avenue on Wednesday with bugs swarming under a home where a woman and her son, who are both disabled, are living.
Officers find stolen firearm when responding to wreck. Mississippi man arrested.
A Mississippi man was arrested Friday after officers responded to a traffic accident and discovered a stolen firearm. Officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and John Allen Street at 10:03 p.m. on Friday. Because a strong odor of...
Vicksburg Post
LOOKING BACK: B.B. Club is but one branch of Vicksburg’s Jewish roots
In 1886, the Jewish congregation, Anshe Chesed, established its social organization, the B’nai B’rith Literary Stock Association and leased the Balfour House for its clubhouse. By 1890, the association had decided that it needed larger quarters and they commissioned architect William Stanton to design a new building. In...
Jackson to hold water distributions on Aug. 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 10. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
vicksburgnews.com
Nine auto burglaries in Warren County solved with one arrest
Nine auto burglaries are believed to be solved when Warren County Sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from the public, arrested a suspect. “We were plagued in the county with some auto burglaries that began back in July. The first was reported around July 11th through August 9th,” said Sheriff Pace. “Some very alert patrol deputies had a call of suspicious vehicles off of Fisher Ferry road responded to the scene. They arrested Tylon Williams, 30, arrested him actually in the process of breaking into an automobile.”
vicksburgnews.com
Warren County resident injured by fallen tree
A Warren County man suffered injury after a tree fell on him early Monday. At around 10 a.m., Warren County received a call stating a tree fell on top of a man on Carraway Drive. According to radio traffic, the man suffered a possible broken arm and ankle/leg and was...
Driver reports hitting bear cub while traveling Mississippi highway
A Mississippi driver reported hitting a bear cub while traveling on a rural highway this weekend. Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report from a driver who said they had hit the animal on Saturday at about 4 p.m. on Highway 465 near Eagle Lake. It occurred while the area was experiencing torrential rain.
Man charged with murder after fight at Canton campgrounds
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are investigating after a fight ended in the death of a man. Police Chief Otha Brown said a fight between Charles Hull, 26, and Christopher Pendergrass, 57, happened at the campgrounds near the Canton Multipurpose Center around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. According to Brown, Pendergrass died during […]
Two people killed when car veers off Mississippi interstate, hits tree
Two people died in a car wreck off the Mississippi interstate near Crystal Springs on Monday. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Andre L. Curry, Jr., 39, and Adaiah L. Curry, 37, died in a one-vehicle wreck on I-55 in Copiah County. The wreck occurred shortly before 9:30...
One dead, another arrested after shooting at party in Mississippi hotel room
An 18-year-old is dead and another 18-year was arrested after an argument at a party in a Ridgeland hotel turned violent Monday night. WLBT reports that a deadly shooting occurred at a hotel room at the Wingate Hotel located at 6485 I-55 North behind the Drury Inn in Ridgeland. Officials...
vicksburgnews.com
Sheriff Martin Pace and Warren County authorities destroy meth lab, several arrests made
Local units with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by an agent from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, shut down a methamphetamine lab Tuesday morning. Several arrests were made at the scene. At about 7 a.m. a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Clear Creek Drive....
Vicksburg Post
Two suspects in Warren County meth lab bust appear in court
Two individuals arrested on Tuesday during a drug raid in Bovina have had their initial appearances in Court. Richard Anthony Jordan “A.J.” Courtier, 32, was denied bond on Wednesday. Facing charges of manufacturing and possession of fentanyl, Courtier was also already out on bond for a case pending for possession of a stolen firearm. In addition to those charges, he had an outstanding warrant from Concordia Parish, La., for vehicle theft.
