Warren County, MS

Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man airlifted to hospital after tree falls on him

A Mississippi man was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Monday morning after being crushed beneath a tree. Just after 10 a.m., Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said, Vicksburg Warren 911 received a call that a man who was working at a home on the 100 block of Carraway Drive had a tree he was cutting fall on him.
Victim of early morning crash airlifted to UMMC

A Louisiana woman who was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Vicksburg was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Warren County Sheriff’s Department units responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle accident on Fisher Ferry Road near Amanda Drive at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Responding units found that a southbound 2003 Ford vehicle had left the roadway, resulting in the crash.
2 killed when SUV crashes into tree in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. — Two people were killed Monday night in a crash on Interstate 55 in Copiah County. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the wreck was reported about 9:30 p.m. near Crystal Springs. A 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 37-year-old Adaiah L. Curry, of McComb, was...
Vicksburg Post

Three arrested, drugs seized in raid on Clear Creek Drive in Bovina

An early morning raid on Tuesday at a home in the 100 block of Clear Creek Drive in the Bovina community resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine lab components and fentanyl and the arrest of three people, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said. Arrested were Richard Anthony Jordan “A.J.” Courtier,...
Two brothers dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Two brothers died in a car crash near Crystal Springs in Copiah County on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Kervin Stewart says at 9:25 p.m., 37-year-old Adaiah L. Curry was traveling in a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Interstate 55 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree in the median.
Vicksburg Post

GUEST COLUMN: Vicksburg and Warren County Historical Society extends invitation of membership

Our city of Vicksburg has one of the most unique and diverse histories in the South. Being on the river between New Orleans and Memphis, Vicksburg served as a midway hub for merchants, doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs, missionaries, political philosophers and just about any other type of traveler that saw America’s expansion into the West as an opportunity for advancement for themselves and their future generations.
Vicksburg Post

LOOKING BACK: B.B. Club is but one branch of Vicksburg’s Jewish roots

In 1886, the Jewish congregation, Anshe Chesed, established its social organization, the B’nai B’rith Literary Stock Association and leased the Balfour House for its clubhouse. By 1890, the association had decided that it needed larger quarters and they commissioned architect William Stanton to design a new building. In...
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distributions on Aug. 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 10. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
vicksburgnews.com

Nine auto burglaries in Warren County solved with one arrest

Nine auto burglaries are believed to be solved when Warren County Sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from the public, arrested a suspect. “We were plagued in the county with some auto burglaries that began back in July. The first was reported around July 11th through August 9th,” said Sheriff Pace. “Some very alert patrol deputies had a call of suspicious vehicles off of Fisher Ferry road responded to the scene. They arrested Tylon Williams, 30, arrested him actually in the process of breaking into an automobile.”
vicksburgnews.com

Warren County resident injured by fallen tree

A Warren County man suffered injury after a tree fell on him early Monday. At around 10 a.m., Warren County received a call stating a tree fell on top of a man on Carraway Drive. According to radio traffic, the man suffered a possible broken arm and ankle/leg and was...
WJTV 12

Man charged with murder after fight at Canton campgrounds

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are investigating after a fight ended in the death of a man. Police Chief Otha Brown said a fight between Charles Hull, 26, and Christopher Pendergrass, 57, happened at the campgrounds near the Canton Multipurpose Center around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. According to Brown, Pendergrass died during […]
Vicksburg Post

Two suspects in Warren County meth lab bust appear in court

Two individuals arrested on Tuesday during a drug raid in Bovina have had their initial appearances in Court. Richard Anthony Jordan “A.J.” Courtier, 32, was denied bond on Wednesday. Facing charges of manufacturing and possession of fentanyl, Courtier was also already out on bond for a case pending for possession of a stolen firearm. In addition to those charges, he had an outstanding warrant from Concordia Parish, La., for vehicle theft.
WARREN COUNTY, MS

