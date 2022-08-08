Read full article on original website
Randall County Commissioners discuss budget, possible tax increase
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Commissioners’ Court published its agenda for the Tuesday meeting set for 9 a.m. in the 16th Street Finance Building, which included discussions over the Randall County proposed budget for 2022-2023 and a proposed tax increase. According to the agenda, the court will discuss multiple items involving obligations, budgets, […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
Locations to Sign Petition Against Civic Center Tax Hike Announced
Voters hoping to get directly involved in attempts to repeal the controversial Civic Center expansion tax notes now have their opportunity. The Potter County Republican Party and Inspire Amarillo have announced times and places voters can sign a petition which could force an election to repeal the ordinance that passed the tax notes.
Are Businesses Really Hiring In Amarillo? Just A Ruse?
If you roam around town, you'll notice a relatively common theme at a lot of places. "Now hiring" signs and messages are posted on marquees and doors of businesses. There are still a lot of unemployed people in Amarillo that are actively looking for a job but are somehow unable to gain employment anywhere. So what are the reasons behind it?
Company, local officials celebrate funding for new Amarillo beef facility
Update (11:17 a.m.) On Wednesday morning, the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released more details about the new Producer Owned Beef processing plant in Amarillo. According to the release, the facility is expected to harvest 3,000 cattle per day and sell beef and beef byproducts in Texas and throughout the county. “‘Made in Texas’ […]
agdaily.com
New $670 million beef processing facility being built in Amarillo
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that a $670 million state-of-the-art beef processing facility is going to be built in Amarillo in 2023. The new facility, Producer Owned Beef LLC., has received more than $12 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund and an additional $11.1 million in tax incentives funded by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
KFDA
City of Amarillo hosting meeting on grant program to help senior citizens
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council is hosting a citywide meeting to talk about a grant program that will help senior citizens. On Thursday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m., Amarillo’s Parks and Recreation Department will host a meeting at their office. The meeting will provide information to local...
City of Amarillo sees increase in mosquitos
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a news release from the City of Amarillo, residents have seen an increase in the mosquito population after recent rainfall. Officials stated that the city’s Environmental Health Department is aware of the situation. “Amarillo will never be ungrateful for rain, but with the rain comes a related problem,” Anthony Spanel, […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Mayor In Washington, D.C. For CHIPS Signing Bill
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson was in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday for the signing of the Chips and Science Bill. The CHIPS Act of 2022 should provide over 50 billion dollars in loans and grants to manufacturers of semiconductors, which are in many products such as cars and computers. Nelson says...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Announces New Producer Owned Beef Facility In Amarillo
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced Producer Owned Beef, LLC (“POB”) will create a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. The plant will harvest 3,000 cattle per day and sell beef and beef byproducts both in and out of Texas. The new facility allows Texas cattle producers to access the value chain and keep hundreds of millions of dollars in Texas. The project will create more than 1,500 new jobs and generate $670 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $12.2 million has been extended to POB. In addition, a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $8,000 has been offered.
KFDA
Deaf Smith County Hospital District Expanding WorkSmart Program to include employee wellness
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County Hospital recently announced the expansion of their WorkSmart program. The expansion of this program will help provide employers with a trusted healthcare partner to provide health and medical screenings. Through the WorkSmart wellness program, employees will be able to access...
Snapology to open in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release, officials with Snapology announced that they will be opening the first ever 2.0 Discovery Center in Amarillo starting at 12 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Wolflin Sqaure, located at 2477 West I-40. Officials announced that there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at […]
KFDA
Center for Advancement extends registration for free GED program
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for Advancement is extending its registration for its free GED program. Registration was planned to end Thursday, but is now extended through Friday. The classes are available to any woman in Amarillo in need of help. The program is a partnership with Amarillo College.
KFDA
Randall County lifts burn ban, Potter County still to decide
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Commissioner’s Court lifted the burn ban in an announcement today, but the Fire Chief said there are still state laws to follow. Some of those laws include being able to burn “domestic waste” such as household trash or rubbish, but Randall County Fire Marshal Troy Ducheneaux says there are still state laws such as the Clean Air Act which prohibit the burning of petroleum products such as tires.
kgncnewsnow.com
2 Alarm Fire In Amarillo
A 2-alarm fire at North Jefferson Street and Northwest 11th Avenue has fire officials investigating. Amarillo Fire crews responded to the blaze at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night to find fire and smoke showing at a large garage. The blaze was brought under control by 11:00 p.m, with significant damage to...
Moore County sees impact of Monday’s landspouts
DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Residents of Moore County have provided MyHIghPlains.com with photos and video about the impact a landspout had on the area Monday evening. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Moore County Emergency Management System posted on social media explaining that the tornadoes were landspouts that touched down. According to Chief Meteorologist […]
KFDA
WTAMU ‘Back to School’ job fair to connect students with businesses
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will be hosting a job fair later this month to connect students with area businesses. The “Back to School” job fair is on Aug. 25 and runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. WTAMU Senior Career Services Coordinator Beth Mowry...
KFDA
High Plains Food Bank expanding services to Hereford church
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank will be expanding its services to qualifying seniors. Applications for the bank’s programs will be available Wednesday, August 10, at the Nazarene Family Church in Hereford from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Seniors 60 years and up who provide a...
abc7amarillo.com
Panhandle publisher ready to retire, but first she wants to sell her family's newspaper
CANADIAN, Texas — When Laurie Ezzell Brown became editor of her local newspaper, The Canadian Record, 29 years ago, she had little experience. Her dad, the editor, had been stubborn in keeping his responsibilities until his passing, and Brown had not been prepared for the abrupt transition. The day her dad died, Brown drove back from the hospital, sat at her dad’s desk, looked around and started putting together a paper scheduled to go out in two days.
Amarillo to shut down red light camera system
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Red light camera tickets will soon be a thing of the past for Amarillo drivers. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, local authorities are no longer permitted to install or operate photographic traffic signal enforcement systems, or red light cameras, and use of evidence from photographic enforcement systems is prohibited. […]
KFDA
TxDOT crews working on I-27 and State Loop 335 this Tuesday evening
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on I-27 and 335 loop on Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning. Crews will be working on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 9 and Aug. 10, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. On Tuesday night, the I-27 northbound lane will be closed...
