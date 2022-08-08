ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Pointe, WI

cbs3duluth.com

Eau Claire man dies cliff jumping in Lake Superior

LA POINTE, WI -- An Eau Claire man died while cliff jumping in Lake Superior. According to the La Pointe Police Department, they received a call around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. The caller said Curtis Wilmer, 41, had jumped off the Eagles Nest within Big Bay State Park and didn’t resurface.
LA POINTE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Intoxicated woman arrested for various offenses in Lake Hallie

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested after being accused of various offenses while intoxicated in Lake Hallie Wednesday. According to a media release from Lake Hallie Police Department, on Aug.10 around 12:18 a.m., Lake Hallie Police Officers responded to Slim’s Tavern located at 1979 County Highway OO in Lake Hallie for a heavily intoxicated woman.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
seehafernews.com

Livestock Killed In Chippewa County Barn Fire

Local officials say about 30 goats were killed in an overnight barn fire in Chippewa County. The owners of the barn in the Town of Cleveland reported the fire at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. When fire crews arrived they say the barn structure was fully engulfed in flames. The fire...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin State Patrol Conducting Aerial Enforcement of Wisconsin Roads

Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas: Thursday, August 11, WIS 29 – Clark County; Friday, August 12, I-94 – Dunn County;and Saturday, August 13, US 51 – Marathon County.
WEAU-TV 13

Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
boreal.org

Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
TWO HARBORS, MN
drydenwire.com

Cumberland Police Issue Latest Update On High-Speed Chase

BARRON/POLK COUNTY - The Cumberland Police Department has issued the following updated press release regarding the high-speed chase over the weekend. On August 6, 2022, at approximately 12:08 am, Polk County notified Barron County of a vehicle pursuit traveling into Barron County on US 63. A Turtle Lake Officer attempted to use a tire deflation device to flatten the tires but the operator of the vehicle was able to swerve around the tire deflation device.
CUMBERLAND, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Police looking for information in connection to Augusta vandalism

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Augusta Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for significant damage around the city. Police say on Saturday they were notified of vandalism to the City Public Works building located on the 200 block of North Stone Street. Graffiti can...
AUGUSTA, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Spotlight: A death sentence

MADISON — Laurie Seale has spent the last three decades raising white-tailed deer on her Maple Hill Farms in Taylor County. She lost it all in the span of a few days by order of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). But emails obtained by...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

6th FLOOR NURSES AT SACRED HEART HOSPITAL

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the 6th Floor nurses (North Hall) at Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. The nurses and the CNA’s were the best. They all went above and beyond in their care. Teresa Simpson.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
FOX 21 Online

14 Year-Old Boy Dies In Bayfield County Drowning

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — On Wednesday a boy went under the water and drowned in Wisconsin, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Deep Lake, Town of Hughes, Wisconsin. It was reported that a 14 year-old boy was swimming in the middle...
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Court denies Colten Treu’s appeal

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Wisconsin Court of Appeals rejects a motion filed by the man who hit and killed four people in Nov. 2018 in Lake Hallie. The State Court of Appeals rejected Colten Treu’s claims he should have been allowed to withdraw his guilty and no contest pleas.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Huskies Drop Series to Eau Claire Express

DULUTH, Minn.- The division leading Express defeated the Huskies Tuesday night 8-1 at Wade Stadium. The Duluth Huskies are 0-8 against the Eau Claire Express this season after this series. However, a rematch is set for August 14 in a division playoff game. Duluth will look to bounce back on...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Rice Lake woman involved in hit and run has been identified, charged

DULUTH, MN -- The Rice Lake woman involved in a hit and run that injured three people last Saturday, has been charged with multiple felonies. Police said it happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, July 30, near 5th Ave E. and 4th Street in the Central Hillside neighborhood. When officers arrived,...
RICE LAKE, WI

