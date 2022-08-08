Read full article on original website
Daily Telegram
Search continues for missing Ashland man after empty boat drifts ashore
ASHLAND COUNTY — An Ashland man has not been located after his unoccupied boat was found drifted ashore in the town of Sanborn on Monday. Ashland County dispatch received word of the empty vessel, found at the end of Ackley Road, shortly before 9 a.m. The boat was registered...
cbs3duluth.com
Eau Claire man dies cliff jumping in Lake Superior
LA POINTE, WI -- An Eau Claire man died while cliff jumping in Lake Superior. According to the La Pointe Police Department, they received a call around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. The caller said Curtis Wilmer, 41, had jumped off the Eagles Nest within Big Bay State Park and didn’t resurface.
WEAU-TV 13
Intoxicated woman arrested for various offenses in Lake Hallie
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested after being accused of various offenses while intoxicated in Lake Hallie Wednesday. According to a media release from Lake Hallie Police Department, on Aug.10 around 12:18 a.m., Lake Hallie Police Officers responded to Slim’s Tavern located at 1979 County Highway OO in Lake Hallie for a heavily intoxicated woman.
WEAU-TV 13
Black River Falls man accused of criminal damage to church facing charges
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Black River Falls, Wis. man accused of criminal damage to a church is facing charges. Court records show 32-year-old Samuel Bush is facing a charge of criminal damage to religious property and a charge of felony bail jumping. According to a criminal complaint, on...
seehafernews.com
Livestock Killed In Chippewa County Barn Fire
Local officials say about 30 goats were killed in an overnight barn fire in Chippewa County. The owners of the barn in the Town of Cleveland reported the fire at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. When fire crews arrived they say the barn structure was fully engulfed in flames. The fire...
mygateway.news
Pierce County Sheriff’s Office reports airplane crash on State Highway 35
ELLSWORTH, WI – On Friday, July 29, 2022, at about 6:52 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an airplane crash on State Highway 35 and County Road E Prescott, Wisconsin in Oak Grove Township. It was determined Steven Hulse 69 years of age from Inver...
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol Conducting Aerial Enforcement of Wisconsin Roads
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas: Thursday, August 11, WIS 29 – Clark County; Friday, August 12, I-94 – Dunn County;and Saturday, August 13, US 51 – Marathon County.
WEAU-TV 13
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
boreal.org
Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
drydenwire.com
Cumberland Police Issue Latest Update On High-Speed Chase
BARRON/POLK COUNTY - The Cumberland Police Department has issued the following updated press release regarding the high-speed chase over the weekend. On August 6, 2022, at approximately 12:08 am, Polk County notified Barron County of a vehicle pursuit traveling into Barron County on US 63. A Turtle Lake Officer attempted to use a tire deflation device to flatten the tires but the operator of the vehicle was able to swerve around the tire deflation device.
WEAU-TV 13
Police looking for information in connection to Augusta vandalism
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Augusta Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for significant damage around the city. Police say on Saturday they were notified of vandalism to the City Public Works building located on the 200 block of North Stone Street. Graffiti can...
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: A death sentence
MADISON — Laurie Seale has spent the last three decades raising white-tailed deer on her Maple Hill Farms in Taylor County. She lost it all in the span of a few days by order of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). But emails obtained by...
WEAU-TV 13
6th FLOOR NURSES AT SACRED HEART HOSPITAL
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the 6th Floor nurses (North Hall) at Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. The nurses and the CNA’s were the best. They all went above and beyond in their care. Teresa Simpson.
FOX 21 Online
14 Year-Old Boy Dies In Bayfield County Drowning
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — On Wednesday a boy went under the water and drowned in Wisconsin, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Deep Lake, Town of Hughes, Wisconsin. It was reported that a 14 year-old boy was swimming in the middle...
WEAU-TV 13
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing
TREMPELEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trempealeau County Sherriff’s office is looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing. In a press release, officials say around 3:15 p.m. deputies responded to an incident on County Road O. The Sherriff’s Office says a man was mowing...
WEAU-TV 13
Court denies Colten Treu’s appeal
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Wisconsin Court of Appeals rejects a motion filed by the man who hit and killed four people in Nov. 2018 in Lake Hallie. The State Court of Appeals rejected Colten Treu’s claims he should have been allowed to withdraw his guilty and no contest pleas.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Huskies Drop Series to Eau Claire Express
DULUTH, Minn.- The division leading Express defeated the Huskies Tuesday night 8-1 at Wade Stadium. The Duluth Huskies are 0-8 against the Eau Claire Express this season after this series. However, a rematch is set for August 14 in a division playoff game. Duluth will look to bounce back on...
cbs3duluth.com
Rice Lake woman involved in hit and run has been identified, charged
DULUTH, MN -- The Rice Lake woman involved in a hit and run that injured three people last Saturday, has been charged with multiple felonies. Police said it happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, July 30, near 5th Ave E. and 4th Street in the Central Hillside neighborhood. When officers arrived,...
