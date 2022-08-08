Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Nearly half of all states have now passed laws limiting authority to respond to public health emergencies
Newly updated data released today by the Temple University Center for Public Health Law Research on LawAtlas.org captures details of laws in 21 states that establish new limits on executive authority to act in response to public health emergencies. "Since January 2021, 21 states have passed new laws restricting public...
Lawmakers demand change as civilians are hit with "exorbitant" medical bills for emergency treatment at military facilities
Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro and Sen. Elizabeth Warren are calling on the Department of Defense to address its lack of financial relief provided for citizens who receive emergency treatment at U.S. military facilities. The push comes following a recent report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office which found that the Defense Department rarely waives or reduces medical bills issued to citizens in these circumstances despite its ability to do so.
thecentersquare.com
Attorneys general file brief in federal travel mask mandate case
(The Center Square) – Attorneys general from 23 states have filed an amicus brief in a federal appeals court urging judges to uphold a ruling from earlier this year that struck down the mask mandate for interstate travel. Four months ago, Florida U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle sided...
freightwaves.com
Washington state agrees to dismiss meal/rest break appeal
The state of Washington agreed last week to dismiss an appeal of a decision that found the state’s truck driver meal and rest break (MRB) rules are preempted by federal hours-of-service (HOS) regulations. The appeal was filed in December 2020 with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Homeland Security records show 'shocking' use of phone data, ACLU says
The civil liberties group released documents showing new details about how agencies had purchased information on people's movements throughout North America.
After Receiving Millions in Drug Company Payments, Pain Doctor Settles Federal Kickback Allegations
Dr. Gerald M. Sacks, who was named in a 2010 ProPublica investigation, will pay more than $270,000 to resolve allegations of taking kickbacks, though he denies taking them.
Washington Examiner
Industry warns Manchin-Schumer bill will mean fewer new drugs
The pharmaceutical industry is bracing for a severe hit to investments with the Senate passage of a bill that would give Medicare the authority to set price caps on some expensive prescription drugs. Democrats passed a surprise deal struck last week between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen....
CNET
Find Out if You're Eligible for Part of the $90M Facebook Data Tracking Settlement
Facebook has agreed to a $90 million settlement stemming from a lawsuit accusing it of tracking users across other websites, and now people can file claims if they believe they were impacted. The plaintiffs in the case, Davis v. Facebook, claim the social-media giant was aware it violated privacy, communications...
Fact check: Militia law in 1792 included minimum weapon requirements, but no maximums
There were minimums, but not maximums, for the number of weapons militiamen had to own in a 1792 law according to an expert.
A city council in Alabama voted to dissolve its police department after a racist text message
A city council in Alabama has voted to dissolve its three-member police department after the assistant chief sent a racist text message to other officers, according to the mayor, James Latimer.
AboutLawsuits.com
District of Columbia Nursing Home Care Ranks Worst in U.S.: Report
While the nation continues to struggle with staffing shortages at long-term care facilities caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has ranked District of Columbia nursing home care as the worst in the U.S. due to several factors, including costs and lack of medical professionals. The consumer research...
MedicalXpress
Nearly 98 million Americans skipped treatments, cut back on food, gas or utilities to pay for healthcare in early 2022
Higher healthcare prices have driven 38% of American adults—representing an estimated 98 million people—to either delay or skip treatment, cut back on driving, utilities, and food, or borrow money to pay medical bills in the last six months, according to a new survey conducted by West Health and Gallup. The survey was conducted in June 2022, the same month inflation reached 9.1%, a new 40-year high.
Four 'corporate landlords' engaged in 15,000 evictions despite CDC moratorium, House report says
During the Covid pandemic, The Siegel Group, a Las Vegas-based real estate firm, told staff members to force tenants out of its properties through such coercive tactics as removing air conditioners, calling a child protection agency without cause and threatening eviction despite a federal moratorium, congressional investigators say in a report published Wednesday.
British gap year student, 19, who was paralysed by 2,000lb bison on trip to South Dakota may be left stranded in the US 'because her health insurance provider plans to withdraw support'
A British student who was paralysed after a 2,000lb bison gored her and tossed her 15ft in the air may be left stranded in the US after her health insurance said it will withdraw support. Amelia Dean - known as Mia - was travelling in South Dakota during a gap...
Gun distributors sued by families of 2019 shooting victims
Two lawsuits have been filed by the families of some of the victims of the 2019 shooting at a California garlic festival against the companies that distributed the rifle used in the attack.
U.S. Declares Monkeypox A Public Health Emergency
The Biden Administration has now officially declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency last Thursday. The U.S. cases have been scaling and currently are at over 8,000 cases, according to data from the CDC.
Prof. John Harrison: Do Statutes Offering Pre-Enforcement Review Support Remand Without Vacatur?
This is the fourth in a series of posts summarizing an article titled Remand Without Vacatur and the Ab Initio Invalidity of Unlawful Regulations in Administrative Law, which is forthcoming in the BYU Law Review. The current draft is available on SSRN. Earlier posts described the doctrine of remand without...
