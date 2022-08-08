Read full article on original website
KTRE
2 of 3 active fires contained in Polk, Tyler counties
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting two wildfires in Tyler County and one in Polk County. Fort Teran Fire in Tyler County is 173 acres and 90 percent contained as of Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. It is in the northern part of the county, west of U.S. Highway 69. The Trouble Fire is just southeast of Teran. It is 121.7 acres and 100 percent contained Wednesday night.
4 fires reported in Polk County just west of Corrigan
UPDATE: There are four active fires in Polk County right now. Officials said the TNT fire is 60 acres large and is 50% contained. The 4762 blaze is 50 acres and 50% contained and the gate 6 fire is 100 acres large and 0% contained, said the Texas A&M Forest Service. The 4758 fire is […]
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AIRCRAFT FIGHTING FIRE IN POLK COUNTY HAS CRASHED IN LAKE LIVINGSTON
At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County.
Airplane helping to fight Texas wildfires crashes into lake
An aircraft helping to fight wildfires in southeast Texas crashed into a lake Tuesday night, the Texas A&M Forest Service said in a press release.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Air Tanker Plane Battling Wildfires Crashes Into Texas Lake
A pilot was rescued Tuesday afternoon after crashing into a Southeast Texas lake while responding to nearby wildfires, authorities say. The Texas A&M Forest Service said the pilot of a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed at about 5 p.m. into Lake Livingston. The pilot survived the crash and was quickly rescued.
KTRE
Crews respond to fires in Tyler County
Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar’s sister, Jena, says in part, “at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive.” Edgar’s sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
kjas.com
Close call for Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman escaped injury on Tuesday when another vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with the truck he was driving. The accident occurred shortly after 3:00 at the intersection of Highway 190 west and Farm to Market Road 777, near the Jasper County Airport. A report...
Plane crashes into Lake Livingston while fighting fires in Corrigan, Texas
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A firefighting plane crashed into Lake Livingston on Tuesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Around 5 p.m., a Fire Boss single-engine air tanker/scooper crashed into the lake while responding to wildfires in Polk County. The Texas A&M Forest Service said it was asked to...
KLTV
Third grass fire breaks out near Polk County line
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A third grass fire has broken out near the line for Polk and Trinity counties Tuesday afternoon. Two other grass fires were started in the area by lightning strikes. No information has yet been released regarding the cause or area of effect for this fire. This third fire is in an area near one of the other fires off Highway 287.
12newsnow.com
Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC
EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
kjas.com
Newman apologizes for mix up in calls
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman on Tuesday apologized for an incident that occurred on Monday evening. Newman’s statement was in response to a claim made by a caller to the Tuesday morning “Talk of the Town” program on KJAS. The caller claimed that there was an incident...
kjas.com
Evadale game room shut down and customer arrested
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced that they have closed down a game room in Evadale and a customer has been arrested. According to the department, on Wednesday Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan and his deputies along with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department conducted an inspection of the Lucky Five, LLC Game Room on Farm to Market 2246. The department said they found several violations of the Jasper County ordinance regulating game rooms.
kjas.com
More stolen catalytic convertors
Jasper Police are investigating another report of stolen catalytic convertors. Officers were called to Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 308 North Wheeler Street and Jasper Auto Sales at 490 North Wheeler on Monday when it was reported that workers there had discovered that the anti-pollution devices had been stolen off vehicles. Earlier...
kjas.com
Local man injured in accident involving motorcycle in North Jasper County
A local man is undergoing treatment following an accident that occurred on Tuesday morning involving a motorcycle on Highway 96, in the north end of Jasper County. Sgt. Shana Clark of the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred when a Harley Davidson Motorcycle, that was traveling south on Highway 96 at what is commonly known as "Pipeline Hill", for some unknown reason left the road and turned over on the side of the highway, about a mile north of Recreational Road 255.
KTRE
Livingston contractor accused of not delivering on remodeling jobs
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston man has been arrested after several people allege that he took their money for remodeling work, but did not do the work. Casey Dion Smelley, 29, acted as a contractor on remodeling jobs, according to the arrest affidavit. He was hired by a woman to do work on her new home. She said she paid him $62,850, but that minimal work had been done, and that the work he started was not done properly. She said that she would contact Smelley numerous times to come finish the work, but that he continued to make excuses about why he was not there, and eventually stopped showing up or replying to her.
kogt.com
Chase Runs Out Of Tread
A 41 year old woman from Orange lead police on a low speed chase through the city and she did it with a two year old child in the vehicle. Evelyn Dargin would not stop when police attempted to stop her on a traffic violation on 6th Street during the early hours of August 10.
'We really lost a beautiful soul' | Friends of Lumberton woman who died in Sunday night Beaumont crash honor her with table at Modelos
BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends of a 23-year-old Lumberton woman who died in a fiery single-car wreck are honoring her life. Madison Thibodeau lost her life in a Sunday night wreck. Her friends decorated a table at Modelos to honor her memory. Thibodeau's loved ones described her as the sweetest...
newtoncountynews.net
Another Happy Home in Newton County
The last home has been completed under the Newton County 2015-2016 Housing Assistance Program. On Friday, July 29, 2022, Judge Kenneth Weeks and Andrew Harmon with the Texas General Land Office had the opportunity to present Patsy Sykes of Burkeville with the keys to her new home. It was such a special day for the homeowner.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Entergy donates fans during triple-digit summer temps
Entergy Texas Inc. marks 22 years of donating fans to help low-income customers in the community stay cool and save money. This year, the company is donating 1,300 boxed fans to 36 cities and agencies across Southeast Texas, bringing the total number of fans donated to 25,800 since the program started in 2000.
