LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston man has been arrested after several people allege that he took their money for remodeling work, but did not do the work. Casey Dion Smelley, 29, acted as a contractor on remodeling jobs, according to the arrest affidavit. He was hired by a woman to do work on her new home. She said she paid him $62,850, but that minimal work had been done, and that the work he started was not done properly. She said that she would contact Smelley numerous times to come finish the work, but that he continued to make excuses about why he was not there, and eventually stopped showing up or replying to her.

LIVINGSTON, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO