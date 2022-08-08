ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

KTRE

2 of 3 active fires contained in Polk, Tyler counties

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting two wildfires in Tyler County and one in Polk County. Fort Teran Fire in Tyler County is 173 acres and 90 percent contained as of Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. It is in the northern part of the county, west of U.S. Highway 69. The Trouble Fire is just southeast of Teran. It is 121.7 acres and 100 percent contained Wednesday night.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

AIRCRAFT FIGHTING FIRE IN POLK COUNTY HAS CRASHED IN LAKE LIVINGSTON

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County.
POLK COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Air Tanker Plane Battling Wildfires Crashes Into Texas Lake

A pilot was rescued Tuesday afternoon after crashing into a Southeast Texas lake while responding to nearby wildfires, authorities say. The Texas A&M Forest Service said the pilot of a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed at about 5 p.m. into Lake Livingston. The pilot survived the crash and was quickly rescued.
POLK COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Crews respond to fires in Tyler County

Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months.
TYLER, TX
kjas.com

Close call for Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman escaped injury on Tuesday when another vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with the truck he was driving. The accident occurred shortly after 3:00 at the intersection of Highway 190 west and Farm to Market Road 777, near the Jasper County Airport. A report...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Third grass fire breaks out near Polk County line

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A third grass fire has broken out near the line for Polk and Trinity counties Tuesday afternoon. Two other grass fires were started in the area by lightning strikes. No information has yet been released regarding the cause or area of effect for this fire. This third fire is in an area near one of the other fires off Highway 287.
POLK COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC

EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
EVADALE, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
TEXAS STATE
kjas.com

Newman apologizes for mix up in calls

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman on Tuesday apologized for an incident that occurred on Monday evening. Newman’s statement was in response to a claim made by a caller to the Tuesday morning “Talk of the Town” program on KJAS. The caller claimed that there was an incident...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kjas.com

Evadale game room shut down and customer arrested

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced that they have closed down a game room in Evadale and a customer has been arrested. According to the department, on Wednesday Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan and his deputies along with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department conducted an inspection of the Lucky Five, LLC Game Room on Farm to Market 2246. The department said they found several violations of the Jasper County ordinance regulating game rooms.
EVADALE, TX
kjas.com

More stolen catalytic convertors

Jasper Police are investigating another report of stolen catalytic convertors. Officers were called to Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 308 North Wheeler Street and Jasper Auto Sales at 490 North Wheeler on Monday when it was reported that workers there had discovered that the anti-pollution devices had been stolen off vehicles. Earlier...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Local man injured in accident involving motorcycle in North Jasper County

A local man is undergoing treatment following an accident that occurred on Tuesday morning involving a motorcycle on Highway 96, in the north end of Jasper County. Sgt. Shana Clark of the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred when a Harley Davidson Motorcycle, that was traveling south on Highway 96 at what is commonly known as "Pipeline Hill", for some unknown reason left the road and turned over on the side of the highway, about a mile north of Recreational Road 255.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Livingston contractor accused of not delivering on remodeling jobs

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston man has been arrested after several people allege that he took their money for remodeling work, but did not do the work. Casey Dion Smelley, 29, acted as a contractor on remodeling jobs, according to the arrest affidavit. He was hired by a woman to do work on her new home. She said she paid him $62,850, but that minimal work had been done, and that the work he started was not done properly. She said that she would contact Smelley numerous times to come finish the work, but that he continued to make excuses about why he was not there, and eventually stopped showing up or replying to her.
LIVINGSTON, TX
kogt.com

Chase Runs Out Of Tread

A 41 year old woman from Orange lead police on a low speed chase through the city and she did it with a two year old child in the vehicle. Evelyn Dargin would not stop when police attempted to stop her on a traffic violation on 6th Street during the early hours of August 10.
ORANGE, TX
newtoncountynews.net

Another Happy Home in Newton County

The last home has been completed under the Newton County 2015-2016 Housing Assistance Program. On Friday, July 29, 2022, Judge Kenneth Weeks and Andrew Harmon with the Texas General Land Office had the opportunity to present Patsy Sykes of Burkeville with the keys to her new home. It was such a special day for the homeowner.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Entergy donates fans during triple-digit summer temps

Entergy Texas Inc. marks 22 years of donating fans to help low-income customers in the community stay cool and save money. This year, the company is donating 1,300 boxed fans to 36 cities and agencies across Southeast Texas, bringing the total number of fans donated to 25,800 since the program started in 2000.

