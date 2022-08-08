ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
localsyr.com

C-NS grads turn passion for sports into a thriving business

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Growing up in the greater Syracuse area, childhood friends Mike Dalberth and Danny Drake have always had a passion for sports. In 2018, after graduating college they turned that passion into a business partnership. Drake and Dalberth are the co-founders of Enduraphin, a high-quality performance...
SYRACUSE, NY
#Gallery#Basketball#Sports#Ithaca
i100rocks.com

Proposed athletics merger in Ithaca, Trumansburg under consideration

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The school board in Ithaca will vote tonight on merging two sports teams. Under the proposal, the Varsity Girls Ice Hockey team in Ithaca would merge with the Trumansburg team for the upcoming school year. Wrestling teams in the two districts would also merge. The unified teams would still operate under the same rules of the New York State Public High School Athletics Association.
ITHACA, NY
MLive.com

Homer football brings back key offensive weapons

The Homer Trojans enter the 2022 season with a 1,000-yard passer and his favorite target back from a 5-5 playoff campaign of a year ago. In 2021 Davey Mohn completed 76 of 151 passes for 1,420 yards and 15 touchdowns (while also rushing 83 times for 437 yards) with 28 of those completions and 470 receiving yards going to Carter Harris.
FL Radio Group

Geneva City Schools Announces Three New Hires

Two new district administrators and a middle school assistant principal will join Geneva City Schools in the next few weeks. John González will join the district as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in October. Kathryn McFarland will join Geneva as director of technology and innovation at the end of August. Nicole Campbell will join the middle school as assistant principal later this month.
WNBF News Radio 1290

How Have Binghamton’s Famous Spiedies Not Gone National Yet?

In the wake of my very first Spiediefest, a question occurred to me. Why haven't the famous Binghamton Spiedies spread beyond the Southern Tier region?. They can't be a big secret of the area. I mean, we hold a giant festival every year called "Spiediefest" and it looked pretty packed to me. Sure, the hot air balloons are a pretty big draw. But they don't call it "hot air balloonfest" and I find it hard to believe that the people coming strictly for the hot air balloons wouldn't at least give the namesake of the festival a try.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
cnycentral.com

Heat advisories extended for parts of CNY through Monday evening

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- It certainly was a hot weekend in CNY. The daytime high temperature for the airport in Syracuse Saturday was 93 degrees and we also 93 degrees again for Sunday's high. If the Syracuse airport hits 90 or hotter on Monday, it will officially mark our SECOND HEAT WAVE...
SYRACUSE, NY
fox40jackson.com

NY man cycling across America names his friendliest state of all

Bob Barnes, the man who has been cycling to all 50 U.S. state capitals in one year, spotted two major landmarks while he was riding through South Dakota and North Dakota recently. But beyond that, happy memories of his positive interactions with residents of these states and his experiences in...
SYRACUSE, NY
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls Near Ithaca, New York (Largest & Most Beautiful)

Ithaca, New York is a gorgeous area of the United States that has over 150 waterfalls in the region. It is an area home to bears, hardwoods, and glacier-carved landforms. It is also the home to Cornell University and a history of mills. If you are visiting Ithaca you will...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The bears are back in town

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Obituary: Masako Kinoshita

Masako Kinoshita (née Matsuoka) passed away in her sleep on August 4, 2022, at the age of 96. Born in Kochi, Japan, she and her husband emigrated from their home country and settled in Ithaca, New York, where he became a professor at Cornell University. They lived there for 60 years before moving in 2016 to Amherst, Massachusetts, where they shared a home with their youngest daughter and her family.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

