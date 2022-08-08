Read full article on original website
Cicero-North Syracuse gets first boys basketball Division I commit in 30 years
Syracuse, N.Y. — Cicero-North Syracuse’s Luke Paragon has committed to play basketball at Brown University following his 2022-23 post-grad year at Blair Academy. Paragon becomes the Northsars’ first boys basketball player to commit to a Division I men’s basketball program since Michael Brown played at Providence from 1992-1996.
NY men’s amateur golf championship returns to Onondaga Golf and Country Club
Syracuse, N.Y. — Some of the top amateur golfers in New York are returning to Onondaga Golf and Country Club in Fayetteville this week for the 99th annual New York State Golf Championship. The event runs Tuesday through Thursday with more than 140 golfers competing for the Ganson Depew...
C-NS grads turn passion for sports into a thriving business
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Growing up in the greater Syracuse area, childhood friends Mike Dalberth and Danny Drake have always had a passion for sports. In 2018, after graduating college they turned that passion into a business partnership. Drake and Dalberth are the co-founders of Enduraphin, a high-quality performance...
Thunder Mountain Speedway sees action packed races on 30th anniversary celebration
Thunder Mountain Speedway celebrated their 30th anniversary with an action packed night of racing on Saturday.
Proposed athletics merger in Ithaca, Trumansburg under consideration
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The school board in Ithaca will vote tonight on merging two sports teams. Under the proposal, the Varsity Girls Ice Hockey team in Ithaca would merge with the Trumansburg team for the upcoming school year. Wrestling teams in the two districts would also merge. The unified teams would still operate under the same rules of the New York State Public High School Athletics Association.
Homer football brings back key offensive weapons
The Homer Trojans enter the 2022 season with a 1,000-yard passer and his favorite target back from a 5-5 playoff campaign of a year ago. In 2021 Davey Mohn completed 76 of 151 passes for 1,420 yards and 15 touchdowns (while also rushing 83 times for 437 yards) with 28 of those completions and 470 receiving yards going to Carter Harris.
Winners of this year’s Spiedie Cooking Contest
The annual Spiedie Cooking Contest was under new management this year and saw its largest turnout in over a decade.
5 Fun and Free Things to Do in Central New York This Weekend
Nobody wants to say it, but the end of summer is near. You've got to cherish those last few weekends while you can! If your calendar is open and your wallet is empty, below are 5 free things you can do in Central New York this weekend:. CRAFTS, DRAFTS &...
Geneva City Schools Announces Three New Hires
Two new district administrators and a middle school assistant principal will join Geneva City Schools in the next few weeks. John González will join the district as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in October. Kathryn McFarland will join Geneva as director of technology and innovation at the end of August. Nicole Campbell will join the middle school as assistant principal later this month.
How Have Binghamton’s Famous Spiedies Not Gone National Yet?
In the wake of my very first Spiediefest, a question occurred to me. Why haven't the famous Binghamton Spiedies spread beyond the Southern Tier region?. They can't be a big secret of the area. I mean, we hold a giant festival every year called "Spiediefest" and it looked pretty packed to me. Sure, the hot air balloons are a pretty big draw. But they don't call it "hot air balloonfest" and I find it hard to believe that the people coming strictly for the hot air balloons wouldn't at least give the namesake of the festival a try.
New Principal Selected for Binghamton Elementary School
The Binghamton City School District has announced the appointment of a principal for one of its elementary schools. Kelly Bough has been named the building principal for Calvin Coolidge Elementary School on Robinson Street on the city's East Side. According to a district new release, Bough attended Binghamton city schools....
Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
Heat advisories extended for parts of CNY through Monday evening
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- It certainly was a hot weekend in CNY. The daytime high temperature for the airport in Syracuse Saturday was 93 degrees and we also 93 degrees again for Sunday's high. If the Syracuse airport hits 90 or hotter on Monday, it will officially mark our SECOND HEAT WAVE...
NY man cycling across America names his friendliest state of all
Bob Barnes, the man who has been cycling to all 50 U.S. state capitals in one year, spotted two major landmarks while he was riding through South Dakota and North Dakota recently. But beyond that, happy memories of his positive interactions with residents of these states and his experiences in...
Historic Auburn restaurant, closed since Covid began, to reopen under new owner
Auburn , N.Y. — Joe Smith admits that he was once a regular patron at Curley’s, the landmark restaurant and bar just north of downtown Auburn. “Back in the day, pretty much every Friday night I’d be there,” Smith said. “It was pretty much a big reunion every time we walked in.”
Gas in Boonville is upwards of $4.70, while gas near Syracuse is only $4.10 - Why such the gap in price range? We asked and are waiting to find out
BOONVILLE- On Tuesday, gas prices in the village of Boonville, NY were nearly at $4.70 per-gallon. Just north in Lowville, prices were hovering near $4.60 per-gallon and in Old Forge, NY, gas prices were near $4.90. Fuel prices have gone up steadily since last-year, but with a sharp increase over...
Pizza Aroma announces temporary close as move approaches
ITHACA, N.Y.—An update was posted to Instagram regardin Pizza Aroma’s relocation, which was initially announced in March. The relocation was due to issues with the building that weren’t properly taken care of or clearly communicated by the building owner. (More on that can be read here.) The...
15 Best Waterfalls Near Ithaca, New York (Largest & Most Beautiful)
Ithaca, New York is a gorgeous area of the United States that has over 150 waterfalls in the region. It is an area home to bears, hardwoods, and glacier-carved landforms. It is also the home to Cornell University and a history of mills. If you are visiting Ithaca you will...
The bears are back in town
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
Obituary: Masako Kinoshita
Masako Kinoshita (née Matsuoka) passed away in her sleep on August 4, 2022, at the age of 96. Born in Kochi, Japan, she and her husband emigrated from their home country and settled in Ithaca, New York, where he became a professor at Cornell University. They lived there for 60 years before moving in 2016 to Amherst, Massachusetts, where they shared a home with their youngest daughter and her family.
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
