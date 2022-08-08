ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Air Museum hosts a new welcome home for Vietnam-era Veterans

By Kyara Brown
 2 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The Dakota Territory Air Museum is full of aircraft, and this weekend the museum is holding a celebration honoring veterans from the Vietnam War that flew in those very planes.

Nearly three million American men and women served in the Vietnam War.

And while some soldiers didn’t get the welcome home they had hoped for when the war ended, a Tribute to Vietnam Veterans program at the Dakota Territory Air Museum will give them a proper celebration.

“They kind of seem like they get forgotten sometimes. And so we just wanted to thank them for their service and honor them here at the museum,” said Robin Brekhus, the event coordinator at the Dakota Territory Air Museum.

Veterans and their families will tour the aircraft that were used in the Vietnam War.

After the tour, the silent auction, presentations of the history of the war, and the speeches, Veterans can observe a few special additions to the museum.

Brekhus said, “We have the Tri-State Vietnam Wall here for North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota, right now. And we have our new static display, a Huey, that is a very iconic helicopter for the Vietnam war.”

Brekhus hopes that Veterans and their families will attend the proper ‘homecoming’ that she has planned for them, and hopes that everyone in attendance will be able to see and feel the patriotism that comes from the aircraft.

“From 1903 on, we have airplanes representing all the decades and generations. And a lot of them are military. And without those guys fighting for our freedom, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” said Brekhus.

It’s those memories that the Dakota Territory Air Museum is committed to preserving for today and future generations.

The event starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, in the Flying Legends Hangar.

The winner of a 1945 J3 Cub aircraft for the museum’s annual sweepstakes will be announced at the event.

