Pennsylvania State

Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Solo Stove Deals on Fire Pits, Grills and Pizza Ovens

Click here to read the full article. Nothing beats sitting by the warming flames of a fire pit on a chilly summer night with all the necessities you need for homemade s’mores. But, decent fire pits that pack all the bells and whistles you need don’t come cheap. Lucky for you, fire pits and other outdoor grilling equipment are seeing steep discounts over at Solo Stove right now. Solo Stove has made a name for itself with its high-quality outdoor gear which includes fire pits, pizza ovens, grills and camp stoves. And right now, there are a bunch of Solo Stove...
SHOPPING
Outsider.com

Car Camping Gift Guide: 8 Outsider-Approved Products, Including Pop-Up Tent, Hatchet, and Portable Grill

Car camping is the most popular form of camping for a reason. It’s especially convenient to be able to drive your vehicle to a campsite, unload your gear, and set up shop. Car camping—as opposed to backpacking, survivalist camping, or canoe camping—affords you the opportunity to cram your vehicle full of gear, including “luxuries” that may not fit in a backpack or canoe.
LIFESTYLE
MotorBiscuit

Can a Car Duster Damage Your Car’s Paint?

Are you obsessive about keeping your car clean even though it sits in a garage most of the time? Unfortunately, even if your car has a form of shelter to sit in, it will still gather dust. In that case, using a car duster in between car washes can keep it clean. But can those car dusters damage your car’s paint?
CARS
Autoweek.com

Tested: Best Wiper Blades for 2022

We've all been there—happily driving along when suddenly you're hit with torrential rain unleashed like a power washer from the skies. In those intense, white-knuckle moments, you lose visibility. The car in front of you disappears, and the rain's roar silences your music. You flip that windshield wiper stalk to the max speed and let the wipers go to work, flinging off water in a mad frenzy. Almost immediately, visibility returns—as does the circulation to your fingers. Indeed, visibility is a driver's most important tool.
CARS
CNN

Solo Stove just launched the updated Fire Pit 2.0

Solo Stove has been a leader in smokeless fire pits and stoves for a while now — with a range of sizes available, they’re perfect for camping or in the backyard. Recently, the brand also expanded its offerings, with the recent release of pizza ovens in March and five colorways last October designed to complement your patio decor. Now Solo Stove just stepped up its game even more with the updated Fire Pit 2.0, which promises to be even better than its predecessors.
ELECTRONICS

