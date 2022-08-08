Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
RPD: 3 arrested after search warrant executed in NW Rochester
(ABC 6 News) - A search warrant executed at the Motel 6 in Rochester led to the discovery of fentanyl, methamphetamine and weapons Wednesday. Around 4 p.m. Rochester police were called to the motel, officers searched an estimated five rooms and arrested at least three people. Police said officers had...
KAAL-TV
Bank robbery suspect's competency in question
(ABC 6 News) - A Chicago man accused of bank robbery will face a competency hearing in Olmsted County Court. Jacari Peters, 32, faces a charge of simple robbery after allegedly demanding money from a Sterling State Bank teller in September of 2021. He was also accused of attempting a...
Southern Minnesota News
Victim suffered ‘significant’ wound in workplace stabbing, say charges
A Mankato man has been charged in last week’s workplace stabbing. Herton Ezikiel Lowary, 29, was charged with three felony counts of assault in Blue Earth County Court. Police responded to the stabbing at Johnson Outdoors at 8:45 p.m. on August 3. When officers arrived, they found the victim in the warehouse area lying on the floor surrounded by a “large amount of fresh blood.” Officers were informed that the victim had been stabbed in the chest by another employee. The victim was transported to a hospital.
Driver with Multiple DWI’s Attempts to Flee Olmsted County Deputy
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested a Rochester man at taser point after he allegedly attempted to elude a traffic stop Tuesday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a deputy was parked facing northbound traffic in the median of Hwy. 52 between Rochester and Oronoco around 7:45 p.m. The deputy was checking the license plates of passing vehicles when the plate of one vehicle came back as having an owner with a revoked driver’s license. Schueller said the vehicle was also labeled as “subject for impoundment.”
KAAL-TV
Stewartville business out $25K after catalytic converter thefts
(ABC 6 News) - A Stewartville business will pay more than $25K to replace seven specialty catalytic converters stolen Tuesday. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded late Tuesday morning to a call from a business on Main Street North, which Capt. James Schueller said has been hit by catalytic converter thefts several times in the past.
KIMT
Authorities ID Albert Lea homicide victim; suspect still on the loose
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Freeborn County law enforcement is looking for a deadly shooting suspect and asking for the public’s help. And on Wednesday, authorities identified the victim as Juan Vasquez, Jr., 45, of Albert Lea. The suspect, Ben Vidal Moreno, 32, was last seen driving a 2004...
KIMT
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 18-year-old killed in Goodhue County crash identified
(ABC 6 News) - An 18-year-old Zumbrota woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Goodhue County early Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at 8:48 a.m. at the intersection of Co. Road 1 and Highway 60 just east of Bombay in Goodhue County. MSP...
KEYC
Man arrested after robbery at Mason City store
MASON CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – Mason City Police Department (MCPD) responded to a robbery at a store in Mason City Sunday. According to MCPD, it received a report of a robbery from an employee at the ‘Yes Way’ store located at 1303 4th St. SW. The employee...
KIMT
Forest City man arrested with 1.5 pounds of pot pleads guilty
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after the discovery of 1 ½ pounds of marijuana is taking a plea deal. Brandice DeWayne Lewis, 22 of Forest City, has pleaded guilty to a controlled substance violation and distributing drugs near a school. He was arrested in March after...
KIMT
KIMT
Mason City man arrested after attacking clerk, robbing gas station
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a first-degree robbery charge after he allegedly strangled a Yes Way clerk before stealing money. Pierre Dunson, 39, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail is being held without bond following an incident Sunday at 5 p.m. Court...
Woman Accused of Defrauding Olmsted County Sent to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Byron woman who was recently accused of defrauding the Olmsted County jail through a forged check has been ordered to serve a 95-month prison sentence for a previous conviction. An Olmsted County judge yesterday revoked 33-year-old Chrysten Doney's probation and executed a nearly eight-year...
Rochester Man Charged For Assaulting Infant and Woman
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing multiple felonies for allegedly entering his ex-girlfriend's residence and assaulting her and a baby. The criminal complaint against 51-year-old Jermaine Johnson Sr. says officers responded to the report of a domestic assault in southeast Rochester on Sunday. A woman at the residence told officers Johnson allegedly entered her apartment after the two had been arguing over text.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Homeowner "sees God" in crash that damaged Valleyhigh house, injured neighbor
(ABC 6 News) - UPDATE: The Rochester homeowner whose house sustained extensive damage in a Monday night rollover crash is, for the most part, just glad no one was badly injured. Tim Iverson, who was in his bathroom when the vehicle struck, walked into his and his wife's demolished kitchen...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested for drugs chews pills on the way to Olmsted jail
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man faces drug charges after a traffic stop Monday. At about 4:18 p.m. Aug. 8, Rochester police pulled a vehicle over because of expired registration and a quick lane change with no signal on 37th Street NW. The vehicle was "slow to stop," Capt....
Man, 79, killed in ATV rollover near Faribault
A 79-year-old man was killed in an ATV rollover crash in Rice County last weekend. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the crash on a property at 11876 140th St. W. in rural Montgomery, northwest of Faribault, just before 6 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find...
KIMT
Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
