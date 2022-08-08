Read full article on original website
El Paso County Commissioners adopt resolution supporting those seeking abortion
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution on Monday to support individuals seeking abortion services. The item was approved during Monday’s Commissioners Court. Commissioner David Stout, Pct. 2, introduced the item. This comes after the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion earlier this summer, which will essentially […]
El Paso county commissioners vote to extend 20 percent of rental assistance to city
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners voted to allocate 20 percent of the county’s emergency rental assistance funds to city residents as county partners have noted a demand in the city. The county, which has a remaining balance of $2.5 million for rental and utility...
Socorro ISD leader addresses issues with district's transportation employees
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District superintendent addressed recent issues involving the districts transportation staff possibly striking Wednesday. Dr. Nate Carman spoke to CBS4 about some school bus drivers who had issues over a recent situation. Carman acknowledged some employees were upset over a recent...
El Paso to reopen additional aquatic centers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will reopen additional aquatic centers for lap swimming and exercise time starting on Monday. Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m....
AYUDA organization assists county residents in rental assistance applications
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — El Paso County has millions of dollars available to assist residents in the county who have overdue rent and utility bills. County residents are able to receive the help based on eligibility which is determined through an application process that is handled by United Way, a non-profit organization in El Paso.
Fundraiser in El Paso aims to support service members and their families
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Endeavors, the largest provider of supportive services for veterans and their families, is hosting a fundraiser in partnership with Nami El Paso. For a small fee, thrill seekers can rappel 11 stories from the Coronado Tower in West El Paso, which was the location...
Texas anti-abortion protesters set sights on New Mexico, where procedure still protected
For New Mexico state Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, the arrival of a new abortion clinic in Las Cruces, the city she represents, is surreal. Over the years, there hasn’t been consistent access to the procedure as providers came and went. But now — weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court...
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
Las Cruces entrepreneur prepares to compete on national stage representing New Mexico
LAS CRUCES, NM (CBS4) — It’s Wednesday, which means CBS4 gets to showcase another woman in the borderland who’s Breaking the Bias. CBS4 On Your Side introduces you to a Las Cruces entrepreneur Roxanne Livingston, who’s now Mrs. New Mexico American getting ready to compete on the national stage.
Repairs to intersection damaged by sinkhole expected this weekend, El Paso Water says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Water officials said a water main break underground caused the sinkhole in central El Paso in which a vehicle submerged and a woman had to be rescued Tuesday evening. "The hole was created with a broke twenty-four-inch waterline. This waterline is under...
Educators across El Paso area learn how to 'stop the bleed' in case of an emergency
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As students return to class across the El Paso area, school districts are preparing for the worst. It’s a scary reality school districts have to prepare for, an active shooter situation. On Tuesday educators, nurses and school staff came together for a training...
Priest sheltering people during Illinois shooting visits El Paso for joint prayer
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Hernan Cuevas from Highland Park, Illinois visited El Paso for joint prayer in front of the Grand Candela, remembering the 4th of July shooting that left seven people of his community dead and 31 injured. In organization with father Fabian Marquez of the El Paso Diocese, Father Cuevas wanted […]
Judge calls hearing in Walmart case following mysterious e-mails to media
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Judge Sam Medrano scheduled a status hearing in the case against the accused Walmart shooter following a series of mysterious emails to local media late last week. The Judge scheduled the status hearing for Thursday, August 18, at 10;30 a.m., just days after KTSM filed a report about a series […]
County Commissioners approve proposed tax rate for the fiscal year of 2023
EL PASO, Texas – El Paso County Commissioners passed a new proposed tax rate on Monday. Although the motion passed, the tax rate has yet to be adopted. The proposed tax rate passed was the “Voter Approval Tax Rate” which is the highest rate the court could consider.
El Paso Fire urges hikers to plan ahead before heading up Franklin Mountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife reminded the public to practice safety when planning outdoor hiking/camping activities. Temperatures continue to warm up and hikers head outdoors. Plan before you go. Know rules and regulations. Get current maps of the area.
El Paso Border Patrol agents rescue dozens of migrants at 2 separate stash houses
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Border Patrol rescued dozens of migrants from two different stash houses. Officials discovered a human smuggling stash house near North Loop Drive and North Carolina Drive. Agents encountered 11 migrants, five from Guatemala, four from Mexico, and two from El Salvador. An...
Vinton announces first residential connections to new city water system
VINTON, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The village of Vinton announced Wednesday that the first residential connections to the new city water system were made on Tuesday. Residences now have access to water from a centralized water system for the first time in history. “Over the years I have been able...
El Pasoans may still see an increase in taxes, after City votes to lower tax rate
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso voted to lower the tax rate as home appraisals are up by approximately 15 percent for single-family homes. However, you might still see an increase of around $80 yearly on average in City taxes depending on your home appraisal value. The Chief Financial Officer for […]
Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too
Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
El Paso ‘mansion party’ house connected to convicted drug trafficker
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso County property from where a “mansion party” and shooting death allegedly stemmed is owned by Raul “Sonny” Chavez, who in 2021 was convicted of supplying a major cocaine pipeline in Connecticut. Chavez is listed as the owner of property and home at 5081 Fort Defiance Dr., according […]
