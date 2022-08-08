ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

KTSM

El Paso County Commissioners adopt resolution supporting those seeking abortion

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution on Monday to support individuals seeking abortion services. The item was approved during Monday’s Commissioners Court. Commissioner David Stout, Pct. 2, introduced the item. This comes after the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion earlier this summer, which will essentially […]
cbs4local.com

El Paso county commissioners vote to extend 20 percent of rental assistance to city

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners voted to allocate 20 percent of the county’s emergency rental assistance funds to city residents as county partners have noted a demand in the city. The county, which has a remaining balance of $2.5 million for rental and utility...
cbs4local.com

Socorro ISD leader addresses issues with district's transportation employees

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District superintendent addressed recent issues involving the districts transportation staff possibly striking Wednesday. Dr. Nate Carman spoke to CBS4 about some school bus drivers who had issues over a recent situation. Carman acknowledged some employees were upset over a recent...
cbs4local.com

El Paso to reopen additional aquatic centers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will reopen additional aquatic centers for lap swimming and exercise time starting on Monday. Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m....
cbs4local.com

AYUDA organization assists county residents in rental assistance applications

EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — El Paso County has millions of dollars available to assist residents in the county who have overdue rent and utility bills. County residents are able to receive the help based on eligibility which is determined through an application process that is handled by United Way, a non-profit organization in El Paso.
cbs4local.com

Fundraiser in El Paso aims to support service members and their families

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Endeavors, the largest provider of supportive services for veterans and their families, is hosting a fundraiser in partnership with Nami El Paso. For a small fee, thrill seekers can rappel 11 stories from the Coronado Tower in West El Paso, which was the location...
KTSM

Judge calls hearing in Walmart case following mysterious e-mails to media

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Judge Sam Medrano scheduled a status hearing in the case against the accused Walmart shooter following a series of mysterious emails to local media late last week. The Judge scheduled the status hearing for Thursday, August 18, at 10;30 a.m., just days after KTSM filed a report about a series […]
cbs4local.com

El Paso Fire urges hikers to plan ahead before heading up Franklin Mountain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife reminded the public to practice safety when planning outdoor hiking/camping activities. Temperatures continue to warm up and hikers head outdoors. Plan before you go. Know rules and regulations. Get current maps of the area.
cbs4local.com

Vinton announces first residential connections to new city water system

VINTON, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The village of Vinton announced Wednesday that the first residential connections to the new city water system were made on Tuesday. Residences now have access to water from a centralized water system for the first time in history. “Over the years I have been able...
95.5 KLAQ

Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too

Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
