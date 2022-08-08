ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Ceremony celebrates Coast Guard on USS Slater

By Skylar Eagle
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LhhK0_0h9cEMxc00

ALBANY N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — In celebration of the Coast Guard’s 232nd birthday, volunteers with the USS Slater and Coast Guard veterans took a moment to remember their history.

“Today we honor the 30 Coast Guard-manned destroyer escorts of World War II,” Richard Walker, Coast Guard veteran, said. “Each escort helped keep the U-boats at bay, ultimately ensuring the timely arrival of personnel, food and military cargos to their destination.”

The USS Slater floats in the port of Albany. First launched in 1944, the ship was used in World War II, the U.S. Navy and Greek Navy until it was decommissioned in 1991 and brought to Albany in 1997.

It’s the only floating destroyer in the country and now, it’s a local landmark that helps give us a closer look at the history behind the Coast Guard including volunteer auxiliary members who conduct rescue operations, navigation assistance and provide resources to the Coast Guard to this day.

“We provide a line of team handling here in Albany, just south of us, assisting the Coast Guard vessels when they call on the port of Albany,” Gary Slusher, Division Commander for Division 15 Upper Hudson U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, said.

USS SLATER tours free for veterans this weekend

Richard Walker has been a member and volunteer with the Coast Guard for over 50 years. He sees Saturday’s ceremony and the USS Slater on the Hudson as a reminder to future generations of the sacrifices made by men and women of the Coast Guard from the very beginning.

“There is no glory in war. We are glorifying sacrifice and the willingness of people to put their lives on the line for the better good,” Walker said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning

A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
WETM 18 News

Remembering the railroad to Lake George

A 9.4-mile stripe of bike-friendly pathway cuts through parts of Glens Falls and Queensbury on its way north to Lake George. Today, anyone who rides the Warren County Bikeway will pass by old-growth trees, the feet of mountains, and eventually a sparkling view of Lake George. What they may not realize is that many others saw similar views from the same points along the path, long before any of it was paved.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Donation Made To Restore $3.5 Million Historic Baseball Field

One historic baseball field in Upstate New York is one step closer to getting revived thanks to a generous donation. Stewart's Shops has partnered with the Dake Family to fund the Parkhurst Field Development Project in Gloversville. This legendary field, often referred to as the original "Field of Dreams", was last played on over 100 years ago.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
Hot 99.1

Gilded Age Season 2 -Pics from Church Scene on State Street in Albany

I live in Albany near its historic Washington Park, and despite some of the inconveniences that come along with city-living, I really do love the area. There's never a shortage of loud noises, lack of parking, incessant traffic, moderate crime, beggars, etc, and as someone who has lived down in Center Square for nearly 15 years, I've had my fair share of things to complain about.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#U S Coast Guard#Veteran#Local Life#Festival#Localevent#The Coast Guard#The U S Navy#Greek Navy
WNYT

Downtown Albany businesses struggle while more people work from home

It’s been 871 days since New York sent home all non-essential workers to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Each and every one of those days has been a struggle for survival by businesses in downtown Albany. COVID-19 isn’t what’s keeping people home anymore—and the new wave of work-from-home is...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
YourErie

One year since former Gov. Cuomo announced resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—One year ago, Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference just days after a report from the New York Attorney General was released. The report concluded he sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo said the allegations were false. “Don’t get me wrong,” Cuomo stated at the August 10th, 2021 press conference. “This is not […]
ALBANY, NY
cityofglensfalls.com

City of Glens Falls 2022 Annual Paving Program

The City of Glens Falls has begun their annual paving program for multiple streets throughout the City of Glens Falls. During this process, the fire hydrants in the area being paved may be used during the milling process. Due to this, residents may experience discolored/cloudy water temporarily and are advised to run their taps for 10-15 minutes or until their water service clears up. Despite the discoloration, we assure you that the water is still 100% safe as it has been fully treated at the Glens Falls Water Filtration Plant. We have attached a tentative schedule of when you may experience some temporary discoloration of your water service excluding Oakland, Fredella and Warren St. as the scheduled dates for those streets are still being discussed. We apologize for the temporary inconvenience and would like to thank you in advance for your understanding.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WSBS

Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent

Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
ALBANY, NY
Jake Wells

New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Pittstown firefighter struck by vehicle

Emergency response crews are sending out a warning for drivers to slow down, and move over – after a member of the fire department in Pittstown was hit by a car on Friday night. Pittstown fire and ems say crews were busy with an accident on route seven when...
PITTSTOWN, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy