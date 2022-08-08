ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Hit With Lawsuit From Shareholder Alleging 2021 Stock Listing Was Based On Misinformation

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is getting hit with a lawsuit alleging that the firm’s 2021 stock listing was based on misleading information. According to a recent court filing, a shareholder of Coinbase is suing executives from the crypto exchange for allegedly misleading investors into purchasing shares that were “materially different and substantially riskier” than what was disclosed to them.
dailyhodl.com

Aave and Similar Projects Could Be Safe From SEC Clampdown, Says Coin Bureau Host – Here’s Why

A popular analyst known for his deep-dive research is exploring how looming regulation might impact the crypto industry. In a new strategy session, the Coin Bureau host known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers about which factors the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) might use to determine if a digital asset ought to be classified as a security.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can ETH hit $50K by 2030?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ethereum is the market’s most well-known altcoin. For many investors and enthusiasts, it is much more than just another cryptocurrency. According to experts, it could increase in value by up to 400% by 2022. Since its launch, the price of ETH has risen from $0.311 in 2015 to around $4,800 late last year — with plenty of volatility along the way.
dailyhodl.com

Here Are Some of the Biggest Plays in Crypto Right Now, According to Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead

The founder of a crypto-focused hedge fund is looking ahead to see which industry niches might thrive once the current bear market cycle ends. In an interview with RealVision, Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead tells host Raoul Pal that the world of crypto is cyclical because as projects either complete or fade away, there are always new opportunities to seize upon such as decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,651 BTC Off Binance

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $39,844,169 worth of Bitcoin off Binance. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3E2adcep2NRRpriLnWn1AvW3AHKqBx2mMr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
u.today

Bitcoin Reaching $100,000 Is “Matter of Time,” Says Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
