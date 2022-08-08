ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Commercial Dispatch

Local voices: 1971: My brief career as a Mississippi Hippy

It’s 1971, and I’m escaping from Tennessee back to Mississippi, leaving behind a short and broken teenage marriage. My younger brother Steve and I arrived in Columbus determined to cast the world aside and become real hippies. We grew our hair long and stopped communicating with our parents who had moved to Florida …we were free!
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Pressure mounts to fix water issues in Mississippi capital

JACKSON — A business group and one of Mississippi’s largest unions have issued separate statements urging renewed action to address Jackson’s “water crisis.”. In a Monday joint letter and news conference, 46 business owners in the capital city said back-to-back citywide boil water notices and citywide water outages have had “dramatic negative consequences” for restaurants.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl

GULFPORT — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rogers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous undercover operations,” Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a news release.
LONG BEACH, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Jury picked, evidence next in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Federal prosecutors are set to begin building their case against two men described as leaders of a 2020 scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, their second chance to get convictions after a jury couldn’t deliver a unanimous verdict last spring. Opening statements are...
MICHIGAN STATE

