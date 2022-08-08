Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Local voices: 1971: My brief career as a Mississippi Hippy
It’s 1971, and I’m escaping from Tennessee back to Mississippi, leaving behind a short and broken teenage marriage. My younger brother Steve and I arrived in Columbus determined to cast the world aside and become real hippies. We grew our hair long and stopped communicating with our parents who had moved to Florida …we were free!
Commercial Dispatch
Pressure mounts to fix water issues in Mississippi capital
JACKSON — A business group and one of Mississippi’s largest unions have issued separate statements urging renewed action to address Jackson’s “water crisis.”. In a Monday joint letter and news conference, 46 business owners in the capital city said back-to-back citywide boil water notices and citywide water outages have had “dramatic negative consequences” for restaurants.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl
GULFPORT — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rogers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous undercover operations,” Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a news release.
Commercial Dispatch
Jury picked, evidence next in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Federal prosecutors are set to begin building their case against two men described as leaders of a 2020 scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, their second chance to get convictions after a jury couldn’t deliver a unanimous verdict last spring. Opening statements are...
