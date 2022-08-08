Alvord to CPAC: ‘We have to show something concrete that helps people feel like things will change’

Read full article on original website
waer.org
COVID safety and security a priority for 2022 New York State Fair
On Sunday, the state reported the COVID-19 positivity rate for Onondaga County was 8.6%. Now with the state fair only two weeks away, event organizers are preparing to make everyone feel as comfortable as possible. All indications are the 2022 fair will likely resemble what it did before the pandemic...
waer.org
More than half of surveyed county governments take too long to respond to records requests
The latest Freedom of Information Law requests sent to county governments by the New York Coalition for Open Government, Inc. revealed only 61% responded within five days, the time period required by the law. The coalition is now recommending counties like nearby Oswego take some time out to revisit their processes in place to handle FOIL requests.
urbancny.com
A Review of Onondaga County’s Plan for Spending 89 Million in American Rescue Funds: An Interview with Onondaga County Executive J. Ryan McMahon – Part 2
Taking a look at Onondaga County’s American Rescue Plan Fund spending. This fund is designed to address concerns of those who demanded more attention to Human Service needs. A Lacrosse themed Sports complex, White Pines land purchases are among the projects Onondaga County has chosen to support with American Rescue Plan dollars.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New method of eradicating invasive water chestnut tried in Oswego County
The water chestnut is not a plant that Allen Chase wants to see in Upstate New York waters. The water chestnut has floating, triangular-shaped leaves with long stems, as well as nuts with spines and barbs. Chase said its seeds can lie dormant for 12 years and still be viable.
Party leaders want CNY judge candidate to step aside after overdose incident at his home
The leaders of the Madison County Republican and Conservative parties have asked prosecutor Brad Moses to step aside as a candidate in the race for county court judge. Moses was endorsed by both political parties in this November election for the post and is on the ballot. Moses is resigning...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Officials remain hopeful as award-winning hospice program prepares to close
OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County Hospice has been recognized once again by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Premier Performer.” The honor comes from achieving a high satisfaction rating among families and caregivers. More than 1,000 hospice providers were rated for their service and Oswego County’s score...
Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day
The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
fingerlakesdailynews.com
Internal Poll Shows Tenney Winning Republican Primary
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Monday released the results of an internal poll showing she will win the upcoming Republican primary for the 24th Congressional District. According to the polling, Tenney of New Hartford has a 46-point lead over her two GOP opponents Mario Fratto of Geneva and George Phillips of Broome County.
CNY Man Planned to Shoot Dogs Because He Couldn’t Pay for Vet Care: NYSP
Two Labrador Retrievers were rescued from a home in Central New York after they were found to be emaciated, nearly unable to walk, and loaded with porcupine quills. That's according to New York State Police who say when the spoke to one of the owners the man said he had planned to shoot the dogs because he could not pay for veterinary care. Both Yellow Labs have now been surrendered to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and were taken Emergency Veterinary Hospital in East Syracuse.
43 new businesses in Central NY, including a farm, daycare and dessert drinks
Last week, 43 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County and 10 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Four businesses filed to cease operating in Onondaga and Cayuga counties.
Onondaga County Legislators sound off on aquarium vote
ONONDAGA COUNTY — Last week, the Onondaga County Legislature narrowly approved a proposal to build a 600,000-gallon aquarium on Syracuse’s Inner Harbor. The 9-8 vote was a victory for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, who has advocated for the $85 million project for about a year. The Aug....
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Barlow unveils proposed 2023 city operating budget
OSWEGO — Oswego’s mayor has announced a proposed operating budget for the 2023 fiscal year. Mayor Billy Barlow made the announcement in a press release Monday. His proposed spending plan allocates $55,720,035 and will not include a tax raise or an increase in fees for the sixth year in a row. The spending plan doesn’t use any of the general fund to balance the budget, according to the release.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
LOC Fall Salmon Derby offers $25,000 grand prize
OSWEGO — Anglers looking to catch the $25,000 grand prize will take part in the Lake Ontario Counties Fall Salmon Derby, set for Aug. 19 through Sept. 5 in the waters of Lake Ontario and its tributaries. The angler weighing in the largest salmon will win $25,000.
N.Y. State Fair’s “Best Kept Secret” Is Back! Have You Tried It?
It's almost time for the 2022 Great New York State Fair! The rides, attractions, food, and incredible free concert lineup have people all across the state making plans for their family trips starting Wednesday the 24th through Monday, September 5th. Now the Fair has announced the return of what they...
cnycentral.com
Your Town Cicero: Spera's Deli, Grocery and Meat Market serving customers for 40 years
CICERO — Spera's Deli, Grocery and Meat Market has been in operation for 40 years. "Growing up with the store and watching the community grow over time has been incredible," said Mark Spera Jr., whose grandfather first opened the grocery store. "Just to know that me and my family...
cnycentral.com
President Joe Biden gives shout out to Syracuse University during news conference in D.C.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University got a shout-out from President Joe Biden Tuesday as the CEO of SparkCharge, SU alumnus Josh Aviv, introduced the president ahead of his announcement about the signing of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. “From one proud Syracuse University alumnus to another, thank...
WKTV
Back 2 Work job orders: Aug. 8 - 12, 2022
Job Title: Production Supervisor City: New Hartford, NY. Full time for a manufacturer of metal alloys. Duties: Plan and organize shift operations and lead union personnel. Maintain safe working conditions and economical operations. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and three years of supervisory experience. Must be computer literate and capable of navigating in Oracle, Lotus Notes and Microsoft Excel and Word.
New details emerge in overdoses at Central NY judge candidate’s house
When Madison County deputies and rescue workers arrived at a judge candidate’s house on a night in late July, the candidate and another person were turning blue and gasping for breath, according to statements from law enforcement officials. The deputies say one of the two men gasping for breath...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
‘Rock the Docks’ concert series returns to Wright’s Landing
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Wednesday the lineup for the second year of the “Rock the Docks” concert series. “Rock the Docks” will kick off on Aug. 13 with local musician Dave Hawthorn. “Rock the Docks” was created last year to bring live music...
cnycentral.com
Assistant DA caused "embarrassment" to office, says Madison Co. District Attorney
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y — CNY Central is learning about the moment the Madison County District Attorney says he found out one of his assistant District Attorneys overdosed on drugs. Madison County Sheriff’s Investigators say 44-year-old Bradley Moses and one other person were found unresponsive in Moses’ home on July 30th. Both survived the overdose after receiving a dose of Narcan.
