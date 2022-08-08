ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiawah Island, SC

Kiawah Island residents react to President’s planned visit

By Riley Benson
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are set to travel to the Lowcountry on Wednesday for a vacation. The couple have vacationed on Kiawah Island in the past, even during Biden’s tenure as Vice President.

The announcement came hours after the President was cleared to travel and return to duties after a battle with COVID-19. The trip is expected to be just for vacation purposes.

The first family will arrive Wednesday and spend several days on Kiawah Island. Some on the island say they have mixed reactions to the upcoming visit.

“I’m excited that he is coming here again, I hope that I get a chance to see him,” says one long-time resident.

“I think it’s fantastic now that he’s president he can still come to Kiawah,” said a long-time renter on the island.

There’s excitement for some but others say they’re not looking forward to the likely shutdowns that will come with the president’s visit. The Bidens are expected to land at Charleston International Airport on Wednesday and have been frequent visitors to the island.

“He thinks like me,” says the long-time renter. “I like Kiawah, we’ve been coming here for 20 years.”

The trip marks the president’s first time to Kiawah Island since taking the Oval Office. The long-time renter says he saw the president the last time Biden visited.

“There are so many things he can’t do just because of his position and what he represents and what he has to do,”: says the long-time renter. “So I know he likes to come to Kiawah, I’ve seen him here before in the grocery store.”

Some are less enthusiastic and fear the shutdowns and congestions that are likely with the visit. Others say it comes with the territory of having the president visit.

“But that’s just the price you have to pay,” says the long-time renter.

Another resident says the president’s visit shows the draw of Kiawah Island and the Lowcountry and is hoping to see the president at his favorite dessert stop.

“I just heard details of him showing up at the ice cream store or you know things like that,” says the long-time resident.

President Biden isn’t the only Biden the resident is hopeful she will see during the First Family’s stop in the Lowcountry.

“And I think his wife is a stud,” says the long-time resident.

The President’s full schedule during the visit has yet to be made public. Count on News 2 for full coverage of President Biden’s visit. There will be a special addition of News 2’s ‘2 The Point this week covering the visit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kiawah Island, SC
Government
City
Kiawah Island, SC
Reuters

Biden arrives in South Carolina for beach vacation

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C., Aug 10 (Reuters) - Finally over his coronavirus infection, President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to spend most of the next week on Kiawah Island, an oceanfront golf resort he has visited in the past.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
Axios

Biden leaves White House isolation for first time in 18 days

President Biden traveled to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware on Sunday, following his COVID-19 isolation. Why it matters: This is the first time the president has left the White House in 18 days and the first time he has seen first lady Jill Biden since July 20, according to the White House.
POTUS
WCBD Count on 2

BCSO: Community tip leads to fentanyl seizure, arrest

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- A Goose Creek woman is facing multiple drug charges after authorities said a community tip led to her arrest. Breanna Joye, 29, was charged with two counts of trafficking fentanyl and one count of distribution of fentanyl. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), agents with the county’s narcotics task […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

How to qualify for South Carolina tax rebate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check may be headed to your mailbox by the end of the year. In order to qualify for the rebate, you must have filed your 2021 Individual Income Tax return by Oct.17, 2022. State lawmakers approved the rebate in June as they passed […]
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Oval Office
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 shot during argument in downtown Charleston, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Charleston on Wednesday afternoon. Police said two employees at a downtown business got into an argument on Pinckney Street, near the Market, and one of two individuals shot the other in the buttocks. The victim ran to Hanks […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WATCH: Shark spotted off Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WCBD Count on 2

Waterspouts seen along Charleston coast

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple waterspouts were spotted along the Charleston, South Carolina coast on Sunday. Most reports came in from Edisto up to Folly Beach between 9 to 10 a.m., and a few off Sullivan’s Island. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, but said there […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

I-95 multi-vehicle crash injures five in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A multi-vehicle crash along I-95 in Colleton County resulted in numerous injuries Monday morning. According to officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash, which involved six vehicles, happened on Interstate 95 southbound just after 6:10 a.m. near mile marker 59. Witness accounts say a southbound vehicle veered off the interstate, […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy