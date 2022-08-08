Kiawah Island residents react to President’s planned visit

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are set to travel to the Lowcountry on Wednesday for a vacation. The couple have vacationed on Kiawah Island in the past, even during Biden’s tenure as Vice President.

The announcement came hours after the President was cleared to travel and return to duties after a battle with COVID-19. The trip is expected to be just for vacation purposes.

The first family will arrive Wednesday and spend several days on Kiawah Island. Some on the island say they have mixed reactions to the upcoming visit.

“I’m excited that he is coming here again, I hope that I get a chance to see him,” says one long-time resident.

“I think it’s fantastic now that he’s president he can still come to Kiawah,” said a long-time renter on the island.

There’s excitement for some but others say they’re not looking forward to the likely shutdowns that will come with the president’s visit. The Bidens are expected to land at Charleston International Airport on Wednesday and have been frequent visitors to the island.

“He thinks like me,” says the long-time renter. “I like Kiawah, we’ve been coming here for 20 years.”

The trip marks the president’s first time to Kiawah Island since taking the Oval Office. The long-time renter says he saw the president the last time Biden visited.

“There are so many things he can’t do just because of his position and what he represents and what he has to do,”: says the long-time renter. “So I know he likes to come to Kiawah, I’ve seen him here before in the grocery store.”

Some are less enthusiastic and fear the shutdowns and congestions that are likely with the visit. Others say it comes with the territory of having the president visit.

“But that’s just the price you have to pay,” says the long-time renter.

Another resident says the president’s visit shows the draw of Kiawah Island and the Lowcountry and is hoping to see the president at his favorite dessert stop.

“I just heard details of him showing up at the ice cream store or you know things like that,” says the long-time resident.

President Biden isn’t the only Biden the resident is hopeful she will see during the First Family’s stop in the Lowcountry.

“And I think his wife is a stud,” says the long-time resident.

The President’s full schedule during the visit has yet to be made public. Count on News 2 for full coverage of President Biden’s visit. There will be a special addition of News 2’s ‘2 The Point this week covering the visit.

