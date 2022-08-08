Read full article on original website
oswegocountynewsnow.com
LOC Fall Salmon Derby offers $25,000 grand prize
OSWEGO — Anglers looking to catch the $25,000 grand prize will take part in the Lake Ontario Counties Fall Salmon Derby, set for Aug. 19 through Sept. 5 in the waters of Lake Ontario and its tributaries. The angler weighing in the largest salmon will win $25,000.
waer.org
COVID safety and security a priority for 2022 New York State Fair
On Sunday, the state reported the COVID-19 positivity rate for Onondaga County was 8.6%. Now with the state fair only two weeks away, event organizers are preparing to make everyone feel as comfortable as possible. All indications are the 2022 fair will likely resemble what it did before the pandemic...
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces “Rock the Docks” Concert Series Returns to Wright’s Landing
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the lineup for the second year of the “Rock the Docks” concert series. “Rock the Docks” will kick off on August 13th with local musician Dave Hawthorne. “Rock the Docks” was created last year to bring live music to the new and improved Wright’s Landing Marina following the City of Oswego’s $3.5 million upgrade to the marina area in 2021. The concert series is designed to entertain docked boaters and tenants of Wright’s Landing with the stage positioned to provide prime viewing and listening by boats in the marina area and harbor. Attendees from land may also use a small seating area available in the west end parking lot. Concerts are free to attend and will run from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.
flackbroadcasting.com
Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
urbancny.com
A Review of Onondaga County’s Plan for Spending 89 Million in American Rescue Funds: An Interview with Onondaga County Executive J. Ryan McMahon – Part 2
Taking a look at Onondaga County’s American Rescue Plan Fund spending. This fund is designed to address concerns of those who demanded more attention to Human Service needs. A Lacrosse themed Sports complex, White Pines land purchases are among the projects Onondaga County has chosen to support with American Rescue Plan dollars.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New method of eradicating invasive water chestnut tried in Oswego County
The water chestnut is not a plant that Allen Chase wants to see in Upstate New York waters. The water chestnut has floating, triangular-shaped leaves with long stems, as well as nuts with spines and barbs. Chase said its seeds can lie dormant for 12 years and still be viable.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Barlow unveils proposed 2023 city operating budget
OSWEGO — Oswego’s mayor has announced a proposed operating budget for the 2023 fiscal year. Mayor Billy Barlow made the announcement in a press release Monday. His proposed spending plan allocates $55,720,035 and will not include a tax raise or an increase in fees for the sixth year in a row. The spending plan doesn’t use any of the general fund to balance the budget, according to the release.
43 new businesses in Central NY, including a farm, daycare and dessert drinks
Last week, 43 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County and 10 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Four businesses filed to cease operating in Onondaga and Cayuga counties.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
CNY artist wins Best of SUNY prize in statewide student exhibition
OSWEGO — December 2021 SUNY Oswego graduate Sofia Luz Pérez won one of only three Best of SUNY awards at the 2021-2022 Best of SUNY Student Art exhibition for her painting, “Know Thyself, Heal Thyself.”. Pérez’s work was part of the 2022 “Made in New York” exhibition...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Family of Civil War quartermaster from Oswego donates collection
OSWEGO — Dr. Natalie Woodall, a local author and historian, simply called Monday, “A great day for history in Oswego.”. After three years of trying to get a collection from the Beadle/Bentley family — who resided in Orwell, Pulaski and Oswego — Tim Dallett and his wife Jo-Anne drove from Arkansas with some important artifacts that were Alfred Nathaniel Beadle’s.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego Kartway returns to action Friday night with the Battle at the Bullring
OSWEGO — Action will return to Oswego Kartway on Friday night with the Battle at the Bullring program, presented by Garafolo’s Importing. This will be the first event of the three-race JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series. Companion events will follow on Sept. 1 and Sept. 23.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
FCSD BOE discusses school safety, universal pre-K
FULTON — The Fulton City School District Board of Education discussed school safety and universal pre-K offerings at its meeting on Tuesday. Superintendent Brian Pulvino discussed safety ahead of the upcoming school year, sharing details of a recent meeting that featured school administrators and the Fulton police chief.
Fulton Celebrates 11th Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend Aug. 20-21
FULTON – To celebrate the city of Fulton’s history, and one of the industries that helped the city prosper during the early 20th century, the Friends of History in Fulton is once again holding the Hunter Arms Homecoming on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21. The two-day...
wrvo.org
Central New York school districts hit by inflation
Rising costs are hitting monthly budgets hard, and schools are no exception. In the Syracuse City School District, Chief Financial Officer Suzanne Slack says supply chain issues and rising prices are affecting the district. For example, last fall, because of a dairy supplier driver shortage, each pint of milk was...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
SUNY Oswego’s Indu Rasika Churchill honored with Provost’s Award
OSWEGO — Indu Rasika Churchill of the SUNY Oswego mathematics faculty recently earned the Provost’s Award for Scholarly and Creative Activity, which recognizes a junior faculty member, in this case a “rising star” in the words of her nominator. “We have a brilliant rising star among...
State Police Search For Vehicle Stolen In Selkirk Shores State Park
RICHLAND, NY – The New York State Police along with the NYS Park Police are searching for a stolen State Parks and Recreational maintenance vehicle that was taken from a building at the Selkirk Shores State Park in the town of Richland yesterday, August 9, 2022. The stolen vehicle...
WKTV
Back 2 Work job orders: Aug. 8 - 12, 2022
Job Title: Production Supervisor City: New Hartford, NY. Full time for a manufacturer of metal alloys. Duties: Plan and organize shift operations and lead union personnel. Maintain safe working conditions and economical operations. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and three years of supervisory experience. Must be computer literate and capable of navigating in Oracle, Lotus Notes and Microsoft Excel and Word.
fingerlakesdailynews.com
Internal Poll Shows Tenney Winning Republican Primary
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Monday released the results of an internal poll showing she will win the upcoming Republican primary for the 24th Congressional District. According to the polling, Tenney of New Hartford has a 46-point lead over her two GOP opponents Mario Fratto of Geneva and George Phillips of Broome County.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Connors holds off Gosek to clinch his first win at Oswego
OSWEGO — Dan Connors Jr. has been attempting to earn a Novelis Supermodified feature win at Oswego Speedway for nearly half of his life. Prior to Saturday’s 45-lap feature, no other active driver had been as close to winning as many times as the 29-year-old pilot of the No. 01, who had previously tallied 22 top-five finishes with no feature wins.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police: Three injured in Tuesday evening accident in Lyons Falls
WEST TURIN- The New York State Police say three people were injured in an accident Tuesday evening in Southern Lewis County. Investigators say there were two drivers involved. Troopers are reporting the accident took place at the intersection of State Route 12 and Cherry Street in Lyons Falls, NY. Emergency...
