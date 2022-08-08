Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Butte Miners win Northwest regional championship
BUTTE — The storybook season got its happy ending. With a 4-0 win over the Minico Storm (Rupert, Idaho) on Tuesday afternoon, the Miners claimed the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament championship in Vernal, Utah, to cap off a dominating season. Butte (45-9) was a perfect 13-0 across three...
406mtsports.com
Carroll Football Position Preview: Tight End
HELENA — Carroll’s football team boasts a strong tradition of standout play from the tight end position. Casey FitzSimmons, Bubba Bartlett, Marshall McEwen and Eric Dawson come to mind immediately, and fifth-year senior Tony Collins has carried that torch for the last three seasons. Collins picked up his...
406mtsports.com
Montana Western men's basketball announces five-player recruiting class
DILLON — Montana Western Men's Basketball head coach Mike Larsen signed five recruits for the 2022-23 season. This incoming class features three incoming freshman and two college transfers. "I am extremely excited to welcome these five guys to the Montana Western family and the Dillon community," Larsen said. "Our...
buttesports.com
57 Bulldogs take home academic honors
Butte High School announced its Academic All-State performers for the spring , and 57 Bulldogs made the grade. The list includes 24 members of the boys’ track team, 10 athletes from the girls’ track team, nine tennis players and 15 softball players. To earn Academic All-State, an athlete,...
worldatlas.com
The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana
Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
'Yellowstone' filming in Helena Aug. 24, looking for extras
The tv series “Yellowstone” is holding a virtual casting call for a scene to be filmed in Montana's state capital.
Fairfield Sun Times
Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations
The Matt Staff Fire has led to evacuation orders for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Matt Staff Road in Helena. The fire began earlier today at the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to...
Butte teen goes far in Ninja Warrior competition
The 17-year-old competed in the 14th season of the TV gameshow American Ninja Warrior and competed in Texas, Los Angeles and made it all the way to the champion round in Las Vegas.
NorthWestern Energy Wants MORE money. Gas and Electric Hikes Requested
According to an application submitted with the Department of Public Service Regulation before the Public Service Commission of the State of Montana, NorthWestern Energy is requesting authority to increase their retail electric and natural gas utility service rates, and for approval of electric and natural gas service schedules, and rules and allocated cost of service and rate design. *phew*
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
Rockin’ the Rivers 2022: 25 Things You Need to Know
The fields will rock near The Bridge on the Jefferson River this weekend just outside of Three Forks as Rockin' the Rivers 2022 gets underway. Make sure you have the most fun. If you're spending the weekend or just going for the day, there are things that can make your Rockin' the Rivers experience better. The location is rural, outside of Three Forks by several miles, so it's best to be prepared.
Red Barn Cafe plating up on Helena's east side
Now, with a new opportunity, Nickerson said she's taking lessons learned from the entirety of her career into the Red Barn Café.
Helena Regional Airport searches for new restaurant operator
The airport is searching for a new long-term operator for its food and beverage locations inside the airport.
montanarightnow.com
For now, defendant in Butte homicide case could trade jail for prison
A judge reduced bail for a man accused of fatally shooting another man during a botched bounty hunt in Butte and on Monday ordered his release from jail after a real-estate bond was posted. But the Montana Department of Corrections had a “hold” on 33-year-old Nicholas John Jaeger for allegedly...
montanarightnow.com
Butte man gets 10 years in prison for assaulting Town Pump clerk
A Butte man who attacked a Town Pump employee and left him floored and covered in blood urged a judge on Wednesday to spare him from prison, saying it was “full of violence and hostility.”. But the judge sentenced Robert Matthew Berkopec to 10 years in the Montana State...
