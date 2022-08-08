ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

406mtsports.com

Butte Miners win Northwest regional championship

BUTTE — The storybook season got its happy ending. With a 4-0 win over the Minico Storm (Rupert, Idaho) on Tuesday afternoon, the Miners claimed the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament championship in Vernal, Utah, to cap off a dominating season. Butte (45-9) was a perfect 13-0 across three...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Carroll Football Position Preview: Tight End

HELENA — Carroll’s football team boasts a strong tradition of standout play from the tight end position. Casey FitzSimmons, Bubba Bartlett, Marshall McEwen and Eric Dawson come to mind immediately, and fifth-year senior Tony Collins has carried that torch for the last three seasons. Collins picked up his...
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Western men's basketball announces five-player recruiting class

DILLON — Montana Western Men's Basketball head coach Mike Larsen signed five recruits for the 2022-23 season. This incoming class features three incoming freshman and two college transfers. "I am extremely excited to welcome these five guys to the Montana Western family and the Dillon community," Larsen said. "Our...
DILLON, MT
buttesports.com

57 Bulldogs take home academic honors

Butte High School announced its Academic All-State performers for the spring , and 57 Bulldogs made the grade. The list includes 24 members of the boys’ track team, 10 athletes from the girls’ track team, nine tennis players and 15 softball players. To earn Academic All-State, an athlete,...
BUTTE, MT
worldatlas.com

The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana

Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations

The Matt Staff Fire has led to evacuation orders for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Matt Staff Road in Helena. The fire began earlier today at the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to...
HELENA, MT
97.1 KISS FM

NorthWestern Energy Wants MORE money. Gas and Electric Hikes Requested

According to an application submitted with the Department of Public Service Regulation before the Public Service Commission of the State of Montana, NorthWestern Energy is requesting authority to increase their retail electric and natural gas utility service rates, and for approval of electric and natural gas service schedules, and rules and allocated cost of service and rate design. *phew*
HELENA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools

Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Rockin’ the Rivers 2022: 25 Things You Need to Know

The fields will rock near The Bridge on the Jefferson River this weekend just outside of Three Forks as Rockin' the Rivers 2022 gets underway. Make sure you have the most fun. If you're spending the weekend or just going for the day, there are things that can make your Rockin' the Rivers experience better. The location is rural, outside of Three Forks by several miles, so it's best to be prepared.
THREE FORKS, MT
montanarightnow.com

For now, defendant in Butte homicide case could trade jail for prison

A judge reduced bail for a man accused of fatally shooting another man during a botched bounty hunt in Butte and on Monday ordered his release from jail after a real-estate bond was posted. But the Montana Department of Corrections had a “hold” on 33-year-old Nicholas John Jaeger for allegedly...
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Butte man gets 10 years in prison for assaulting Town Pump clerk

A Butte man who attacked a Town Pump employee and left him floored and covered in blood urged a judge on Wednesday to spare him from prison, saying it was “full of violence and hostility.”. But the judge sentenced Robert Matthew Berkopec to 10 years in the Montana State...
BUTTE, MT

