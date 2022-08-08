Read full article on original website
News 12
Newburgh residents, business owners complain about new cashless parking meters
If you plan on parking in downtown Newburgh, make sure you bring your credit or debit card. The city replaced its old coin-only parking meters with cashless ones as of Monday. Since then, News 12 has received several complaints from residents and business owners who say they’re difficult to use and exclude low-income city residents who only use cash.
Major water main break sparks city-wide emergency in Newark
Residents in Newark and neighboring Belleville are being advised to boil water. Newark has canceled its summer school programs.
Boil water advisory remains in effect in Newark, other parts of Essex County, following water main break
A major water main break Tuesday in Belleville left thousands of Newark residents without water, and for some -- it's still not safe to drink tap water.
advertisernewssouth.com
Widespread power outage reported in northern NJ
The New Jersey Department of Transportation has reported downed live wires across Route 80 causing all lanes to close in both directions west of Exit 34 to Route 15 in Roxbury. The downed wires appear to be the reason for the widespread outage across northern NJ. According to Jersey Central...
GOTCHA! Resident Pursues Group Of Burglars To GWB: Englewood Cliffs PD
An Englewood Cliffs man chased a quartet of burglars from his home to the George Washington Bridge, where converging police captured them, authorities said. One of the bandits had opened the door to his vehicle and was climbing in when the owner came out around 8 p.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Ronald F Waldt said.
MTA toll plan: Driving into lower Manhattan could cost up to $23
The plan proposes peak times from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekends.
Yonkers homeowner: Con Edison left debris in her yard
Donna Calise told News 12 a tree came crashing at her front door and partially onto her car.
Alleged drug mill in West New York and Union City busted by state police
New Jersey State Police have arrested three men for their roles in operating a drug mill in Hudson County. Police arrested Richard Stroman Jr., a 38-year-old of North Arlington; Jose Acosta, a 37-year-old of Hoboken; and Miguel Carrasco-Lara, a 35-year-old of Lyndhurst; for various drug offenses. During a two-month investigation,...
Nassau lawmakers approve $650,000 settlement to former police officer
Dolores Sharpe was acquitted of charges of harassment and resisting arrest filed in 2013 by two colleagues.
Housing officials prepare safety measures as water main break impacts Newark
Much of the water at the Stephen Crane Elderly Center was brown and unusable this morning. News 12's Kimberly Kravtiz spoke with the property manager at the Stephen Crane Elderly Center in Newark to discuss how housing officials plan to keep residents safe.
'I'm Sorry': Apologetic Robber Holds Up Wyckoff Gas Station
A young robber apologized on his way out the door after holding up a Wyckoff gas station early Wednesday. The robber -- believed to be in his late teens or early 20s -- entered the Mini Mart at the Lukoil station on Wyckoff Avenue wearing a COVID mask shortly before 6:30 a.m., a source with direct knowledge of the incident said.
ALERT CENTER: Fire officials battle fire at Shelton bar, apartment building
A fire broke out at a Shelton bar that shares a space with several apartment units, fire officials say.
Fairfield fatal hit-and-run suspect pleads not guilty; ordered not to drive and must turn over passport
The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Fairfield was arraigned in court today.
Neighbors say complaints go unheard about auto body shop's parking
Competition Collision parks the cars they’re working on – along with their own employees’ cars – on Bismark Avenue making it difficult for residents to get around.
WATCH LIVE: Chopper 12 over Newark water main break
Chopper 12 is over the Newark water main break.
Traffic moving again after 2-car crash in North Bergen
NORTH BERGEN, N.J. - Traffic is moving after two car crash on Route 3 in New Jersey Tuesday morning. Chopper 2 was over the scene just before 7 a.m. The cars were on the Route 3 West ramp to Route 495. All lanes into North Bergen were closed as police investigated the crash. No one was seriously hurt.
essexnewsdaily.com
Maplewood police warn residents of contractor scams
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood police detectives are investigating a number of contractor scams in which a person approaches residents while outside their home or by going door-to-door and offers to do work around the house and property, according to a press release from the Maplewood Police Department. The most recent incidents occurred in the area of Prospect and Yale streets.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing sneakers from Islandia store
Police are searching for the man who they say stole shoes from an Islandia store. A man stole four pairs of sneakers from Famous Footwear, located at 1770 Veterans Memorial Highway, on July 31 at approximately 5 p.m., officials say. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for...
Police: Officer injured after highway patrol car hit by truck on LIE
The incident happened around 3 a.m. near Exit 36 in North Hills.
myveronanj.com
Police Department Is Hiring
The Verona Police Department opened applications for new officers today. Candidates must already be certified by the New Jersey Police Training Commission (PTC), be a U.S. citizen and a New Jersey resident, and have a valid New Jersey driver’s license. Candidates will need to pass a background check, as well as medical, psychological and drug screenings.
