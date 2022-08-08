ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

News 12

Newburgh residents, business owners complain about new cashless parking meters

If you plan on parking in downtown Newburgh, make sure you bring your credit or debit card. The city replaced its old coin-only parking meters with cashless ones as of Monday. Since then, News 12 has received several complaints from residents and business owners who say they’re difficult to use and exclude low-income city residents who only use cash.
NEWBURGH, NY
advertisernewssouth.com

Widespread power outage reported in northern NJ

The New Jersey Department of Transportation has reported downed live wires across Route 80 causing all lanes to close in both directions west of Exit 34 to Route 15 in Roxbury. The downed wires appear to be the reason for the widespread outage across northern NJ. According to Jersey Central...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

'I'm Sorry': Apologetic Robber Holds Up Wyckoff Gas Station

A young robber apologized on his way out the door after holding up a Wyckoff gas station early Wednesday. The robber -- believed to be in his late teens or early 20s -- entered the Mini Mart at the Lukoil station on Wyckoff Avenue wearing a COVID mask shortly before 6:30 a.m., a source with direct knowledge of the incident said.
WYCKOFF, NJ
CBS New York

Traffic moving again after 2-car crash in North Bergen

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. - Traffic is moving after two car crash on Route 3 in New Jersey Tuesday morning. Chopper 2 was over the scene just before 7 a.m. The cars were on the Route 3 West ramp to Route 495. All lanes into North Bergen were closed as police investigated the crash. No one was seriously hurt. 
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Maplewood police warn residents of contractor scams

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood police detectives are investigating a number of contractor scams in which a person approaches residents while outside their home or by going door-to-door and offers to do work around the house and property, according to a press release from the Maplewood Police Department. The most recent incidents occurred in the area of Prospect and Yale streets.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing sneakers from Islandia store

Police are searching for the man who they say stole shoes from an Islandia store. A man stole four pairs of sneakers from Famous Footwear, located at 1770 Veterans Memorial Highway, on July 31 at approximately 5 p.m., officials say. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for...
ISLANDIA, NY
myveronanj.com

Police Department Is Hiring

The Verona Police Department opened applications for new officers today. Candidates must already be certified by the New Jersey Police Training Commission (PTC), be a U.S. citizen and a New Jersey resident, and have a valid New Jersey driver’s license. Candidates will need to pass a background check, as well as medical, psychological and drug screenings.
VERONA, NJ

