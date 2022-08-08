Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 3
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Sarah Rockwell and Ray Holt are running for the District 3 seat. Sarah Rockwell has been working in the education system for the past 25 years. She started off as a volunteer and substitute teacher in Miami Dade county, then moved on to teach in Marion and Levy county.
It’s time for a new mayor of Ocala
Next year, the voters of Ocala will once again choose their mayor. While no one has stepped forward to challenge longtime incumbent Kent Guinn, the time has come for the community to make a change. Historically, the mayor’s duties have been largely ceremonial. The mayor has no vote on the...
wuft.org
Alachua County School Board elections: District 2 pits Mildred Russell against Diyonne McGraw
The race for the Alachua County Public Schools District 2 seat this year carries with it history from the last election cycle. This election includes former school board member Diyonne McGraw and current member Mildred Russell. McGraw was previously elected to the seat in 2020 and then removed by Gov....
WCJB
Marion County Library will host an introduction to homeschool
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an introduction to homeschool at the Marion County library in Ocala on Tuesday. The event will start at 5 p.m. but there is a Q&A before that runs from 3:30 p.m. until 4:55 p.m. You can hear from homeschool experts and beloved teacher Vicki...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Alachua County Commission will consider a proposal to turn part of the Meadowbrook grounds into a driving range
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County commissioners met Tuesday tonight and are considering a proposal to transform part of the Meadowbrook Golf Course grounds into a top tracer driving range that measures the flight and distance of the golf balls. Some residents spoke against the proposal since the facility would be...
WCJB
Alachua County commission will meet to discuss the proposal to transform Meadowbrook Golf Course
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County commissioners meet about a proposal to transform Meadowbrook Golf Course. They want to turn the golf course into a top tracer driving range and clubhouse. The staff recommends that the board of county commissioners approve the transformation but with some conditions. The meeting...
News4Jax.com
How many teacher vacancies are in your school district? The latest county-by-county breakdown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As most of the students in Northeast Florida get ready to head back to school there are concerns in school districts over an ongoing teacher shortage. Every Florida school district in Northeast Florida has vacancies, some more than others. While there are positive signs that some spots are being filled, it’s expected that many students in our area will start the year without a full-time teacher leading the class. It’s a trend happening all across the country being fueled by a long list of factors, including low pay and an ongoing educational culture war.
WCJB
SRWMD Board approves five projects to benefit water resources in North Central Florida
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee River Water Management District (SRWMD) Governing Board on Tuesday approved hundreds of thousands of dollars for five water resource projects in North Central Florida. The board approved spending $865,803 for the projects in the upcoming fiscal year through the Regional Initiative Valuing Environmental...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
NCFL school districts face the fallout of teacher shortages
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A sign that reads “Now hiring! Substitute Teachers” hangs over the fence of Littlewood Elementary School as students make their return for the new school year. While most students would expect to come face-to-face with their permanent teacher on their first day, that wasn’t...
WCJB
Gainesville mayoral candidate July Thomas calls for culture shift within city hall in one-on-one interview
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -July Thomas is the one candidate who told TV20 so far that, politicians are not her cup of tea. Although, Thomas also mentioned that one of her top priorities is to reimagine city development. Thomas says changing the culture within city hall is just as important too....
WCJB
Town leaders and attorney discuss lawsuit filed by firefighters over their paychecks
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s disappointing.”. Four firefighters from Micanopy Fire Rescue Department filed a lawsuit claiming town leaders did not give them accurate pay in their 2020 checks. According to public records, the firefighters claim their timesheets were altered and hours were removed. “The allegation of the...
WCJB
City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut will have a town hall meeting to discuss the single-family zoning ban
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioner Cynthia Chestnut will hold a town hall meeting on the single-family zoning ban on Monday. This was approved by commissioners last Thursday. The meeting will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. It will be held at the Mount Pleasant UMC on 630...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
First day of school at the new Fordham Early Learning Academy
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sharonda Oats dances with her kindergarten class after lunchtime. It’s not only the first day back to school district-wide for Marion County students, but it’s the first day ever for teachers, staff, and students at the new Fordham Early Learning Academy. The new ‘school...
WCJB
Florida Gateway College held a summer commencement for the first time
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College held its first summer commencement exercise Tuesday night. 80 students graduated this evening at the Howard Center. In the past, they would have walked in the spring or had to wait until the end of fall. FGC President Lawrence Barrett announced during...
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Business leaders pay for new K-9 deputy, Columbia County Senior Services holds fundraiser
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The sheriff of Columbia County is thanking business leaders for helping the agency get a new K-9, and an organization is raising money to help people with dementia. New K-9 Deputy. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies gathered to introduce the community to their new K-9...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A facility in North Central Florida is designed to help young people who are caught in a bad situation. In this week’s Weekly Buzz, our partners at the Ocala CEP tell us about the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
villages-news.com
Royal residents take on new adversary after holding off Turnpike threat
With a potential extension of the Florida Turnpike now on hold, Royal residents set their sights Tuesday on a proposed residential development of 527 homes as the latest threat to their historic black community. The Highland Homes family housing project is planned for 157 acres along County Road 229 west...
wuft.org
Eastside High marching band alumni plan protest after school administration declines to reincorporate traditional Black marching style
Members of the Richard E. Parker Alumni Band invited the community to protest at next week’s Alachua County School Board meeting. It’s the latest chapter in a story that has been unfolding for 52 years. Eastside High School’s band used to march in the style of historically Black...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Meadowbrook gains approval for two-story range
The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved a development plan that would allow a two-story, 24-bay driving range at Meadowbrook Golf Course at a regular meeting on Tuesday. The course has closed since July 2021 because of continual flooding, and owner Christopher Marcum said the entire course lacks...
WCJB
Four Micanopy firefighters file lawsuit against the town
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Micanopy firefighters say town leaders are playing with fire when it comes to their paychecks. Four of them have filed a lawsuit against the town, claiming time sheets were altered by fire department managers so they wouldn’t receive overtime pay. They also claim that...
Comments / 0