Alachua County, FL

WCJB

NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 3

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Sarah Rockwell and Ray Holt are running for the District 3 seat. Sarah Rockwell has been working in the education system for the past 25 years. She started off as a volunteer and substitute teacher in Miami Dade county, then moved on to teach in Marion and Levy county.
Ocala Gazette

It’s time for a new mayor of Ocala

Next year, the voters of Ocala will once again choose their mayor. While no one has stepped forward to challenge longtime incumbent Kent Guinn, the time has come for the community to make a change. Historically, the mayor’s duties have been largely ceremonial. The mayor has no vote on the...
News4Jax.com

How many teacher vacancies are in your school district? The latest county-by-county breakdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As most of the students in Northeast Florida get ready to head back to school there are concerns in school districts over an ongoing teacher shortage. Every Florida school district in Northeast Florida has vacancies, some more than others. While there are positive signs that some spots are being filled, it’s expected that many students in our area will start the year without a full-time teacher leading the class. It’s a trend happening all across the country being fueled by a long list of factors, including low pay and an ongoing educational culture war.
WCJB

NCFL school districts face the fallout of teacher shortages

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A sign that reads “Now hiring! Substitute Teachers” hangs over the fence of Littlewood Elementary School as students make their return for the new school year. While most students would expect to come face-to-face with their permanent teacher on their first day, that wasn’t...
WCJB

First day of school at the new Fordham Early Learning Academy

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sharonda Oats dances with her kindergarten class after lunchtime. It’s not only the first day back to school district-wide for Marion County students, but it’s the first day ever for teachers, staff, and students at the new Fordham Early Learning Academy. The new ‘school...
WCJB

Florida Gateway College held a summer commencement for the first time

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College held its first summer commencement exercise Tuesday night. 80 students graduated this evening at the Howard Center. In the past, they would have walked in the spring or had to wait until the end of fall. FGC President Lawrence Barrett announced during...
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A facility in North Central Florida is designed to help young people who are caught in a bad situation. In this week’s Weekly Buzz, our partners at the Ocala CEP tell us about the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
mainstreetdailynews.com

Meadowbrook gains approval for two-story range

The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved a development plan that would allow a two-story, 24-bay driving range at Meadowbrook Golf Course at a regular meeting on Tuesday. The course has closed since July 2021 because of continual flooding, and owner Christopher Marcum said the entire course lacks...
WCJB

Four Micanopy firefighters file lawsuit against the town

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Micanopy firefighters say town leaders are playing with fire when it comes to their paychecks. Four of them have filed a lawsuit against the town, claiming time sheets were altered by fire department managers so they wouldn’t receive overtime pay. They also claim that...
