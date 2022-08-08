ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

FOX8 News

Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad.  The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Drive-by shooting hospitalizes 2 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were found Friday in the parking lot of a Durham vape shop, police said Friday. The Durham Police Department said both were taken to a hospital after they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle in the 700 block of North Alston Avenue.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

GoRaleigh making service cuts, cites driver shortages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you ride the bus to work, you might need to build in some extra time come September. GoRaleigh is announcing service cuts to 12 of their routes because of a bus driver shortage. It goes into effect September 11. GoRaleigh said they currently have...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Fire reported at AAA repair shop in Cary

Cary, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a AAA repair shop in Cary on Thursday night. A report of smoke and fire being visible from the shop in the 500 block of Walnut Street came around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters said it appeared the fire started on the roof or in the attic area of the shop.
CARY, NC
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Timberleaf, a New-Home Community in Durham, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new, single-family home community in Durham. Timberleaf is conveniently located near Interstate 85 off Ferrell Road for an easy commute to Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University and The Research Triangle, one of the most prominent high-tech research and development parks in the country. The community is close to The Streets at Southpoint, Brier Creek Commons and Durham Performing Arts Center for a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Falls Lake and Eno River State Park for outdoor recreation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005101/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new-home community in Durham, North Carolina. (Graphic: Business Wire)
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Is Burlington doing anything about influx of panhandlers?

QUESTION: What is the city of Burlington doing about the growing number of panhandlers who’ve made themselves at home along the city’s busiest thoroughfares? Doesn’t the city have rules on the books that allow it to regulate this form of solicitation?. ANSWER: The recent resurgence of panhandling...
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

1 shot in Apex, police looking for suspect

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police say they’re looking for a suspect after one person was shot Friday night in Apex. At about 10:36 p.m., police say they were called to the 100 block of Peace Haven Place in reference to a person shot. Officers say they arrived...
APEX, NC
WRAL

Raleigh police investigate fatal collision, active crime scene outside Raleigh home

Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence is blocking off part of a Raleigh neighborhood, where there's an active crime scene and at least one person dead. Raleigh police responded to a vehicle collision at around 5:22 p.m. and found a dead man in the driveway in front of a home. A black vehicle can be seen crashed into a parked car in the driveway.
RALEIGH, NC

