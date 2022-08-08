Read full article on original website
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad. The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
Youngsville manufacturing company on lockdown after receiving threats
Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said they were investigating the threats made against Eaton Corporation. Deputies did not say what kind of threats were made. Additional details on the situation were...
Wake deputy killed was 13-year veteran. ‘We will find who’s responsible,’ sheriff says.
“It breaks my heart to report that a member of this office was fatally wounded,” Sheriff Gerald Baker said.
cbs17
Durham police faced with growing officer shortage as they work to be more proactive
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Even as the officer vacancy rate at the Durham Police Department continues to rise, the department has increased proactive policing in target areas of violent crime, according to an open records request CBS 17 obtained. As of Aug. 1, Durham Police had 113 sworn officer...
bpr.org
NC faces a teaching ‘crisis.’ 3 teachers describe why they left the classroom
Josh Paterni suddenly had more time to reflect after he quit his job in April as a high school English teacher in the Orange County School District. “In some ways, this was an incredibly difficult decision to leave. And so, certainly, there's some regret,” Paterni said. He left before...
cbs17
Drive-by shooting hospitalizes 2 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were found Friday in the parking lot of a Durham vape shop, police said Friday. The Durham Police Department said both were taken to a hospital after they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle in the 700 block of North Alston Avenue.
cbs17
Durham County nonprofit hosting back-to-school giveaway, cookout Saturday
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s more than giving students school supplies for the upcoming school year. It’s a chance for students in Durham to also come jam to music, eat catered barbecue and win gift cards. P.O.W.E.R., Inc., or Parents Owning Wealth Through Education & Resiliency, is...
Woman arrested car chase involving UNC police
UNC police arrested Susanna Christensen at 5:13 a.m. Friday after she attempted to flee from officers earlier in the night, the statement said.
theurbannews.com
Rev. Spearman’s NAACP Lawsuit Will Continue After His Death Says Attorney
By North Carolina law, the defamation portion of the late Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman’s lawsuit against National NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and other NAACP members died with him recently, when his lifeless body was discovered near a huge pool of blood in his Guilford County home, according to his attorney.
cbs17
GoRaleigh making service cuts, cites driver shortages
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you ride the bus to work, you might need to build in some extra time come September. GoRaleigh is announcing service cuts to 12 of their routes because of a bus driver shortage. It goes into effect September 11. GoRaleigh said they currently have...
Fire reported at AAA repair shop in Cary
Cary, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a AAA repair shop in Cary on Thursday night. A report of smoke and fire being visible from the shop in the 500 block of Walnut Street came around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters said it appeared the fire started on the roof or in the attic area of the shop.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Timberleaf, a New-Home Community in Durham, North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new, single-family home community in Durham. Timberleaf is conveniently located near Interstate 85 off Ferrell Road for an easy commute to Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University and The Research Triangle, one of the most prominent high-tech research and development parks in the country. The community is close to The Streets at Southpoint, Brier Creek Commons and Durham Performing Arts Center for a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Falls Lake and Eno River State Park for outdoor recreation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005101/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new-home community in Durham, North Carolina. (Graphic: Business Wire)
cbs17
Durham Sheriff announces nearly 500 traffic violations in second quarter
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office announced nearly 500 traffic citations have been given since April. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead released the statistics from April to June. Since then, the following citations have been given:. 389 speeding tickets. 36 driving without a license. 33 driving...
alamancenews.com
Is Burlington doing anything about influx of panhandlers?
QUESTION: What is the city of Burlington doing about the growing number of panhandlers who’ve made themselves at home along the city’s busiest thoroughfares? Doesn’t the city have rules on the books that allow it to regulate this form of solicitation?. ANSWER: The recent resurgence of panhandling...
Wrong prices detected at NC stores are exploding; Walmart store fails 3 times
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
cbs17
1 shot in Apex, police looking for suspect
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police say they’re looking for a suspect after one person was shot Friday night in Apex. At about 10:36 p.m., police say they were called to the 100 block of Peace Haven Place in reference to a person shot. Officers say they arrived...
Child abduction charge filed against mother at center of Cary AMBER Alert
The missing 5-year-old at the center of an AMBER Alert out of Cary has been found safe.
wcti12.com
Amber Alert canceled: Mother escaped from behavioral health unit, kidnapped daughter
CARY, Wake County — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says the Amber Alert for 5-year-old Amani Jada Bruce has been canceled. No further details were made available. An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl, after officials said her biological mother escaped from the...
WRAL
Raleigh police investigate fatal collision, active crime scene outside Raleigh home
Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence is blocking off part of a Raleigh neighborhood, where there's an active crime scene and at least one person dead. Raleigh police responded to a vehicle collision at around 5:22 p.m. and found a dead man in the driveway in front of a home. A black vehicle can be seen crashed into a parked car in the driveway.
'This is a crisis situation': Foster children with nowhere to go sleep in Wake County office
Wake County Child Welfare Co-Interim Director Sheila Donaldson was blunt about North Carolina’s social worker shortages as well as shrinking group home and foster parent placement options. "I believe this is a crisis situation," Donaldson said. Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or...
