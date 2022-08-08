ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

The Ithaca Voice

The bears are back in town

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Chenango County Fair Celebrates 175th Anniversary This Week

The Chenango County Fair began back in 1847, making this week its 175th anniversary. It joins many other County fairs throughout New York state, with deep roots in their communities history. "Its been a long year to get ready for it, took us a while to get some things together,...
Society
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ice Cream Social to Occur on Chenango Street Tonight

An annual ice cream social is scheduled to occur in Binghamton Tuesday evening. The 63rd annual Children's Home Ice Cream Social will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Hillcrest Campus at 1182 Chenango Street. Cake and ice cream is free and other picnic food and beverages...
WNBF News Radio 1290

How Have Binghamton’s Famous Spiedies Not Gone National Yet?

In the wake of my very first Spiediefest, a question occurred to me. Why haven't the famous Binghamton Spiedies spread beyond the Southern Tier region?. They can't be a big secret of the area. I mean, we hold a giant festival every year called "Spiediefest" and it looked pretty packed to me. Sure, the hot air balloons are a pretty big draw. But they don't call it "hot air balloonfest" and I find it hard to believe that the people coming strictly for the hot air balloons wouldn't at least give the namesake of the festival a try.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Volunteers Embrace & Remember Italian Heritage as St. Mary's Bazaar Returns After Two Year Break

On Tuesday, St. Mary's parishioners were hard at work preparing for the return of the St. Mary's Bazaar, which hasn't been held since 2019 due to COVID. At the St. Mary's Rec Center on Hawley Street, about a dozen volunteers were responsible for cooking hundreds of homemade meatballs. They explained they're eager to see the Italian celebration return to the city, as it remains one of the oldest traditions in Binghamton, having been established over 100 years ago.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: August 10, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, 17 Civil War survivors of the old 89th infantry regiment, known as “Dickinson Guard,” gathered this morning at the Washington Street armory for their annual reunion. They took the opportunity to make an appeal to the citizens of Binghamton to erect a public statue in Mr. Dickinson’s memory.
NewsChannel 36

Italian American Veterans Club hosts 2nd Annual Car Show

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Car enthusiasts drove through Elmira on Sunday for the Italian American Veterans Club's 2nd Annual Car Show. Roughly 50 cars drove through the Italian American Veterans Club on Magee Street starting Sunday morning for the club's 2nd annual car show. A rummage sale, raffles, and many more activities were also part of the car show, along with food and music. Proceeds raised from the event go straight to the IAV.
wskg.org

Broome County Land Bank unveils first renovated home of 2022

Last week, the Broome County Land Bank unveiled its first renovated property to go up for sale in 2022. The Land Bank is in the process of rehabilitating about a dozen properties on the county’s tax foreclosure list. It will then sell the houses, at a reduced cost, to low- and moderate-income residents.
WETM 18 News

Harris Hill pool, Park Station closing dates

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Harris Hill pool will close for the season later this month, and the Park Station waterfront early next month, Chemung County has announced. Chemung County Chris Moss announced that the Harris Hill pool will close for the season on August 20, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Anyone with a season pass […]
