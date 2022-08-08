Read full article on original website
Local hardware store to host celebratory community event
In celebration of its 60th anniversary, Chenango Supply Co. is hosting a community event on Thursday, August 25th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Largest Farm Animal Sanctuary in New York State is a Must-Visit
Many people are unaware that New York state is home to one of the largest animal sanctuaries in the entire country. This 300-acre park is home to more than 800 rescued farm animals and is an absolute must-visit for any and all animal lovers. Keep reading to learn more.
The bears are back in town
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
Chenango County Fair Celebrates 175th Anniversary This Week
The Chenango County Fair began back in 1847, making this week its 175th anniversary. It joins many other County fairs throughout New York state, with deep roots in their communities history. "Its been a long year to get ready for it, took us a while to get some things together,...
Ice Cream Social to Occur on Chenango Street Tonight
An annual ice cream social is scheduled to occur in Binghamton Tuesday evening. The 63rd annual Children's Home Ice Cream Social will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Hillcrest Campus at 1182 Chenango Street. Cake and ice cream is free and other picnic food and beverages...
PHOTOS: Retro Broome County Restaurant Brochure Will Bring Back The Memories
As we get older, do we find ourselves reminiscing more? Well, since there's more to remember as we get older, I'd say the answer to that question is yes. Unfortunately, I don't remember some of the details from experiences in the past. But, thankfully, the internet is full of information,...
St. Mary’s church to host feast bazaar this Saturday
St. Mary's of the Assumption is hosting its annual feast bazaar this Saturday outside of its Rec Center on Hawley Street in Binghamton.
Vestal Sports Center Unexpectedly and Permanently Shuts Its Doors
A sports center in Vestal where athletes of all ages and all skillsets were able to burn off energy by letting our their inner ninja or practicing parkour suddenly and unexpectedly announced that its doors would immediately be closed, and permanently. The Hippodrome Vestal announced through social media on Saturday,...
2022 Spiedie Fest Recap
The return of Spiedie Fest over the weekend turned out large crowds who braved the heat to enjoy spiedies, live music and family entertainment.
Pizza Aroma announces temporary close as move approaches
ITHACA, N.Y.—An update was posted to Instagram regardin Pizza Aroma’s relocation, which was initially announced in March. The relocation was due to issues with the building that weren’t properly taken care of or clearly communicated by the building owner. (More on that can be read here.) The...
New Principal Selected for Binghamton Elementary School
The Binghamton City School District has announced the appointment of a principal for one of its elementary schools. Kelly Bough has been named the building principal for Calvin Coolidge Elementary School on Robinson Street on the city's East Side. According to a district new release, Bough attended Binghamton city schools....
How Have Binghamton’s Famous Spiedies Not Gone National Yet?
In the wake of my very first Spiediefest, a question occurred to me. Why haven't the famous Binghamton Spiedies spread beyond the Southern Tier region?. They can't be a big secret of the area. I mean, we hold a giant festival every year called "Spiediefest" and it looked pretty packed to me. Sure, the hot air balloons are a pretty big draw. But they don't call it "hot air balloonfest" and I find it hard to believe that the people coming strictly for the hot air balloons wouldn't at least give the namesake of the festival a try.
Volunteers Embrace & Remember Italian Heritage as St. Mary's Bazaar Returns After Two Year Break
On Tuesday, St. Mary's parishioners were hard at work preparing for the return of the St. Mary's Bazaar, which hasn't been held since 2019 due to COVID. At the St. Mary's Rec Center on Hawley Street, about a dozen volunteers were responsible for cooking hundreds of homemade meatballs. They explained they're eager to see the Italian celebration return to the city, as it remains one of the oldest traditions in Binghamton, having been established over 100 years ago.
Calvin Coolidge names new principal
The Binghamton City School District has announced Kelly Bough as the new building principal of Calvin Coolidge Elementary School.
100 Years Ago: August 10, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, 17 Civil War survivors of the old 89th infantry regiment, known as “Dickinson Guard,” gathered this morning at the Washington Street armory for their annual reunion. They took the opportunity to make an appeal to the citizens of Binghamton to erect a public statue in Mr. Dickinson’s memory.
Retired Binghamton Fire Captain Griffis Remembered
A retired Captain of the Binghamton Fire Department is being remembered for his service to the community. Gary Griffis died July 20th according to a paid obituary placed by the family. The listing mentioned the long-time public servant passed away at home surrounded by his family. In addition to serving...
To reduce stigma, Oneonta recovery center uses vending machine to distribute overdose-reversal drug
An addiction recovery center in Otsego County has introduced the first naloxone vending machine in New York. Naloxone, also known as the brand name drug Narcan, can reverse opioid overdoses. A month in, the center has seen a jump in the number of Narcan kits they distribute. Experts hope these...
Italian American Veterans Club hosts 2nd Annual Car Show
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Car enthusiasts drove through Elmira on Sunday for the Italian American Veterans Club's 2nd Annual Car Show. Roughly 50 cars drove through the Italian American Veterans Club on Magee Street starting Sunday morning for the club's 2nd annual car show. A rummage sale, raffles, and many more activities were also part of the car show, along with food and music. Proceeds raised from the event go straight to the IAV.
Broome County Land Bank unveils first renovated home of 2022
Last week, the Broome County Land Bank unveiled its first renovated property to go up for sale in 2022. The Land Bank is in the process of rehabilitating about a dozen properties on the county’s tax foreclosure list. It will then sell the houses, at a reduced cost, to low- and moderate-income residents.
Harris Hill pool, Park Station closing dates
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Harris Hill pool will close for the season later this month, and the Park Station waterfront early next month, Chemung County has announced. Chemung County Chris Moss announced that the Harris Hill pool will close for the season on August 20, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Anyone with a season pass […]
