Sylva, NC

10 Best Waterfalls Near Brevard, North Carolina (To See & Explore)

Brevard, North Carolina is visited for its beautiful state parks of forests and hiking trails. Home to more than 250 waterfalls throughout the area it has become known as the Land of the Waterfalls attracting people from all over. Whitewater Falls is the place to go if you want to...
BREVARD, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality

Existing as little more than a dream for the past 20 years, plans to convert the historic Saluda Grade rail line into a trail may be closer to reality than ever before. Plans for a 31-mile trail along the steepest mainline rail route in the U.S. recently got a huge boost with a $5 million appropriation in South Carolina’s state budget and the formation of a partnership between three influential conservation organizations to spearhead the effort.
SALUDA, NC
Asheville, NC
Sylva, NC
Sylva, NC
Georgia State
bpr.org

Who should operate a new hospital in Buncombe County? The public weighs in this week.

State health officials will be in Asheville this week to get the public’s input on who should operate an acute care hospital that will be built in Buncombe County. The N.C. 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan, released earlier this year by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (Division of Health Service Regulation) determined Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024.
Smoky Mountain News

Rising songwriter rolls into Franklin

Kentucky singer-songwriter Dalton Mills will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, on the side lawn at Yonder Community Market in Franklin. Originally from Middlesboro, Kentucky, Mills now calls East Tennessee home. With a unique and mesmerizing style of Americana/indie-folk, he’s a rising name in the musical circles of Southern Appalachia and beyond.
FRANKLIN, NC
iheart.com

Cooper Visits WNC, New Info in Burke Drowning, More NC Trail Redevelopment

(Cherokee, NC) -- North Carolina's governor is speaking about economic development in the mountains. Roy Cooper stopped to speak at the Rebounding Stronger Summit in Cherokee yesterday. One of his main talking points addressed the addition of more high-speed internet access thanks to new infrastructure spending. Cooper also emphasized the importance of community colleges on the economy.
Horace Kephart
Ansel Adams
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Tryon International Equestrian Center set to host inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival

MILL SPRING – This Labor Day weekend, Tryon International Equestrian Center will be hosting the inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival. Bluegrass, Americana and roots music artists from around the country are set to perform at this three-day event that will honor the life and legacy of the legendary Earl Scruggs.
Smoky Mountain News

Sylva man graduates wildlife law enforcement training

Sylva resident Cole Burch is among the 15 new wildlife law enforcement officers sworn in during the 58th Basic School graduation ceremony July 20. The seven-month training included a variety of conservation-specific instruction as well as basic law enforcement skills. Graduates will now begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer. After completing field training, they will be assigned a permanent duty station in North Carolina.
SYLVA, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Haywood County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Bill Nolte announced Tuesday he will be retiring effective November 1. As students gear up for this upcoming school year there will be 28 new superintendents across the state. There’s a 24% turnover rate when looking at the state’s superintendent roster.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Downtown dodged a mall, but substation now looms

Our late father, landscape architect John Lantzius, was well-known for his determined efforts in his hometown of Asheville, starting in the 1970s, to preserve and renew Lexington Avenue. As longtime and frequent visitors to Asheville — since the 1950s, in fact — we share the passion he had to create a home for local, independent businesses, and a pleasant place for people to live, visit and enjoy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Axios Charlotte

7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill  About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
my40.tv

Body of missing Asheville man found, family says in social media post

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The body of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing from Asheville more than a month ago has been found, according to relatives. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found about 1 p.m. Monday.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Authorities share more details after discovering body believed to be missing Asheville man

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are sharing more details after discovering a body in the weeks-long search for a missing 20-year-old. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says authorities located human remains in a remote area of Curtis Creek on Monday afternoon. Detectives believe the body is that of 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci who has been missing from the Asheville area since June 24. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found around 1 p.m. on Aug. 8.
ASHEVILLE, NC
theonefeather.com

Speakers Council hears important issues: sovereignty, Kuwohi, and horticulture

The Cherokee Speakers Council met on Thursday, July 28 to address several issues on the Qualla Boundary and the Cherokee language. A major part of the meeting was a report offered by Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed. He began by telling the Council that the new date for the groundbreaking of the speakers building was set for Aug. 16 at 11:30 a.m.
CHEROKEE, NC

