Duran named United Soccer Coaches Player to Watch

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Kayla Duran has been named to United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women's Players to Watch list for the 2022 season, as announced by the association Tuesday. Duran, the reigning Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year, was one of 35 defenders named to the list...
2022 Brown Soccer Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Single game tickets are now on sale for the upcoming 2022 Brown men's and women's soccer seasons. The men's season consists of 10 home games beginning with a Sept. 14 clash with UMass Lowell. The women open play at Stevenson-Pincince on Sept. 1 against Central Connecticut and will play a total of nine games at home.
