PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Single game tickets are now on sale for the upcoming 2022 Brown men's and women's soccer seasons. The men's season consists of 10 home games beginning with a Sept. 14 clash with UMass Lowell. The women open play at Stevenson-Pincince on Sept. 1 against Central Connecticut and will play a total of nine games at home.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO