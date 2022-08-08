Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Lakers: Watch LeBron James' Wife Savannah Lose It on Superstar Over Track Suit
LeBron and Savannah James had a hilarious moment that the Lakers forward decided to upload to his Instagram account.
Kevin Durant reportedly irked with Ben Simmons when he left group chat after being asked about game four availability
According to one NBA insider, Kevin Durant was reportedly irked when Ben Simmons not just ignored, but left a team group chat when asked if he was playing in game four against Boston.
Look: Kendrick Perkins Reacts To Kevin Durant Ultimatum News
It's been one crazy offseason for Kevin Durant so far. He requested a trade out of Brooklyn back in June and now, he's given the team an ultimatum. He told Nets owner Joe Tsai that he needs to choose between him or the pairing of Steve Nash and Sean Marks, per Shams Charania.
Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now
Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nets owner responds to Kevin Durant’s ultimatum
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai on Monday issued a public response to Kevin Durant’s ultimatum. Durant reportedly met with Tsai in London over the weekend to talk about his status with the team. According to a report, Durant issued an ultimatum to the owner. Durant reportedly told Tsai that...
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
AOL Corp
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
See LeBron James and Wife Savannah’s Sweetest Moments With Their 3 Kids: Photos
King James, his queen and their royal court. LeBron James is one of the best players in the NBA — and he's doing his best to be a champion father off the court as well. "The crazy thing is, my whole life I grew up resenting my father," the Los Angeles Lakers player told Fatherly […]
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
Brooklyn Nets owner makes opinion on Kevin Durant very clear
Megastar Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets back in June. And while the Nets still have not found a trade partner over a month later, Durant reiterated his trade demand to Nets team owner Joe Tsai unless certain demands are met.
Teenage NBA Prospect Abiodun Adegoke Has Reportedly Grown To 7-Foot-11-Inches Tall
When we last checked-in with Abiodun Adegoke back in 2021, he was a 7-foot-9-inch internet sensation destined for a bright future in the NBA. Two years on and he's said to be still growing. According to multiple reports, including his personal Wikipedia page, Adegoke has grown by two inches –...
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk
Stephen Curry just submitted his audition tape for the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Well, not really. Nevertheless, it’s still a noteworthy occasion whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar throws down a dunk — especially when it’s a reverse alley-oop dunk ala LeBron James. Steph channeled a little bit of The King when he threw […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Teams Are Reportedly Frontrunners For Kevin Durant Trade
Nets superstar Kevin Durant reportedly gave the organization an ultimatum over the weekend: me or GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, KD met with Nets owner Joe Tsai to reiterate his trade request. And the NBA insider says that the Celtics, Raptors and Heat are three most likely teams to acquire the all-world hooper.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Out A Tweet After Massive Report About Kevin Durant
On Monday, Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai sent out a tweet after the report from The Athletic's Shams Charania came out about Kevin Durant.
Nets star Kevin Durant ranked as the 2nd best small forward in the NBA
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is one of the best players this game has ever seen. He is able to just glide all over the floor and knock down jumpers as if they are layups over any type of defense. The lanky forward just scores in his sleep and makes it look easy.
Iman Shumpert arrested at Dallas airport
Veteran NBA guard Iman Shumpert was arrested last Saturday at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, according to the Associated Press. Shumpert allegedly tried to bring six ounces of cannabis past security, leading to his arrest. Shumpert also had a magazine with 14 rounds in his backpack, but no gun...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Another Disrespectful Move By Dejounte Murray Against His Opponents: "He Will Have A Lot Of Enemies In The League"
Dejounte Murray is creating a pretty big stir around the NBA this offseason as Murray has become a regular at pro-am games in different places over the summer. He was recently seen playing at Isiah Thomas's camp and getting into a spat with the 2022 1st overall pick, Paolo Banchero.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Chris Paul Said He Didn't Give Any Attention To Girls In High School: "My Girlfriend Was My Basketball."
Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns superstar has been a very impactful player wherever he's played, although he's yet to win that elusive championship. CP3 always had a huge love for basketball, and during his teenage years, he took it to the next level.
Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Return News
Stephen A. Smith has been missing from ESPN's airwaves as he continues to rehab from shoulder surgery, but the "First Take" personality says he'll be back soon. Sending out a tweet Monday, "One week away from returning to 'First Take'…….and counting!" The sports media world reacted to Stephen...
fantasypros.com
Kevin Durant reiterates trade request to Nets front office
Kevin Durant has reportedly reiterated his trade request to Brooklyn's owner Joe Tsai, making it clear that Tsai needs to "choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash." (Shams Charania) Fantasy Impact:. This report comes after weeks of silence regarding a potential KD...
Yardbarker
John Salley Says Phil Jackson Wanted Chicago Bulls Players To Dress Professional: "Michael And Everybody, We Were In The Suits. You're Holding More Than Just You. You're Carrying The League And Your Family And You."
If you think fashion among NBA players being weird is a recent thing, then you would be mistaken. These unique fashion trends, to put it mildly, have been a feature in the league for decades at this point as players somehow fancy themselves as fashion icons. One prominent example from...
Comments / 0