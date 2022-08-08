ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now

Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Phoenix, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
NBA Analysis Network

Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
NBA
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Mike D'antoni
Person
Jacque Vaughn
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Tyronn Lue
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets owner makes opinion on Kevin Durant very clear

Megastar Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets back in June. And while the Nets still have not found a trade partner over a month later, Durant reiterated his trade demand to Nets team owner Joe Tsai unless certain demands are met.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk

Stephen Curry just submitted his audition tape for the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Well, not really. Nevertheless, it’s still a noteworthy occasion whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar throws down a dunk — especially when it’s a reverse alley-oop dunk ala LeBron James. Steph channeled a little bit of The King when he threw […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

3 Teams Are Reportedly Frontrunners For Kevin Durant Trade

Nets superstar Kevin Durant reportedly gave the organization an ultimatum over the weekend: me or GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, KD met with Nets owner Joe Tsai to reiterate his trade request. And the NBA insider says that the Celtics, Raptors and Heat are three most likely teams to acquire the all-world hooper.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Mvp#The Phoenix Suns#Minnesota
Hoops Rumors

Iman Shumpert arrested at Dallas airport

Veteran NBA guard Iman Shumpert was arrested last Saturday at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, according to the Associated Press. Shumpert allegedly tried to bring six ounces of cannabis past security, leading to his arrest. Shumpert also had a magazine with 14 rounds in his backpack, but no gun...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Return News

Stephen A. Smith has been missing from ESPN's airwaves as he continues to rehab from shoulder surgery, but the "First Take" personality says he'll be back soon. Sending out a tweet Monday, "One week away from returning to 'First Take'…….and counting!" The sports media world reacted to Stephen...
SPORTS
fantasypros.com

Kevin Durant reiterates trade request to Nets front office

Kevin Durant has reportedly reiterated his trade request to Brooklyn's owner Joe Tsai, making it clear that Tsai needs to "choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash." (Shams Charania) Fantasy Impact:. This report comes after weeks of silence regarding a potential KD...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

John Salley Says Phil Jackson Wanted Chicago Bulls Players To Dress Professional: "Michael And Everybody, We Were In The Suits. You're Holding More Than Just You. You're Carrying The League And Your Family And You."

If you think fashion among NBA players being weird is a recent thing, then you would be mistaken. These unique fashion trends, to put it mildly, have been a feature in the league for decades at this point as players somehow fancy themselves as fashion icons. One prominent example from...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy