kmaland.com
Viola Sunderman, 98, Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Viola passed away April 29, 2022, at Azria Health, Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Phyllis June Simonton, 95, of Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. A private family inurnment will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel at a later date. Phyllis Jean Simonton, 95, of Atlantic, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Heritage House. Open visitation will...
WOWT
Nebraska Broadcasting Hall of Fame honors former WOWT anchor Gary Kerr
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A major honor for a longtime anchor-reporter at 6 News. In a couple of hours at a ceremony in Lincoln, Gary Kerr will be inducted into the Nebraska broadcaster’s Hall of Fame. Gary Kerr spent three decades in Nebraska and Iowa living rooms rent free....
kmaland.com
Jay Dee Clinkingbeard, 84, Westboro, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials:. Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, for cemetery map kiosk. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Private family inurnment at a later...
News Channel Nebraska
Ritchheart named to Otoe County court
LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
kmaland.com
Karen Marie Sutter, 83, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota
Location: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Local Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
kmaland.com
Nebraska lands 2023 3-star SG Rice
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska basketball program received a commitment from 2023 shooting guard Eli Rice. Rice – a 3-star prospect from IMG Academy – chose Nebraska over interest from Rhode Island, Georgetown, St. Bonaventure and Iona, among others. Rice is the Huskers’ second commit for their 2023 class....
kmaland.com
Glenwood board approves innovative center development agreement
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials have taken the first steps in formally visualizing a new learning opportunity for students. Meeting in regular session Monday, the Glenwood School Board approved an agreement with JG Consulting and Publication, LLC for the development of a charter school or innovation center. Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News the agreement involves Phase I and Phase II of the process to provide additional support to the district in the early development of the facility. He says the center could house various "innovate strands" for high school juniors and seniors beyond the traditional classroom setting.
knopnews2.com
Generous donation for Teammates
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
kmaland.com
Shen council backs voluntary annexations
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah city officials have given the go-ahead on incorporating a pair of future and current business properties into city limits. During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council held a public hearing and approved a resolution for the voluntary annexations of 700 South Fremont Street and 602 South Fremont Street. The discussion arose after Community First Credit Union at 700 South Fremont Street approached the city about a voluntary annex. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the annexation would have created a situation at 602 South Fremont Street, which was also an unincorporated portion of Fremont County.
WOWT
FBI helps stop cyberattack targeting Nebraska hospital
DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - There are new warnings from the FBI when it comes to cyberattacks. Omaha agents revealed Wednesday how Nebraska agriculture has been targeted a number of times in the last year. Bad actors taking aim at six different co-ops with the potential to create major damage...
WOWT
Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city street that’s more like a bad country road gets attention from Omaha Public Works. It comes not long after 6 On Your Side went on a rough ride. Ten days ago, a one-block stretch of the city street could have carried a nickname like bouncy Bancroft.
wnax.com
Missouri River Reservoirs Falling
Dropping flood storage in the big Missouri River reservoirs may lead to higher flows from Gavins Point Dam, at least for a few more weeks. Mike Swenson with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha says flood storage continues to fall…. Swenson says Lake Oahe is expected to continue to...
kmaland.com
Glenwood woman booked for driving while barred
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman faces charges following her Tuesday arrest. The Glenwood Police Department says 42-year-old Sara Johnson was arrested for driving while barred. Johnson was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000 cash or surety bond.
Broc Livengood
Broc Livengood
(Treynor-Carson) -- A Treynor man faces a bevy of charges following reports of gunshots in Carson early Saturday morning.
iheart.com
Two more ramp closures coming at West Dodge and I-680
(Omaha, NE) -- After multiple ramp closures in the area over the last week, two more closures are coming to the area of I-680 and West Dodge on Thursday. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says from 10:30 Thursday night through 6:00 Friday morning, the eastbound West Dodge elevated expressway ramp to northbound I-680 will be closed. The NDOT says the closure is necessary for bridge deck resurfacing. The eastbound lower West Dodge Road ramp to northbound I-680 will remain open.
kmaland.com
Former Nebraska assistant Pierce passes away
(Lincoln) -- Long-time Nebraska assistant football coach Jack Pierce has passed away. Pierce coached for the Huskers from 1979 to 1991 under head coach Tom Osborne. Pierce also worked in Nebraska’s Athletic Department from 1992 to 1999 and from 2012 to 2018.
