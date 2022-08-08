(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials have taken the first steps in formally visualizing a new learning opportunity for students. Meeting in regular session Monday, the Glenwood School Board approved an agreement with JG Consulting and Publication, LLC for the development of a charter school or innovation center. Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News the agreement involves Phase I and Phase II of the process to provide additional support to the district in the early development of the facility. He says the center could house various "innovate strands" for high school juniors and seniors beyond the traditional classroom setting.

