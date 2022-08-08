Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. This compares to loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.92%....
Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings
Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
tipranks.com
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
MySanAntonio
Fortuna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. The silver and gold miner posted revenue of $167.9 million in the period. _____. This story...
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings
Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
via.news
Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights
Crescent Capital BDC CCAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crescent Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
Recap: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adamis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same...
Akerna: Q2 Earnings Insights
Akerna KERN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akerna missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.12. Revenue was up $1.18 million from the same period last...
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ORGO earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Recap: Paymentus Holdings Q2 Earnings
Paymentus Holdings PAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Paymentus Holdings posted an EPS of $0.0. Revenue was up $26.47 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
NASDAQ
Allogene (ALLO) Q1 Earnings Beat, Pipeline Progressing Well
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO incurred a loss of 52 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 61 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 53 cents. ALLO recorded revenues of $0.09 million during the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus...
Motorsport Games: Q2 Earnings Insights
Motorsport Games MSGM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Motorsport Games missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.45. Revenue was down $230 thousand from the same...
etfdailynews.com
EQB Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (TSE:EQB)
EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQB in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.16 EPS.
NASDAQ
ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%. A quarter ago,...
Wrap Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
Wrap Technologies WRAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wrap Technologies beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $769 thousand from the same...
NASDAQ
Kornit Digital (KRNT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Kornit Digital (KRNT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.31 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.28. This compares to earnings of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -10.71%....
