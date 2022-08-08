Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Police: Food delivery driver dragged 500 feet in Wallingford carjacking
WALLINGFORD — Police say a food delivery driver was dragged about 500 feet as two carjacking suspects fled in his SUV Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a Chimney Hill Road residence around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle, Wallingford Police Sgt. Stephen Jaques said. “Officers...
Mailman admits to stealing mail
A Bridgeport man who works as a mailman in Norwalk has admitted in court that he stole of greeting cards, packages and letters between late 2020 and the first half of 2021
Police identify Enfield homicide victim
ENFIELD — The man found dead in the Gazebo on the Town Green in the predawn hours of Wednesday was Christopher Kennedy, a 55-year-old homeless man, local police Lt. Willie Pedemonti said. Pedemonti added around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday that no arrest had been made in the case, which police...
Stamford police seek ID on man who allegedly trespassed at Stark Elementary School
STAMFORD — City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man that they say was walking around the inside of Stark Elementary School without permission. Sgt. Sean Scanlan said the man was caught on video entering Stark Elementary School, 398 Glenbrook Road, around 5:20 p.m. Aug. 7.
Eyewitness News
Firefighters called to home in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a home in West Haven on Tuesday morning. The scene was on Admiral Street. The building was a three-story home. A Channel 3 crew on the scene noticed that the front door appeared to be forced into. The fire was out.
NewsTimes
Police: Construction workers robbed, one stabbed, while on job in Southbury
SOUTHBURY — Armed men attacked and robbed two contractors — stabbing one of them — while they were working at a local house Tuesday, state police said. The assault happened at lunchtime during a construction project on Bucks Hill Road, police said. The construction worker who was stabbed is expected to recover.
Suspect in Fairfield hit-and-run arraigned; victim’s family makes presence known
Jairo Lopez-Bonilla, 39, was arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility resulting in death.
Police identify man found dead in gazebo on Enfield town green
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a gazebo on the town green in Enfield early Wednesday morning.
East Hartford man arrested for assaulting DOT worker on I-84
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from East Hartford was arrested on Wednesday after he assaulted a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford. According to state police, the incident occurred just before 12 a.m. Tuesday night. The right lane was closed and two lanes were […]
‘I started banging on people’s doors and windows.’ Witnesses describe Bridgeport fire that displaced 30 people, killed pet
About 30 people in Bridgeport can’t go home after a fire in their apartment building Monday night damaged all 12 apartments. It started in an apartment on the third floor, but the cause is still under investigation.
Man Nabbed With Knife, After Exposing Himself During Greenwich Robbery, Police Say
A man was nabbed by police in Fairfield County for allegedly exposing himself after allegedly attempting to rob a woman and harassing others in a parking garage. The incident took place in Greenwich around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Greenwich Plaza. According to Greenwich Police, Antonio McDuffie, age...
Man arrested for assaulting DOT worker in construction zone: State Police
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested early Wednesday for allegedly hitting a construction worker on Interstate 84. On Tuesday at 11:58 p.m., state police were called about an alleged assault that occurred in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford, in the area of Exit 41.
Fairfield fatal hit-and-run suspect pleads not guilty; ordered not to drive and must turn over passport
The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Fairfield was arraigned in court today.
Two Armed Men Restrain, Assault, Rob Workers At Southbury Home, Police Say
An investigation is underway after two men assaulted and robbed construction workers at a home in Connecticut. The incident happened in New Haven County on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in the town of Southbury, according to Connecticut State Police. Police received a call at about 12:30 p.m. from an individual who...
Series of carjackings and robberies in New Haven County over a span of four days
MILFORD, Conn. — A busy few days for police in New Haven County, where several cars were stolen, and items were stolen from cars. Friday morning in Orange, a 70-year-old was threatened with a gun while pumping gas, punched, and pistol-whipped before two suspects took off with the victim's car.
How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
Police: Man stabs 2 people in Lindenhurst; crashes stolen car
A man and woman were stabbed multiple times in Lindenhurst, detectives say.
Gun-toting, cocaine-using CT USPS worker pleads guilty to stealing mail: prosecutors
A Connecticut mail carrier who admitted to having a gun and using drugs while at work pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing mail from homes, said the state’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Reckless Driver In Harwinton Found Speeding At 120 MPH In 65 MPH Zone, Police Say
A driver was charged after their vehicle was measured speeding at 120 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone in Connecticut. A trooper saw a silver Mercedes speeding on Route 8 northbound in the Litchfield County town of Harwinton, according to a report from Connecticut State Police on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
'It still doesn't feel real.' Family in shock following fatal Fairfield hit-and-run
It's been nearly a week without the bright light that radiated from Hazem Mohamed everywhere he went.
