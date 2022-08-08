ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Register Citizen

Police: Food delivery driver dragged 500 feet in Wallingford carjacking

WALLINGFORD — Police say a food delivery driver was dragged about 500 feet as two carjacking suspects fled in his SUV Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a Chimney Hill Road residence around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle, Wallingford Police Sgt. Stephen Jaques said. “Officers...
Journal Inquirer

Police identify Enfield homicide victim

ENFIELD — The man found dead in the Gazebo on the Town Green in the predawn hours of Wednesday was Christopher Kennedy, a 55-year-old homeless man, local police Lt. Willie Pedemonti said. Pedemonti added around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday that no arrest had been made in the case, which police...
Eyewitness News

Firefighters called to home in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a home in West Haven on Tuesday morning. The scene was on Admiral Street. The building was a three-story home. A Channel 3 crew on the scene noticed that the front door appeared to be forced into. The fire was out.
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

East Hartford man arrested for assaulting DOT worker on I-84

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from East Hartford was arrested on Wednesday after he assaulted a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford. According to state police, the incident occurred just before 12 a.m. Tuesday night. The right lane was closed and two lanes were […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
CHESHIRE, CT
