Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/22, Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE), Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), and Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Astec Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/29/22, Eaton Corp plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 8/26/22, and Terex Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 9/19/22. As a percentage of ASTE's recent stock price of $41.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Astec Industries, Inc. to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when ASTE shares open for trading on 8/11/22. Similarly, investors should look for ETN to open 0.55% lower in price and for TEX to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

