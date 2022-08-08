Bill Gossage to leave governor’s office, named new VP for governmental affairs at Electric Coops

Read full article on original website
State Democrats put forward plan to invest in Arkansas
Arkansas House and Senate Democrats held a press conference on August 10 at the state Capitol, highlighting the RAISE Act for increasing teacher pay and other proposals that "should have been taken up in the current extraordinary session, rather than tax cuts for corporations and highest earners," according to a press release.
KHBS
Arkansas Republicans respond to Democrats call for extension to special session
Arkansas Republicans respond to Democrats call for extension to special session. Watch video above for more information!
Arkansas House, Senate pass income tax cut legislation in special session
Arkansas lawmakers gathered Wednesday on the second day of a special session called to address $1.6 billion in surplus money. Both chambers passed income tax cut legislation, which was the governor's main focus.
swark.today
Governor Hutchinson’s Deputy Chief of Staff Bill Gossage to resign, join Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced that Bill Gossage will resign as Deputy Chief of Staff. Gossage has been named as the vice president of governmental affairs for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas. He replaces Kirkley Thomas, who retired on August 1 after more than 24 years of service with the cooperatives.
Tax cuts on the table as Arkansas legislative session begins
The Arkansas State Legislature gathered Tuesday morning to begin its special session related to income tax cuts. Proposed legislation advanced through committee Tuesday.
talkbusiness.net
Committee business rules first day of special session on tax cuts, school safety
Arkansas lawmakers on Tuesday (Aug. 9) convened late in the morning and made short work of their first day of an expected quick special session. Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a call for an extraordinary session of the Arkansas Legislature to accelerate corporate and individual income tax cuts, sync up state law with a federal depreciation rule, and provide a tax credit for lower income individuals. The governor has also asked for $50 million for grants to schools for student safety expenses.
talkbusiness.net
Secretary of State scuttles casino removal amendment over signatures
Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, R-Ark., told supporters of an amendment to strike Pope County as a destination for a casino that they did not qualify for consideration due to a lack of signatures. Thurston also said Monday (Aug. 8) the amendment’s supporters did not qualify for a “cure period,” which would have allowed them to collect more voter signatures.
kasu.org
Former Arkansas state Rep. and Alzheimer's advocate Butch Wilkins dies at 75
Family for former Arkansas lawmaker and Alzheimer's advocate Boyce "Butch" Wilkins, 75, say he passed away on Saturday. The Jonesboro Sun reports that Wilkins' stepdaughter Christi Tidwell Bales posted on Facebook that he passed away that morning. Wilkins, of Bono, worked over 3 decades as a law enforcement officer for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission before being elected to the state House in 2008.
Arkansas Secretary of State’s office: Not enough signatures for Pope Co. anti-casino bill to hit Nov. ballot
The anti-casino group has hit another road block.
Federal lawsuit looks to use RICO statutes to end medical marijuana in Arkansas
A federal lawsuit filed in Little Rock is looking to use laws originally targeting organized crime to go after medical marijuana suppliers In Arkansas.
Arkansas Department of Corrections chief comes out in favor of cell phone jamming bill
State prison chief supports cell phone jamming.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas’ planted acreage plummets compared to March projections
Higher diesel fuel and fertilizer costs have reduced the number of real row crop acres planted in Arkansas in 2022, according to a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Drought conditions in the northern and eastern parts of the state will likely add to the input costs and force some farmers to abandon even more fields meaning harvested acres will plummet further.
deltanews.tv
Tate Reeves Ends Rental Assistance
Governor Tate Reeves’s giving back potentially $130 million in rental assistance back to the federal government. Greenville resident and taxpayer Latonya Cork heard Governor Reeves’s reasons for opting out of the rental assistance program, and she's not convinced. To her, the point of the money is to help folks in need during the pandemic, and the pandemic isn't over.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas continues to rank low in child wellbeing
Arkansas ranks 43rd in child well-being, with low birth weight babies and teen obesity rates being worse than the national average, according to a report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation analyzing the health of children and families. The 50-state 2022 Kids Count Data Book presents national and state data...
Arkansans in 2nd-worst shape in country, says report
RunReviews.com conducted an analysis to find out which states were in the best and worst shape, and Arkansas ranked near the bottom in its report.
Cleburne County Sun-Times
The No.1 Pro-Life State
Americans United for Life ranks Arkansas as the No. 1 pro-life state in the nation, and today I’d like to talk about a few of the organizations and people that give meaning to that designation. Arkansas is blessed with thousands of people who devote their lives to promoting and...
KHBS
Arkansas teachers rally for pay raises in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas teachers have been voicing their desire for a pay raise. Sunday in Rogers, they voiced it in person. “I just hope it raises awareness of how important it is to value our teachers and raise their salaries so we don’t lose our excellent educators to surrounding states,” said retired Springdale school teacher Paula Irwin.
ualrpublicradio.org
Report: Arkansas drops to 43rd in nation for child well-being
A new report shows Arkansas ranks toward the bottom in the U.S. for child well-being. The annual Kids Count Data Book by the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows the state ranks 43rd for overall child well-being, down from 39th the previous year, and below the national average in 11 of 16 indicators.
Arkansas ranks among the states with the worst mental health care in the US
A new study finds that Arkansas ranks as one of the worst states for mental health care.
talkbusiness.net
FIS, Venture Center announce 7th cohort for fintech accelerator program
Financial technology giant FIS and The Venture Center announced Wednesday (Aug. 10) the 10 companies selected for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator program. The program based in Little Rock provides growth-stage fintechs with mentoring, training and a monetary investment to develop their solutions. It is the seventh cohort for the...
