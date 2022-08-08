"The Late Kick With Josh Pate" once again discussed Notre Dame football this wee. Led by host Josh Pate, there was a conversation in response to a question about head coach Marcus Freeman and this year's Fighting Irish football team. The chatter was about a final record, how they'll do in the season-opener vs. Ohio State, and a look at whether or not Notre Dame ends the class of 2023 recruiting cycle with a Top 5 class.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO