ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Notre Dame Football: 3 bold predictions for Irish in 2022

Notre Dame football has high expectations for the 2022 season, but will the Irish contend for the College Football Playoff again?. Brian Kelly caused a massive shake-up of the Notre Dame football program last November, accepting the vacant head coaching job at LSU. No one really saw this move coming...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

Jim Harbaugh Addresses Michigan Football's Quarterback Competition

Jim Harbaugh has a big decision to make ahead of the 2022 season. J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara are battling for the team's starting quarterback position. Word on the street is McCarthy and McNamara are splitting first-team reps. But sooner or later, Harbaugh's going to have to pick one to start for his team. A decision could be nearing.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Jack Swarbrick Discusses Conferences, Freeman, NIL & More

On Wednesday at noon eastern time, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick took questions from vice president for university relations Lou Nanni. The conversation was wide ranging, shifting from conference affiliation, a potential super league, the latest on NIL to the upcoming Manti Te’o documentary, the Shamrock Series video produced in Las Vegas, Marcus Freeman shining as head coach, and much more.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Skills#Ohio State#American Football#Notre#Notre Dame#Irish
247Sports

Late Kick: Predictions for Notre Dame on the field and in recruiting

"The Late Kick With Josh Pate" once again discussed Notre Dame football this wee. Led by host Josh Pate, there was a conversation in response to a question about head coach Marcus Freeman and this year's Fighting Irish football team. The chatter was about a final record, how they'll do in the season-opener vs. Ohio State, and a look at whether or not Notre Dame ends the class of 2023 recruiting cycle with a Top 5 class.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy