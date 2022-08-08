Read full article on original website
Yankees are seeing why Harrison Bader could be a difference maker come the playoffs
When the New York Yankees traded left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals for injured outfielder Harrison Bader, they were hoping to overhaul the centerfield position come the playoffs. Bader is expected to make a recovery and return from plantar fasciitis, which currently has his foot in a...
Roger Maris' son doesn't want Aaron Judge to break father's AL home run record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is having a historic season so far. So historic that he has a chance to break Roger Maris' single-season franchise home run record this season -- which also happens to be the American League single-season home run mark. However, Roger Maris' son, Kevin Maris,...
We're flipping out over Olympian Suni Lee's incredible first pitch before Minnesota Twins game
Sports fans watched Suni Lee tumble, balance, twist and flip her way to an Olympic all-around victory in Tokyo last year — and recently, those fans got to see another impressive move from the gymnastics great. On Friday, Lee went absolutely head over heels as she threw out the...
BT is tired of 'free passes' given to struggling Yankees
Brandon Tierney says the Yankees have been giving out free passes for too long when it comes to their struggling starters like Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
Field of Dreams: Cubs, Reds uniforms are here and they’re spectacular
If you build it, they will come. And by they, I mean two failing professional baseball teams in the NL Central. The Chicago Cubs will face the Cincinnati Reds in the now-annual Field of Dreams Game on Thursday, Aug. 11. The uniforms for the showcase were officially revealed on Monday,...
Watch: Video Of Suni Lee's First Pitch Attempt Goes Viral
First pitches are typically only noteworthy when they go horribly wrong. Simply getting the ball over, or at least near home plate is often a nerve-wracking task for anyone handling the ceremonial honor. However, Suni Lee took the challenge one step further when invited to Target Field to kick off Friday's game between the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays.
Dodgers News: The Mookie Betts Trade Still Haunts Bill Simmons
After the 2019 season, when it became clear to the Red Sox that Mookie Betts would not be signing a contract extension with them, new Boston general manager Chaim Bloom undertook the task of trading the team’s franchise player. In the end, the Dodgers won the bidding, sending Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong to the Red Sox for Betts and David Price (and, more importantly to the rebuilding Sox, half of Price’s salary).
How to watch the 2022 Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds
The Chicago Cubs clash with the Cincinnati Reds in the 2022 Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. Here's how you can watch.
Juan Soto trade demands for Dodgers revealed: Nats wanted huge return
What would it have taken for the Dodgers to get Juan Soto from the Nats? To beat out the Padres, LA would have had to give up a bunch of major prospects. The Dodgers were one of the finalists in the battle to make a blockbuster trade for Juan Soto, who ultimately went to the Padres.
3 Brian Cashman replacements Yankees should target in offseason
If general manager Brian Cashman’s job isn’t hinging on a World Series berth, then New York Yankees fans will simply be at a loss when the 2022 season concludes. How much more can the man afford to fall short?. It’s not like this is the Premier League, where...
Gio has blunt outlook for injured Matt Carpenter: 'It's over'
Matt Carpenter is hopeful he can return to the Yankees this season, but Gio is convinced that Carpenter’s season is over after fracturing his foot.
Dodgers: Manny Embarrasses Padres, Cody and Max Heat Up, Injury Updates | Blue Heaven Podcast
The Dodgers looked like a prize fighter versus the new-look Padres over the weekend. San Diego certainly made all the splashy moves at the trade deadline, but LA proved itself as top of the class. Mookie, Trea, and Freddie set the stage for a complete and thorough whooping of the...
Another Braves reliever inches closer to a return
With the addition of Raisel Iglesias, the Braves bullpen is already stacked, and they will be getting even deeper. Kirby Yates could join the team as early as today, but at the latest, I expect him to be added to the active roster by the end of the week. He’s been lights out during his rehab assignment with the Stripers, and he’s not the only reliever the Braves could potentially have back before long. Darren O’Day began his rehab assignment last week, and he has recently been transferred to AAA Gwinnett.
Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Boone’s power move amid Yankees’ losing streak
It hasn’t been a rosy second half of the 2022 MLB season so far for Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees. After getting swept in a three-game series by the St. Louis Cardinals, the Yankees are now on a five-game losing skid, prompting Boone to make a move that he hopes would nip the issue in the bud.
A-Rod and Jeter are teaming up to call Red Sox-Yankees
Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter will be joining forces on ESPN’s “KayRod” cast for the finale of the Red Sox’ series against the Yankees at Fenway Park Sunday night.
Red Sox announcer and Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley to retire from NESN after the 2022 season
After 20 years as a Red Sox broadcaster, Eckersley says he is retiring to spend more time with his family.
Little League star bat flips Kentucky to the Great Lakes semifinal
Little League’s Great Lakes Region began its regional tournament over the weekend up near Indianapolis and the team from Kentucky is off to a hot start with a 2-0 record against the field. On Saturday, Kentucky beat Illinois, 5-4, in the opening game of the five-day regional. Then on...
Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team
Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB・
Red Sox Star Suffers Major Injury During Bike Accident
The 2022 season is officially over for Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale. On Tuesday, the Red Sox announced that Sale underwent season-ending surgery on his right wrist. He suffered a fractured wrist in a bicycle accident this past Saturday. Even though Sale will miss the remainder of the season,...
