Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
leoweekly.com

Beyond Van Gogh Offering Free Admission For Art Supply Donations To JCPS

Beyond Van Gogh, a traveling immersive art experience that brings Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings to life with technology and projections, announced in a press release today that guests can receive free admission to the Louisville experience with a donation of art supplies for JCPS classrooms. Each guest who brings...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

St. Joseph's Picnic For the Kids returns in-person after 2-year hiatus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Joseph 173rd Picnic For the Kids celebration is going to be extra special this year as the event goes back to being an in-person event for the first time since 2019. Organizers are excited to reconnect with people in person after having to shut...
Wave 3

JCPS teacher takes on second job as school bus driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools returned to the classroom Wednesday. For some students, they met their teacher for the first time. For others, they met their bus driver for the first time. What if their teacher was also their bus driver?. Amanda McGrath teaches fifth grade at...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Ethan the dog wins American Humane Shelter Hero Dog award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — He did it! Ethan, Louisville's little survivor, has won the American Humane Shelter Hero Dog. In the player above: Ethan the dog visits assisted living facility. His owner, Jeff, has been asking everyone to vote for weeks to help him win the national competition that recognizes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

JCPS opens new elementary school in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools opened the newest elementary school in the district on Monday. Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday. The near completion of the school marks the first school to open out of the four different schools currently under construction in the district. However,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
styleblueprint.com

Meet Rachel Platt, Today’s FACE of Louisville

This week we’re honored to feature Rachel Platt, a well-known journalist who was a part of Louisville’s media scene on WHAS-TV for nearly 30 years. Growing up, Rachel lived in quite a few cities and several states due to her father’s career in the Air Force. In fact, she refers to herself as ‘America’s Child.’ Her family finally settled in Florida, where she began her journalism career, eventually moving to Louisville in 1989. While at WHAS, Rachel was a news reporter, anchor, and show host for two popular programs, “Good Morning Kentuckiana” and “Great Day Live.” She is a multiple Emmy Award winner and an inductee into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.
LOUISVILLE, KY

