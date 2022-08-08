Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh TimeJC PhelpsJeffersontown, KY
Related
Wave 3
Louisville church offers students free haircuts ahead of first day of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A church in the Newburg neighborhood provided students with a free, fresh haircut to look their best ahead of their first day back to school. The Newburg Church of Christ, located on 4700 East Indian Trail, hosted their free haircutting event on Tuesday. It was the...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: What happens when students bring a gun to JCPS schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been a rough couple of years for Jefferson County Public Schools, from COVID to a mass exodus of teachers and the unrelenting number of guns at schools. Through continuing coverage and investigations, WAVE News spoke to several parents who are worried sick about weapons...
WLKY.com
Louisville rapper EST Gee, sneaker store give out 300+ new shoes to local kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Around $50,000 worth of brand new shoes and school supplies were given out on Tuesday in the Highlands. The giveaway was part of the back-to-school shoe event that happened at the Oneness boutique shop on Bardstown Road. It was sponsored by by Louisville native and rapper...
'Too much going on': Crowds overflow, tempers flare at back-to-school giveaway on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A back-to-school giveaway hosted by a local business in the Highlands of Louisville brought in hundreds of families over the course of Tuesday afternoon -- perhaps more than they expected for the first-time event. Huge crowds packed the inside of Oneness Boutique and the outside sidewalk...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
leoweekly.com
Beyond Van Gogh Offering Free Admission For Art Supply Donations To JCPS
Beyond Van Gogh, a traveling immersive art experience that brings Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings to life with technology and projections, announced in a press release today that guests can receive free admission to the Louisville experience with a donation of art supplies for JCPS classrooms. Each guest who brings...
WLKY.com
St. Joseph's Picnic For the Kids returns in-person after 2-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Joseph 173rd Picnic For the Kids celebration is going to be extra special this year as the event goes back to being an in-person event for the first time since 2019. Organizers are excited to reconnect with people in person after having to shut...
wdrb.com
'Never forgotten' | Former operator of Kern's Korner in Louisville's Highlands dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who ran the popular Kern's Korner on Bardstown Road passed away. The restaurant posted to Facebook announcing the death of former operator Jeff Kern, pictured above in the green shirt. Kern's father open the tavern in 1978, and Jeff Kern and his brother took...
Wave 3
JCPS teacher takes on second job as school bus driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools returned to the classroom Wednesday. For some students, they met their teacher for the first time. For others, they met their bus driver for the first time. What if their teacher was also their bus driver?. Amanda McGrath teaches fifth grade at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
John Hardin High School in Elizabethtown awarded $48K grant to advance agriculture program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the eve of its first day back in the classroom, John Hardin High School was given thousands of dollars for its program aimed at teaching students about agriculture. The school's Agriculture Education department was awarded a $48,071 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and...
wdrb.com
JCPS principal has 'no concerns' about starting school year in Watson Lane Elementary building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an unexpected turn of events this summer, teachers and staff at one Louisville public school are preparing to start the new year in an older building, instead of a new one. The opening of the new multimillion-dollar Wilkerson Elementary School was delayed after the building...
WHAS 11
Pandemic-era free school lunch waiver ends
Legislators decided not to renew the program. Some Jefferson County Public Schools automatically qualify students for free or reduced lunches.
leoweekly.com
Foodie Fest To Debut At The Depot in Jeffersonville On Saturday
This Saturday, Aug. 13, World Of Foodies will host Foodie Fest, a new all-ages event that celebrates food and community, at The Depot, a venue in Southern Indiana made of decorated shipping containers. The event is free and will run from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. List of food...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Ethan the dog wins American Humane Shelter Hero Dog award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — He did it! Ethan, Louisville's little survivor, has won the American Humane Shelter Hero Dog. In the player above: Ethan the dog visits assisted living facility. His owner, Jeff, has been asking everyone to vote for weeks to help him win the national competition that recognizes...
wdrb.com
Oldham County Schools changes start time for middle, high school students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools changed its start times for middle and high school students amid a bus driver shortage. When school returns Wednesday, middle and high schools will begin at 9 a.m. and dismiss at 4 p.m. Doors will open for middle and high school car riders...
wdrb.com
Some Hardin County students dismissed early on first day as bus drivers get used to routes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools let some students go home an hour early on the first day Wednesday so bus drivers could get used to their routes. Normal dismissal for all students starts Thursday. As of right now, the district has a bus driver for every route. But...
wdrb.com
Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
wdrb.com
Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
Wave 3
JCPS opens new elementary school in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools opened the newest elementary school in the district on Monday. Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday. The near completion of the school marks the first school to open out of the four different schools currently under construction in the district. However,...
WLKY.com
Norton physical therapist turns side gig into booming cookie business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new small business is winning over Louisville hearts (and stomachs) one cookie at a time. Lizzie Kelly is the baker and owner behind Tin Lizzie Baked Goods. She grew up in Louisville attending Sacred Heart and Bellarmine. You can find her buttercream frosted sugar cookies...
styleblueprint.com
Meet Rachel Platt, Today’s FACE of Louisville
This week we’re honored to feature Rachel Platt, a well-known journalist who was a part of Louisville’s media scene on WHAS-TV for nearly 30 years. Growing up, Rachel lived in quite a few cities and several states due to her father’s career in the Air Force. In fact, she refers to herself as ‘America’s Child.’ Her family finally settled in Florida, where she began her journalism career, eventually moving to Louisville in 1989. While at WHAS, Rachel was a news reporter, anchor, and show host for two popular programs, “Good Morning Kentuckiana” and “Great Day Live.” She is a multiple Emmy Award winner and an inductee into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.
Comments / 1