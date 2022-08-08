ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Sheriff: Hamilton woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving young boy booze

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton woman faces criminal charges after repeatedly giving a 6-year-old boy alcoholic beverages, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies on Aug. 5 cited Victoria Hampton, 26, with child endangerment and contributing the unruliness or delinquency of a child. They first encountered...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Three men indicted in connection to Kings Island crime spree

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Three Cincinnati men have been indicted in Warren County concerning a crime spree at Kings Island. Last month, multiple guests at the park reported having items stolen, such as cellphones, gift cards, credit cards and cash. They were swiped from people's cars and also the property bins people use before they hop on rides.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butler County, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Butler County, OH
Crime & Safety
Fox 19

Numerous drugs found in 3-year-old’s system after overdose

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are facing child endangerment charges after a 3-year-old girl overdosed on numerous drugs. The young girl allegedly ingested drugs and then overdosed while she was in the care of Tristian Shepherd and Amy McGuire, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. It...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Police: Teen arrested in slaying of 15-year-old Cincinnati boy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Wednesday arrested a teenager in the shooting death of a 15-year-old earlier this year. It happened the night of May 29 on Betton Street in the West End. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Jerome Lipscomb III, a student at Taft High School,...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Child Pornography#County Jail#Violent Crime
Fox 19

Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Brookville man charged with molesting three teenage girls has pleaded guilty a year after fleeing before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to Franklin County prosecutors. Jesse Meckley was arrested in September 2020. His trial was delayed due to the pandemic. It was...
BROOKVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown hit-and-run crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is under arrest on felony charges in a hit-and-run crash in Middletown Monday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Donald Williams, 62, was struck on his motorized bicycle on Roosevelt Avenue at Johns Road at about 9 p.m.,...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Body of missing woman found in Kenton County

KENTON COUNTY, Kentucky (WXIX) - The body of a woman missing for nearly a week was found Wednesday morning near the nursing home she walked away from, Kenton County Police say. Sherry Moore was reported missing from Regency Manor nursing home in Independence on Aug. 4. Police say Moore’s body...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Elderly woman killed in Brown County house fire

RIPLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - An elderly woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday. It happened on Hamburg Street in Ripley. Dispatchers received a call just after 1 a.m. The woman was found on the porch. No other information has been shared.
BROWN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy