Fox 19
Sheriff: Hamilton woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving young boy booze
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton woman faces criminal charges after repeatedly giving a 6-year-old boy alcoholic beverages, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies on Aug. 5 cited Victoria Hampton, 26, with child endangerment and contributing the unruliness or delinquency of a child. They first encountered...
Fox 19
Brookville police chief, lieutenant suspended after allegedly arresting local candidate for political reasons
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Indiana (WXIX) - Two members of the Brookville Police Department are suspended following allegations that they arrested a man thought to be anti-police whom they did not want running for town board. Police Chief Terry Mitchum and Lt. Ryan Geiser are implicated in the evolving scandal. Trevin Thalheimer...
WLWT 5
Three men indicted in connection to Kings Island crime spree
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Three Cincinnati men have been indicted in Warren County concerning a crime spree at Kings Island. Last month, multiple guests at the park reported having items stolen, such as cellphones, gift cards, credit cards and cash. They were swiped from people's cars and also the property bins people use before they hop on rides.
Three men facing felonies for crime spree at Kings Island
The men are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cash, credit cards, gift cards, cellphones and electronics from unlocked vehicles and storage bins for roller coaster riders.
Fox 19
Numerous drugs found in 3-year-old’s system after overdose
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are facing child endangerment charges after a 3-year-old girl overdosed on numerous drugs. The young girl allegedly ingested drugs and then overdosed while she was in the care of Tristian Shepherd and Amy McGuire, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. It...
Preliminary hearing for Middletown man charged with killing his uncle continued
Last week, at Fuller’s arraignment, his mother and Terry Fuller’s sister, Tina Fuller, said her son “snapped,” he was scared for his life and he was protecting his family.
WLWT 5
Convicted rapist from northern Kentucky high school seeks juvenile detention until age 21
COVINGTON, Ky. — A convicted rapist who turns 20 years old in September remains in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice's Northern Kentucky Youth Development Center. His victims were promised he would be in prison by now, but a lawsuit filed in Franklin County, outside of where...
Fox 19
Police: Teen arrested in slaying of 15-year-old Cincinnati boy
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Wednesday arrested a teenager in the shooting death of a 15-year-old earlier this year. It happened the night of May 29 on Betton Street in the West End. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Jerome Lipscomb III, a student at Taft High School,...
Fox 19
Sheriff McGuffey making changes to justice center due to vandalism, smuggling
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Changes are being made at the Hamilton County Justice Center to improve safety. Inmates at the justice center have broken windows, misused batteries in computer tablets, compromised cell locks and smuggled in a variety of drugs and compounds through the mail. “People that are incarcerated—some of those...
Fox 19
Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Brookville man charged with molesting three teenage girls has pleaded guilty a year after fleeing before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to Franklin County prosecutors. Jesse Meckley was arrested in September 2020. His trial was delayed due to the pandemic. It was...
‘Unreality became his reality;’ Psychologist analyzes document from Butler Twp. shooting suspect
DAYTON — While investigators said they will release more information on the deadly neighborhood attacks that took place in Butler Township within the next few days, the question of why they took place may take longer to answer. Psychologist Dr. Kathy Platoni sat with News Center 7′s Mike Campbell...
Clinton County polluter, called ‘environmental terrorist,’ is sentenced to prison
COLUMBUS — A Clinton County man called an “environmental terrorist” by a judge is on his way to prison for illegally burning wood paneling, drywall, processed wood, plastic and other solid wastes. >> Monkeypox: Butler County reports its first case, the second in Miami Valley region. Jason...
Detectives seeking information on fatal hit-and-run crash in Dayton; can you help?
DAYTON — Detectives are seeking information from the public on a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Dayton last week. On Friday, August 5, at 11:22 p.m. the victim, identified as Malik A. Mize, 52, was crossing North Main Street at Hillcrest Ave. when he was struck by a vehicle, according to Dayton police.
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown hit-and-run crash
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is under arrest on felony charges in a hit-and-run crash in Middletown Monday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Donald Williams, 62, was struck on his motorized bicycle on Roosevelt Avenue at Johns Road at about 9 p.m.,...
1 killed, 1 arrested after Middletown hit-and-run
Around 9 p.m. Monday 62-year-old Donald Williams was riding a motorized bike south on Roosevelt Avenue and 24-year-old Dominique Tarrance was traveling north, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Man arrested after fatal hit-skip crash in Middletown
After the crash, OSHP said that the 24-year-old fled the scene but was later arrested by Middletown police. He is facing charges of aggravated homicide, stopping after an accident and driving under suspension.
Fox 19
Body of missing woman found in Kenton County
KENTON COUNTY, Kentucky (WXIX) - The body of a woman missing for nearly a week was found Wednesday morning near the nursing home she walked away from, Kenton County Police say. Sherry Moore was reported missing from Regency Manor nursing home in Independence on Aug. 4. Police say Moore’s body...
Kettering police asking for help in locating suspect who they say used counterfeit bills
KETTERING — Kettering Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of using counterfeit bills at local businesses. Photos of surveillance video posted by KPD on social media showed the woman at an unidentified Walgreens. Police ask that if anyone has information on the...
newsnet5
Neighbors in Columbia Twp. upset after bullet from nearby resident landed in yard, just missing 3 children
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Stoneridge Estates in Columbia Township is a scenic, quiet, and nature-filled neighborhood. “We moved here 10 years ago for the quiet and the nature and the big yard, so our kids could play,” said Mark Heinrich, a resident. But the past couple of years,...
WKRC
Elderly woman killed in Brown County house fire
RIPLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - An elderly woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday. It happened on Hamburg Street in Ripley. Dispatchers received a call just after 1 a.m. The woman was found on the porch. No other information has been shared.
