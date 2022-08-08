ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Man arrested after home invasion in West Ashley, CCSO says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office officials say a man was arrested Wednesday after forcing his way into a family's home with a gun. Deangelo Dontrel Brown, 28, was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Police...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police: Man in custody after attempted robbery, running into home

CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Fight between coworkers leads to 1 shot, 1 detained in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting involving coworkers downtown on Wednesday. One person was shot and another detained, police said. Police said the incident was between two employees of the same business on Pinckney Street. They were arguing when one shot the other in the...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Couple searches for answers after wheel falls on car on I-26

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Margaret Holseberg and her husband were driving west on I-26 on the morning of July 27 when something terrifying happened. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the vehicle was struck by a tire. “This wheel just bounced in front of the car and crashed into...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies search for missing Berkeley Co. teen

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Alexis Damitz was at her home on Witch Hazel Street in Summerville around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, deputies say. Deputies say she left her home on foot and has not been in...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

CPD: Man arrested for Downtown Charleston assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday arrested a man for an assault in Downtown Charleston that left one person injured. Brandon Simmons (19) was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the August 1 incident. CPD said...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Colleton County investigators seeking clues in woman’s deadly shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation into the death of a 32-year-old woman. Investigators said Dominique Holmes was found dead inside her car from apparent gunshot wounds on Featherbed Road in early July. The sheriff’s office on Monday asked for anyone […]
live5news.com

Man in custody after chase Dorchester County neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say one man is in custody after trying to escape from law enforcement. Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence in a neighborhood near Summerville Medical Center. Garrett Wild said his doorbell security camera captured footage of a chase involving a blue...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
FireRescue1

S.C. fire captain suffers heart attack at scene of multi-vehicle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A fire captain was reportedly in stable condition after having a heart attack while responding to a three-vehicle crash Friday, according to WCSC. Sandridge Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Doug Delk became ill at the scene of a crash involving a charter bus, a pickup and an SUV that injured nine people, Berkeley Central Assistant Fire Chief Colt Roy said. The bus caught fire, but was put out quickly.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Troopers investigate deadly Dorchester County crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a crash between a pickup truck and a dump truck. The crash happened Wednesday at 11:42 a.m. on Zion Road and Powder Horn Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. Troopers say a 2016 Peterbilt dump...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Man given bond following deadly June crash involving CCSO deputy

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man who allegedly killed an off-duty Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been given a surety bond after he turned himself in to the North Charleston Police Department on Monday. Ryan Dalesandro (25) was given a $50,000 bond after he surrendered himself to authorities....
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man charged in crash that killed off-duty detention deputy

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 25-year-old man has turned himself in for a reckless homicide warrant in connection to a deadly June crash. Ryan Dalesandro turned himself in Monday morning to the department’s traffic investigators Monday morning, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

