Police: 1 in custody after man shot outside downtown Charleston restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man was injured Wednesday afternoon in a downtown Charleston shooting. Police responded to Cru Cafe on Pinckney Street around 3:50 p.m. after receiving a call about two men arguing. While police were on the way, one man was shot in...
abcnews4.com
Man arrested after home invasion in West Ashley, CCSO says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office officials say a man was arrested Wednesday after forcing his way into a family's home with a gun. Deangelo Dontrel Brown, 28, was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Police...
live5news.com
Police: Man in custody after attempted robbery, running into home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he attempted to rob two people at a car wash Wednesday morning. Deangelo Dontrel Brown, 28, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Charleston...
abcnews4.com
Fight between coworkers leads to 1 shot, 1 detained in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting involving coworkers downtown on Wednesday. One person was shot and another detained, police said. Police said the incident was between two employees of the same business on Pinckney Street. They were arguing when one shot the other in the...
live5news.com
Couple searches for answers after wheel falls on car on I-26
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Margaret Holseberg and her husband were driving west on I-26 on the morning of July 27 when something terrifying happened. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the vehicle was struck by a tire. “This wheel just bounced in front of the car and crashed into...
abcnews4.com
Suspects evade MPPD after being spotted at theft in progress, crashing U-Haul in escape
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police say the occupants of a U-Haul evaded police Monday morning after being spotted at the scene of a theft in progress. Police were dispatched to the Haven at Indigo Square for a theft in progress around 5:17 a.m. Officers were told the suspect(s) left the scene in a U-Haul truck.
live5news.com
Deputies search for missing Berkeley Co. teen
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Alexis Damitz was at her home on Witch Hazel Street in Summerville around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, deputies say. Deputies say she left her home on foot and has not been in...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in Ladson vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified an 18-year-old woman killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Sunday morning. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Samantha Hines, 18, from Ladson, died at a hospital Monday around 12:40 p.m. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s...
counton2.com
CPD: Man arrested for Downtown Charleston assault
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday arrested a man for an assault in Downtown Charleston that left one person injured. Brandon Simmons (19) was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the August 1 incident. CPD said...
Watch: Dorchester deputies recapture suspect that escaped during medical exam
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple law enforcement agencies on Tuesday were involved in a vehicle pursuit after a suspect escaped from custody during a medical exam. According to DCSO, Jeron McCants (34) had been arrested earlier Tuesday by the Summerville Police Department. He was at the Summerville Medical Center for a pre-booking medical exam […]
Colleton County investigators seeking clues in woman’s deadly shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation into the death of a 32-year-old woman. Investigators said Dominique Holmes was found dead inside her car from apparent gunshot wounds on Featherbed Road in early July. The sheriff’s office on Monday asked for anyone […]
live5news.com
Man in custody after chase Dorchester County neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say one man is in custody after trying to escape from law enforcement. Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence in a neighborhood near Summerville Medical Center. Garrett Wild said his doorbell security camera captured footage of a chase involving a blue...
FireRescue1
S.C. fire captain suffers heart attack at scene of multi-vehicle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A fire captain was reportedly in stable condition after having a heart attack while responding to a three-vehicle crash Friday, according to WCSC. Sandridge Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Doug Delk became ill at the scene of a crash involving a charter bus, a pickup and an SUV that injured nine people, Berkeley Central Assistant Fire Chief Colt Roy said. The bus caught fire, but was put out quickly.
Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
live5news.com
Troopers investigate deadly Dorchester County crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a crash between a pickup truck and a dump truck. The crash happened Wednesday at 11:42 a.m. on Zion Road and Powder Horn Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. Troopers say a 2016 Peterbilt dump...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Police investigating shooting off Ashley Phosphate Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say officers responded to a shooting in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Northside Drive Monday evening. ABC News 4's Tara Jabour went to the scene. She said two vehicles were isolated with crime tape, and that one vehicle...
counton2.com
Man given bond following deadly June crash involving CCSO deputy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man who allegedly killed an off-duty Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been given a surety bond after he turned himself in to the North Charleston Police Department on Monday. Ryan Dalesandro (25) was given a $50,000 bond after he surrendered himself to authorities....
WYFF4.com
Child cuts off clothes after being left in car by grandmother who was shoplifting, report says
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A young girl in South Carolina told authorities she cut off her clothes because she was hot after her grandmother left her in a car alone, according to a report from Charleston police. Police were called to the Big Lots in West Ashley on Saturday afternoon...
live5news.com
Police: Man out on bond fired gun at worker at N. Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police arrested a man they say was out on bond on a drug charge in connection with firing a shot at a construction worker outside an apartment complex. Austin Stamper, 23, is charged with one count of attempted murder, according to jail records. Police arrested...
live5news.com
Man charged in crash that killed off-duty detention deputy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 25-year-old man has turned himself in for a reckless homicide warrant in connection to a deadly June crash. Ryan Dalesandro turned himself in Monday morning to the department’s traffic investigators Monday morning, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
