Retail

Here’s Your Last Chance To Get The Looks Of Summer As OK! Reveals The Labor Day Must-Haves — Shop Now

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
Milaner; Unsplash

As Memorial Day and July 4th weekends are in our rearview, it is about time to start preparing for the final holiday weekend of summer .

Labor Day weekend is less than a month away, and with it comes your last chances to step out in the best seasonal styles.

Whether you are using the day off as a final beach outing, or catching up on some much needed errands, there is no reason not to do so in the most fabulous 'fits.

Need some Labor Day outfit inspiration? Keep scrolling to check out OK!'s last looks of summer directly through our site below!

THESE PJS ARE A MUST HAVE BEFORE BACK-TO-SCHOOL — SHOP NOW

Beach Day Outfit

Soak up the sun in stylish swimwear as you enjoy the last few beach days of summer!

Bromelia Swimwear
Bromelia Swimwear's Gabriela Triangle Top retails for $86 at bromeliaswimwear.com .

Bromelia Swimwear
Bromelia Swimwear's Gabriela Tie Bottoms retails for $86 at bromeliaswimwear.com .

Amazon
MakeMeChic's Long Sleeve Knitted Cover Up Dress retails for $32.99 at amazon.com .

Amazon
Jessie's Fashionable Summer Handbag retails for $26.99 at amazon.com .

Amazon
Kimorn's Trendy Rectangle Sunglasses retail for $10.99 at amazon.com .

Brunch Attire

Head out for a date with the girls as you celebrate the holiday weekend in chic daytime couture.

BACK TO SCHOOL SKIN CARE ESSENTIALS OUR EDITORS USE DAILY — SHOP NOW

Lulus
Lulus' Amalfi Coast Pleated Mini Dress retails for $79 at lulus.com .

Milaner Italia
Milaner's The Belinda Woven Crossbody Bag retails for $445 at bymilaner.com .

Nordstrom
Open Edit's Reggie Sandal retails for $59.95 at nordstrom.com .

Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott's Tess Gold Pendant Necklace is on sale retailing for $44.97 (regularly $65) at kendrascott.com .

Chelsea King
Chelsea King's French Claw Clip retails for $19.99 at chelseaking.shop .

Hot Girl Errands

Be "that girl" you aspire as you run your errands feeling confident in admirable athleisure.

Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective's Paloma Sports Bra retails for $46 at girlfriend.com .

Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective's FLOAT Run Shorts retails for $48 at girlfriend.com .

Nike
Nike's Revolution 6 Next Nature Running Sneakers are on sale retailing for $56.97 (regularly $70) at nike.com .

Amazon
Pander's Fanny Pack Everywhere Belt Bag retail for $24.99 at amazon.com .

Chelsea King
Chelsea King's Active+ Scrunchie is on sale retailing for $14.99 (regularly $19.99) at chelseaking.shop .

RETAIL
