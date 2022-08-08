Here’s Your Last Chance To Get The Looks Of Summer As OK! Reveals The Labor Day Must-Haves — Shop Now

Milaner; Unsplash

As Memorial Day and July 4th weekends are in our rearview, it is about time to start preparing for the final holiday weekend of summer .

Labor Day weekend is less than a month away, and with it comes your last chances to step out in the best seasonal styles.

Whether you are using the day off as a final beach outing, or catching up on some much needed errands, there is no reason not to do so in the most fabulous 'fits.

Need some Labor Day outfit inspiration? Keep scrolling to check out OK!'s last looks of summer directly through our site below!

Beach Day Outfit

Soak up the sun in stylish swimwear as you enjoy the last few beach days of summer!

Bromelia Swimwear

Bromelia Swimwear's Gabriela Triangle Top retails for $86 at bromeliaswimwear.com .

Bromelia Swimwear

Bromelia Swimwear's Gabriela Tie Bottoms retails for $86 at bromeliaswimwear.com .

Amazon

MakeMeChic's Long Sleeve Knitted Cover Up Dress retails for $32.99 at amazon.com .

Amazon

Jessie's Fashionable Summer Handbag retails for $26.99 at amazon.com .

Amazon

Kimorn's Trendy Rectangle Sunglasses retail for $10.99 at amazon.com .

Brunch Attire

Head out for a date with the girls as you celebrate the holiday weekend in chic daytime couture.

Lulus

Lulus' Amalfi Coast Pleated Mini Dress retails for $79 at lulus.com .

Milaner Italia

Milaner's The Belinda Woven Crossbody Bag retails for $445 at bymilaner.com .

Nordstrom

Open Edit's Reggie Sandal retails for $59.95 at nordstrom.com .

Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott's Tess Gold Pendant Necklace is on sale retailing for $44.97 (regularly $65) at kendrascott.com .

Chelsea King

Chelsea King's French Claw Clip retails for $19.99 at chelseaking.shop .

Hot Girl Errands

Be "that girl" you aspire as you run your errands feeling confident in admirable athleisure.

Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective's Paloma Sports Bra retails for $46 at girlfriend.com .

Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective's FLOAT Run Shorts retails for $48 at girlfriend.com .

Nike

Nike's Revolution 6 Next Nature Running Sneakers are on sale retailing for $56.97 (regularly $70) at nike.com .

Amazon

Pander's Fanny Pack Everywhere Belt Bag retail for $24.99 at amazon.com .

Chelsea King

Chelsea King's Active+ Scrunchie is on sale retailing for $14.99 (regularly $19.99) at chelseaking.shop .