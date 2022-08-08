ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'

It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
brownsnation.com

Deshaun Watson Has One Stat That May Surprise Everyone

For now, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s situation is still in limbo. Former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended a suspension of six games for him. That verdict is a monumental victory for him, the NFL Players Association, and lawyer Jeffrey Kessler who argued on Watson’s behalf. However, the...
The Spun

Browns Owner Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Appeal

The NFL has appealed a six-game suspension issued to Deshaun Watson by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Commissioner Roger Goodell has assigned former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey to oversee the appeal. Having argued for a lengthier suspension during Watson's disciplinary hearing, the NFL will hope the Cleveland Browns quarterback...
AthlonSports.com

NFL Analyst Makes Final Deshaun Watson Punishment Prediction

Over a week ago, Deshaun Watson learned that Judge Sue L. Robinson decided on a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. Nearly three days later, the NFL announced it'd be appealing the decision. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly attempting to suspend Watson for the entire season and hit him...
247Sports

Chubba Purdy prepping the only way he knows as Husker opener approaches – like he's the guy

The routine day of a man trying to be Nebraska's starting quarterback – if not now perhaps; soon – begins with a 6 a.m. wakeup and finds him heading home around 8 p.m. Practice consumes most of the morning. A dip in the cold tub comes after that. A bite to grab. A Bible study at 2. QBs meet from 2:45 to 4. Walk-through at 4:10. Dinner at 5:30 to 6:30. Team time after that. Meetings. Go home. Set your alarm.
247Sports

Kansas State football's 10 best walk-ons of all time

Kansas State has a rich tradition of turning its walk-ons into key scholarship players. It seems as if every season the Wildcats have a player that started as a walk-on but goes on to earn a scholarship spot and play meaningful snaps for the team. On this season's roster, Phillip Brooks highlights those criteria. Last season, it was Noah Johnson. The season before featured Devin Anctil.
247Sports

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham made 'huge strides' during the offseason

Malik Cunningham had a good season last year. Statistically speaking, he posted career-best totals in passing for 2,841 yards and 20 touchdowns. As his bio details, Cunningham became the second quarterback in program history and 14th player overall to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season. He finished fifth in the ACC in rushing, ranked fourth nationally in rushing touchdowns with 20, and finished 14th in the country in total offense. That is a really good season.
The Spun

Texans Have Reportedly Signed Former Alabama Running Back

The Houston Texans have signed former USFL running back B.J. Emmons, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Emmons had a workout with the Texans earlier this week. Clearly, that went well. Coming out of high school, Emmons committed to Alabama. In his only season with the Crimson Tide,...
247Sports

Kicker: Small-in-stature Jonathan Cruz has one of the biggest jobs on the team

Jonathan Cruz is slight of frame. But girth has never been a requirement for the job he will be asked to do this fall. The 5-9, 175-pounder transferred to Ole Miss over the off-season from Charlotte. He is the answer to sophomore kicker Caden Costa's suspension for due to banned substances for most of the 2022 season. Cruz will be expected to handle all PAT and field goal duties for the Rebels this fall.
247Sports

Jordan Travis has 'taken his game to a new level' this preseason

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis continues to expand his game this preseason. The incumbent starter made significant strides as a passer from 2020 to 2021, and the buzz coming out of preseason camp is that Travis is still ascending. The redshirt junior had what appeared to be his best day of camp so far on Wednesday, the day before the Seminoles left for a couple of practices in Jacksonville, as Travis managed to be both explosive and efficient distributing the ball to a bevy of receivers.
247Sports

Ohio State football: Ryan Day intrigued by idea of preseason games, scrimmages in college football

The idea of a college football preseason is interesting. Preseason as in, comparing it to the NFL, as the pros have three preseason games each year (four if you count the teams that play in the Hall of Fame Game) with a 17-game regular season schedule. Well, Ohio State coach Ryan Day found the idea of college teams scrimmaging in fall camp, or even spring practice, very intriguing. He was asked after the Buckeyes’ latest practice.
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/11/22)

It is Thursday, August 11, 2022, and the 2022 Cleveland Browns football season starts on Friday in Jacksonville with the first preseason game of the year for the Browns. The team has revealed who the starting quarterback will be on Friday night, and that is our lead story in the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
247Sports

Do Rattler's new teammates trust him?

Jamie Bradford of Chief Sports Media joins Inside the Gamecocks The Show to give some inside scoop from his sources on South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler and the chemistry he has with his teammates.
