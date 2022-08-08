Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis continues to expand his game this preseason. The incumbent starter made significant strides as a passer from 2020 to 2021, and the buzz coming out of preseason camp is that Travis is still ascending. The redshirt junior had what appeared to be his best day of camp so far on Wednesday, the day before the Seminoles left for a couple of practices in Jacksonville, as Travis managed to be both explosive and efficient distributing the ball to a bevy of receivers.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO