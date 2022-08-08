ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Kalvin Phillips Has Been Told His Place In The World Cup Squad Could Be Under Threat

By Elliot Thompson
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Nix1_0h9cAVW500

Kalvin Phillips has joined Manchester City from Leeds United this summer to compete with Rodri for the holding midfielder role and came on for his Premier League debut against West Ham United.

Kalvin Phillips has joined Manchester City from Leeds United this summer to compete with Rodri for the holding midfielder role and came on for his Premier League debut against West Ham United.

He only came on for the last minute with City having the game already win through two goals from Erling Haaland.

Kalvin Phillips got stuck into the action for the limited time he was on the pitch

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

He will be hoping that coming off in the last moments of games will not become a regular occurrence.

Didi Hamann believes that he will lose his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the winter World Cup in Qatar due to a lack of game time under Pep Guardiola.

Speaking to safebettingsites.com the former City and Liverpool midfielder said: "England has got a lot of options in midfield, but then again Phillips and Declan Rice played ever so well in the Euros last year, and it could harm his chances of going to and playing at the World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gda7S_0h9cAVW500
Hamann played for City for three years joining in 2006

IMAGO / Uwe Kraft

"We've probably got about 25 games until the World Cup now with the Champions League starting again soon, and I would like to think Phillips is going to play at least half or start half of the games, but whether he does, I'm not too sure.

"He's a defensive-minded player, and I think in Rodri, they've got the best defensive midfielder in the league alongside Fabinho, so I’m not too sure where he's going to play.

"I'm not sure where he'll fit in. Rodri is a very smart player, very clever and is hardly injured, so at the moment, I can't see how Phillips will fit into that team."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39i4yw_0h9cAVW500
Phillips with the pre-season trophy that Manchester City won

IMAGO / PA Images

Like most signings made by Pep Guardiola Phillips will probably take time to get up and running but he gives the Spaniard another option in the middle after Fernandinho.

He may get used alongside Rodri in a double pivot in the upcoming weeks.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Chloe Kelly
Person
Declan Rice
Daily Mail

Tranmere Rovers host Newcastle United and Bolton play Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup second round... with 13 Premier League teams joining the competition

Tranmere Rovers will host Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers will play Aston Villa in the pick of the second round ties of this season's Carabao Cup. The draw, which was made on Wednesday evening, also sees Crawley Town host Fulham, Everton making the trip to Fleetwood Town and last season's National League champions Stockport County host Leicester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem

If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Uk Sports Pics Ltd#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Qatar
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
BBC

Varane scores in Halifax friendly

Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
PREMIER LEAGUE
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy