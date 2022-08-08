ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

MotorBiscuit

3 Reliable Used SUVs Under $20,000, According to Consumer Reports

While used car and SUV prices are supposed to fall in the future, no one actually knows when that will happen. Consumer Reports has three reliable used SUVs under $20,000 will get you from point A to point B safely. The following sport utility vehicles are safe, have good fuel economy, and offer a spacious interior.
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Now Offering New Silverados With BIG Discounts

The Chevrolet Silverado range has a pretty significant price bracket, ranging from $34,600 for the Work Truck (WT) in 2WD, Regular Cab guise all the way to $68,400 for the ZR2. It can be a little intimidating to start browsing this model range if you're in the market. Thankfully, Chevrolet...
LADbible

Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%

Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
Family Handyman

Who Makes My Tools?

Ever find yourself wondering who makes the tools we all spend so much money on? Perhaps you’ve wondered whether certain tools from different brands are actually the same, just with different names, prices and paint jobs. Or maybe you’ve just wanted to know where your tool was made.
MotorBiscuit

Fastest Muscle Cars in History by Decade

Some of the fastest muscle cars in history are formidable machines. The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and the Corvette are seriously quick machines. The post Fastest Muscle Cars in History by Decade appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

Revealed: 2023 Toyota Highlander Release Date

This is when you can expect to see 2023 Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid. Today I am answering one of my “ToyotaJeff Reviews” Instagram page viewer questions. This one may benefit many of you waiting for a 2023 Highlander. From Sean P: “Hey Jeff! Any word on when...
electrek.co

Aptera teases clean new interior of its solar electric car with 1,000 miles of range

Aptera is teasing a new clean interior of for the latest prototype of its solar electric car with up to 1,000 miles of range. A lot of people get into electric vehicles for their efficiency, and there’s nothing more efficient than Aptera’s solar electric vehicle (SEV). Thanks to an extremely lightweight, three-wheel design and a drag coefficient (Cd) of only 0.13, the Aptera SEV can achieve 250 miles of range on a fairly small battery pack and 1,000 miles with bigger battery packs.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

