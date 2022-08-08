Minnesota Republican seeks support to be next House majority whip



N ational Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emme r (R-MN) is throwing his hat in the ring to become the next majority whip if Republicans take back control of the House.

The Minnesota Republican has been telling members that his current focus is on leading the House GOP’s campaign arm but encouraging them not to promise their support elsewhere as the race heats up, Politico reported.

“Emmer has been asking colleagues to hold off on committing to anyone for Whip until after the midterms,” one source familiar with the talks told the Washington Examiner.

If Republicans win back the House in November, Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) would be poised to move up to House majority leader if Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) becomes House speaker. That would leave a vacancy for the whip position up for grabs.

Emmer, who is currently serving his second term as NRCC chairman, is expected to face Rep. Jim Bank (R-IN), the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, and Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA), who currently serves as chief deputy whip, in the battle for the No. 3 spot in House Republican leadership if they are in the majority.

The three lawmakers have begun making calls to lock up support for the position, multiple sources confirmed.

Republicans have voiced optimism about their ability to take back control of the lower chamber, with members starting to jockey for chairmanships and leadership roles ahead of November.