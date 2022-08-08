ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Broner Wants To Fight Mayweather In Exhibition: ‘Why Not Get In There And Make Nine Figures Apiece?'

Adrien Broner knows how to wind up with a cool $100 million payday—he just can’t figure out why Floyd Mayweather Jr. won’t oblige him. The popular, brash boxer from Cincinnati recently said in an interview with Cigar Talk that he and Mayweather could make “nine figures” fighting each other in a 10-round exhibition bout. Broner, who has had something of an on-and-off, sibling relationship over the years with the Hall of Fame boxer, expressed confusion as to why Mayweather has not reached out to him already about such a lucrative endeavor.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Wilder Manager: A Joshua Fight is Enormous Even If He Loses To Usyk

Shelly Finkel, co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says a fight with Anthony Joshua would be a major event - win or lose in the upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua, who last September was outboxed by Usyk over twelve rounds, will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Win, Lose, Or Draw Against Usyk Joshua Wants To Fight In December

Anthony Joshua wants to get back to fighting twice a year, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. The Matchroom Boxing head indicated recently that the plan is for Joshua to fight again before the end of the year, possibly in December, regardless of the outcome of Joshua’s upcoming heavyweight rematch against Oleksandr Usyk this month.
COMBAT SPORTS
defpen

Bob Arum In Early Discussions For Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk Fight

For months, Tyson Fury has hinted that he may be looking to retire from the sport of boxing. However, Top Rank CEO Bob Arum may have expressed the opposite while speaking to reporters recently. According to Arum, Top Rank has been in contact with representatives for unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk regarding a potential showdown.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilunga Makabu
Person
Ryad Merhy
Person
Arsen Goulamirian
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez will destroy Gennadiy Golovkin predicts Bhop

By Sam Volz: Bernard Hopkins is predicting a total annihilation for Canelo Alvarez over Gennadiy Golovkin next month on September 17th in Las Vegas. Hopkins isn’t mentioning the 40-year-old Golovkin’s age as being his rationale for picking Canelo, but that would certainly make sense. Golovkin has looked slow...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

England's golden boy Delicious Orie has been touted as the UK's next heavyweight contender after growing up in Russia and sparring with Anthony Joshua... but can the Commonwealth champion win world titles like Tyson Fury and other British legends?

Delicious Orie stole the headlines after coming back from behind to beat India's Sagar Ahlawat and claim the super-heavyweight gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Orie had been touted as the next Anthony Joshua long before the tournament in Birmingham got underway, but his recent achievements have seen people draw more similarities than ever between the pair.
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

Anthony Joshua told what he must do to beat Oleksandr Usyk in rematch with Brit needing to ‘be a bit of a bully’

ANTHONY JOSHUA must be a 'bully' if he wants to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a dramatic rematch later this month, according to Carl Frampton. Joshua, 32, and Usyk, 35, will take to the ring on August 20 for their highly anticipated rematch less than one year after the Ukrainian defeated the Brit to claim the WBA, WBO and IBF championship belts.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congo#Boxing#Combat#Wba#The World Boxing Council#Wbc#Ebu#Danish#Frenchman#Franck#Dane
Boxing Scene

Joyce: I Can't Wait To Knock Parker Out, Just For All This Long Time Waitin' & Messin' About

An aggravated Joe Joyce talked trash like never before Thursday during a press conference to officially announce his fight against Joseph Parker. The British knockout artist typically takes a reserved approach to promotional events, but the delay in scheduling this fight with Parker clearly has annoyed Joyce. The London native predicted another knockout September 24 in Manchester, England after Parker bickered with Frank Warren, Joyce’s promoter, regarding who was at fault for their fight not coming together for July 2, as initially planned.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua has been slipping since 2017 says Dmitry Salita

By Brian Webber: Promoter Dmitry Salita believes that Anthony Joshua has been slowly slipping and going downhill as a fighter since after picking up the biggest win of his career against a past his prime 40-year-old Wladimir Klitschko in 2017. Salita feels that with each fight since the Klitschko bout,...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Wallin Wants Fury Rematch: A Chisora Trilogy Will Not Be Competitive

Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is pounding the wall to get a rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Back in 2019, Wallin lost a twelve round unanimous decision to Fury. During the fight, Fury suffered a severe cut above his right eye. There was tension regarding the bout being potentially...
COMBAT SPORTS
FOX Sports

Fury announces comeback, plans for 3rd fight vs. Chisora

LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has announced a return to boxing and has his sights set on a third bout against fellow Briton Derek Chisora. Fury said after his win over Dillian Whyte at London's Wembley Stadium in April that he was retiring from the sport, but seems to have already changed his mind.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

DAZN PPV: Eubank Jr And Benn Clash In Mega Fight At The O2 In London!

Sensational showdown lands on October 8, live on DAZN worldwide and DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland. Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will collide in a colossal catchweight clash at The O2 in London on Saturday October 8, shown exclusively live on DAZN around the world and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland, 30 years on from their iconic fathers’ second showdown at Old Trafford.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Cris Cyborg Set To Make Pro Boxing Debut On Sept. 25

Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s next combat sports appearance will come in the boxing ring against Simone Silva on Sept. 25. Cyborg announced the news during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour on Wednesday. This will be Cyborg’s first professional boxing fight after teasing a bout for months....
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Joe Joyce Will Aim To Stop Joseph Parker, Vows To Keep KO Streak Going

JOE JOYCE IS now happy amongst the high rollers having taken his training over to Las Vegas to get himself ready for the high-stakes heavyweight collision with Joseph Parker on September 24 at the AO Arena in Manchester which is being shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office, promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with BOXXER.
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

Lauren Price to face Timea Belik in second pro boxing fight at O2 Arena

Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price will take on Hungary's Timea Belik in her second professional fight on 10 September. The Welsh middleweight, 28, is looking to back up her impressive Wembley debut against Valgerdur Gudstensdottir. Budapest native Belik, 29, has six wins and six defeats after losing to Marie Pier...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. Finalized - October 8 in London, DAZN

One of the best rivalries in modern British boxing history has officially entered the next generation. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that plans are finalized for a showdown between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. The long-discussed grudge match is now set to headline an October 8 DAZN Pay-Per-View from The O2 in London.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy