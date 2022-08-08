Read full article on original website
As Ukraine offensive gains momentum, Russia's 49th Army called 'highly vulnerable': July 28 recap
Ukraine’s offensive is gathering momentum and the occupied southern city of Kherson is virtually cut off from the other territories.
Putin's Top Ally Doesn't Want to Enter Ukraine War: Report
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is "likely" trying to show support for his top ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, without directly entering the war in Ukraine, according to a U.S. think tank. The Institute for the Study of War said in its July 11 war assessment that Lukashenko is likely backing...
Belarusian commander in Ukraine says 'matter of time' before he has to fight his own country in Russia's war
A Belarusian commander in the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Friday that he believes it is just a "matter of time" before he is forced to fight against his own nation in Russia’s deadly war in Ukraine. Ukrainian leaders have warned Belarus against...
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Putin commits Russia to 'vigorously' defend waters around islands claimed by Japan
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a doctrine on Sunday committing the Russian Navy to "vigorously" defend the waters around the Kuril Islands, which are claimed by Japan.
A 300m Vodka Pipeline Was Just Discovered in Ukraine
An illegal “vodka pipeline” has been discovered by a group of patrolling Ukrainian border officials near the southeastern city of Podilsk. According to the Ukrainian government, the pipeline was used to transport bootleg alcohol from Ukraine into Moldova. “Three hundred meters of polyethlene pipe stretched from the state...
Ukraine war LIVE – Russia heading for total ‘economic OBLIVION’; plus Vladimir Putin health update latest
RUSSIAN dictator Vladimir Putin is driving his country into a deep recession that there is "no way out of." Putin hasn't cracked his façade by insisting Russia is economically booming, and exceeding revenue targets from previous years. Russia has raked in the revenue, making the ruble one of the...
Ukraine Needs F-16s 'Now'—Putin 'Exhausted' But Clock Ticking: ex-President
Petro Poroshenko told Newsweek Kyiv needs "game changer" fighter jets to retake Russian-occupied territory.
Turkey Building Drone Factory in Ukraine to Fight Putin's Forces—Ambassador
Diplomat Vasyl Bodnar said that Baykar—the company which builds the Bayraktar TB2 drones—has already bought a plot of land in Ukraine.
Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin gets Iran's backing
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles struck cities and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine, hitting homes, a school and a community center on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin won strong support support from Iran for his country’s military operation. In Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province considered a likely Russian occupation target, one person was killed and 10 wounded in an airstrike that hit a five-story apartment building, regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Fresh blood stained the concrete amid green leaves that were torn off trees as nearby apartments on at least two floors burned. Shrapnel was placed in a small pile near an empty playground. “There was no one here. Everything is ruined,” said Halyna Maydannyk, a resident of one burned apartment. “Who knows why they’re doing this? We were all living peacefully.”
Russia-Ukraine war live: peace will be on Russia’s terms, says former president; Putin and Erdoğan to discuss grain deliveries
Putin to discuss Ukrainian grain exports with Turkish officials in Tehran
First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since Feb, awaits grain load
A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine for the first time since the war started in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister said. Oleksandr Kubrakov said the Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S was in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk. Ukraine eventually aims to ship out 3...
Russia is failing in many areas of Ukraine war - UK defence minister
LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace said on Friday that Russia was failing in "many areas" in its war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin might seek to change strategy again.
Turkey's Erdogan meets Putin in Sochi; three ships carrying grain leave Ukrainian ports
This has been CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine on August 4, 2022. See here for the latest updates. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met for talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. Meantime, Moscow said it was ready to...
Russia's Medvedev: We will set terms for peace in Ukraine
July 19 (Reuters) - Russia's former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that Russia will prevail in Ukraine and will set the terms for a future peace deal with Kyiv. "Russia will achieve all its goals. There will be peace - on our terms," Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said in a post on Telegram.
Russia 'Running Out of Steam,' 'Growing Desperate' in Ukraine War: Experts
The United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence said Friday that Russia's "illegal invasion of Ukraine has backfired on the Kremlin."
Turkey offers 'a warehouse and bridge' for metals trade to Russia
ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Western sanctions have given the Turkish metals sector a chance to serve as "warehouse and bridge", the head of an industry group said, citing increased interest from Russian companies and also from EU companies seeking to sell to Russia via Turkey.
Russia 'running out of steam' in Ukraine, UK spy chief says
LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia is "running out of steam" in its assault on Ukraine, the chief of Britain's MI6 foreign intelligence agency, Richard Moore, said in a brief comment on social media on Saturday.
Ukraine halted oil flows to Europe over payment issue, Russia's Transneft says
MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine has suspended Russian oil pipeline flows to parts of central Europe since early this month because Western sanctions prevented it from accepting transit fees from Moscow, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday.
War in Ukraine: latest developments
Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Erdogan sees 'different page' in ties with Russia - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin he hopes to open a "different page" in ties between Ankara and Moscow. "I believe that (today's meeting) will open a whole different page in Turkish-Russian relations," Erdogan says at the start of talks in Russia's Black Sea city of Sochi.
