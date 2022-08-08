ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally Doesn't Want to Enter Ukraine War: Report

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is "likely" trying to show support for his top ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, without directly entering the war in Ukraine, according to a U.S. think tank. The Institute for the Study of War said in its July 11 war assessment that Lukashenko is likely backing...
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Vice

A 300m Vodka Pipeline Was Just Discovered in Ukraine

An illegal “vodka pipeline” has been discovered by a group of patrolling Ukrainian border officials near the southeastern city of Podilsk. According to the Ukrainian government, the pipeline was used to transport bootleg alcohol from Ukraine into Moldova. “Three hundred meters of polyethlene pipe stretched from the state...
The Associated Press

Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin gets Iran's backing

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles struck cities and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine, hitting homes, a school and a community center on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin won strong support support from Iran for his country’s military operation. In Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province considered a likely Russian occupation target, one person was killed and 10 wounded in an airstrike that hit a five-story apartment building, regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Fresh blood stained the concrete amid green leaves that were torn off trees as nearby apartments on at least two floors burned. Shrapnel was placed in a small pile near an empty playground. “There was no one here. Everything is ruined,” said Halyna Maydannyk, a resident of one burned apartment. “Who knows why they’re doing this? We were all living peacefully.”
CNBC

First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since Feb, awaits grain load

A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine for the first time since the war started in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister said. Oleksandr Kubrakov said the Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S was in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk. Ukraine eventually aims to ship out 3...
Reuters

Russia's Medvedev: We will set terms for peace in Ukraine

July 19 (Reuters) - Russia's former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that Russia will prevail in Ukraine and will set the terms for a future peace deal with Kyiv. "Russia will achieve all its goals. There will be peace - on our terms," Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said in a post on Telegram.
AFP

War in Ukraine: latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Erdogan sees 'different page' in ties with Russia -   Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin he hopes to open a "different page" in ties between Ankara and Moscow.  "I believe that (today's meeting) will open a whole different page in Turkish-Russian relations," Erdogan says at the start of talks in Russia's Black Sea city of Sochi.
