DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - There will be no Field of Dreams game in 2023, due to the construction planned for at movie site. The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. Hall of Famer and part-owner of the movie site Frank Thomas says he’s excited to get more bats in the hands of young players.
Davenport's Southeast Little League baseball team is representing the state of Iowa in the Little League World Series, and they're headed into the semi-finals of the regional tournament today. You can watch on ESPN this morning as the Davenport Southeast Little League team takes on the Webb City Missouri team...
That was the exchange between Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) and his father in the iconic 1989 movie "Field of Dreams." But for baseball fans, Thursday might bring a mix of both, as the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds in the second installment of the event at 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX.
(ABC 6 News) - "Do your job". A simple yet serious motto for the St. Ansgar Saints, a program rooted in tradition and a team that has made it to the state tournament 4 out of the last 5 years. Head coach Drew Clevinger enters his 23rd season at the helm of the program and he looks at last season's 3-6 finish as an anomaly. "Yeah I think last year maybe was the first year in 13 years we didn't win at least 7 games so just through a variety of reasons," Clevinger said. "But we're hoping to bounce back."
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — On Thursday, the grown-ups will take to the field. But on Wednesday afternoon, the Field of Dreams was about the little leaguers. The young baseball players can't believe they get to play on the iconic field!. "Not everybody gets to do this, and I'm one of...
When the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees visited Dyersville, Iowa for the inaugural Field of Dreams Game, many hoped the tradition would last for a long time. While the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds head to Iowa for this season’s edition, the site’s owner and Hall of Fame legend Frank Thomas delivered bad news on Wednesday.
This Saturday, August 13, is the annual “Kids’ Day at Kinnick” and open practice as the Iowa Hawkeyes get ready to finish training camp and enter the season. This annual event to engage younger fans is presented by the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. With the Hawkeyes opening up the gates at Kinnick, here is a quick guide to this Saturday for fans planning to attend. Time Gates open at 11am CST for a 12pm CST beginning of practice. Admission and parking Admission is free for all fans in attendance and parking on the hard surfaces will be free. Any parking in...
