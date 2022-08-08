ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

2023 will not have ‘Field of Dreams’ game due to construction

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - There will be no Field of Dreams game in 2023, due to the construction planned for at movie site. The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. Hall of Famer and part-owner of the movie site Frank Thomas says he’s excited to get more bats in the hands of young players.
DYERSVILLE, IA
97X

Davenport Southeast Little League Makes World Series on ESPN Today

Davenport's Southeast Little League baseball team is representing the state of Iowa in the Little League World Series, and they're headed into the semi-finals of the regional tournament today. You can watch on ESPN this morning as the Davenport Southeast Little League team takes on the Webb City Missouri team...
DAVENPORT, IA
KAAL-TV

HS Football Preview: St. Ansgar is out to prove last year was an anomaly

(ABC 6 News) - "Do your job". A simple yet serious motto for the St. Ansgar Saints, a program rooted in tradition and a team that has made it to the state tournament 4 out of the last 5 years. Head coach Drew Clevinger enters his 23rd season at the helm of the program and he looks at last season's 3-6 finish as an anomaly. "Yeah I think last year maybe was the first year in 13 years we didn't win at least 7 games so just through a variety of reasons," Clevinger said. "But we're hoping to bounce back."
SAINT ANSGAR, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dyersville, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dyersville, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fan guide to “Kids’ Day at Kinnick” on Saturday, August 13

This Saturday, August 13, is the annual “Kids’ Day at Kinnick” and open practice as the Iowa Hawkeyes get ready to finish training camp and enter the season. This annual event to engage younger fans is presented by the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. With the Hawkeyes opening up the gates at Kinnick, here is a quick guide to this Saturday for fans planning to attend. Time Gates open at 11am CST for a 12pm CST beginning of practice. Admission and parking Admission is free for all fans in attendance and parking on the hard surfaces will be free. Any parking in...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy