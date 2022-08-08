Read full article on original website
‘$ADA Whale’ Says Cardano Could Become ‘Bigger’ Than ‘Anything Seen in Crypto Before’
A popular Cardano ($ADA) influencer has recently explained he that Cardano could become “bigger” than “anything seen in crypto before” if decentralized governance on the cryptocurrency’s network works out. In a tweet shared with its nearly 110,000 followers on the microblogging platform Twitter, the pseudonymous...
Trulieve Cannabis: A Top Pick Operator In A Small Pond? Analyst Offers Model Update Post 2Q22
Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a rating of Overweight for the stocks of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF and lowered its price target to $54 from $57, on “slightly reduced estimates.”. The Thesis. In a recent analyst note, Zuanic explained why Trulieve is one of his Top Pick...
Proprivex Token (PPX), Cardano (ADA), And Maker DAO (DAO) – Crypto Assets Revolutionizing Blockchain
The “blockchains” meaning has evolved over the years, with various sectors expanding this crypto sublet. On the back of blockchain technology, protocols and tokens like Proprivex (PPX), Cardano (ADA), and Maker DAO were created. However, blockchain has expanded beyond the financial aspect; various other sectors have accepted it. As a result, sectors like medicine, sports, and many other industries have begun integrating blockchain technology into their platform.
Coinbase Just Changed the Game
Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
AVAYA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Avaya Holdings Corp. on Behalf of Avaya Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Avaya Holdings Corp. ("Avaya" or the "Company") AVYA on behalf of Avaya stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Avaya has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On August...
China's digital yuan pushes key US lawmakers to seek urgency from the Fed on a digital dollar that fends off global rivals
Rep. Maxine Waters has drafted legislation for the Fed to further study a digital dollar, according to the Wall Street Journal. Other lawmakers have cited China's digital yuan as a reason to move quicker on a digital dollar. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he nor the central bank is in...
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Bill Gates Sounds The Alarm On This Virus In New York Sewers: 'Remains A Threat Until We End It'
Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates says the detection of polio in New York’s wastewater is an “urgent reminder” that the debilitating disease must be eradicated. What Happened: Gates made his comments on Twitter and shared a story from the New York Times on the discovery of...
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Roblox Will Have More Challenging Comps In Upcoming Quarters, Analysts Offer Cautious View
Roblox Corp RBLX reported second-quarter revenue of $591.2 million, up 30% year-over-year, missing the consensus of $645 million. The company reported a loss of 30 cents per share in the quarter, missing the consensus loss of 21 cents per share. Bookings in the second quarter of $639.9 million were down...
Interesting Events That Are Happening in the Crypto Space 2022
Let's look at some essential developments within the crypto space this year. We've seen many new developments and innovations within the blockchain space over the years. 2022 has seen some interesting innovations in particular. So, let's look at some essential developments within the crypto space this year. Web3, the Next...
What is Constellation Token (DAG)?
Constellation Network provides cybersecurity for big data. The Constellation Network’s underlying technology, the hypergraph, provides a scalable and secure distributed network that validates data for enterprise and public sector clients. The network is fast and can meet the high data throughput demand that big data expects. Constellation aims to...
Amazon Receives FDA Warning Letter For OTC Mole Removal Products
The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research released a warning letter sent to Amazon Inc's AMZN CEO Andy Jassy for selling mole removal products over-the-counter. The letter explains that the company is responsible for "introducing, delivering, or causing the introduction or delivery into interstate commerce of products that are unapproved new drugs."
Is This Company In A Special Position Even As The COVID-19 Pandemic Affects Cell-Based Therapy Industry?
According to Grand View Research, the global cell therapy market was valued at $7.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% between 2021 and 2028. The rising number of clinical studies for cell-based therapies and investments in the industry may...
Dana Raises $250M to Expand Digital Wallet Use
Indonesian digital wallet company Dana is looking to expand after raising $250 million from local firm Sinar Mas and Alibaba’s Lazada Group. Dana CEO Vince Iswara said the company wants to invest in new technology and debut new financial services, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Aug. 10). “We are going to...
Ethereum 2.0 May Be Greener, but Is It Scalable Enough for Payments?
Next month, the Ethereum blockchain is scheduled to make the long-awaited switch to a much more environmentally-friendly Ethereum 2.0, which will in turn set the stage for a vast scalability increase that will, in theory, allow it to compete as a large-scale payments network on par with Visa and Mastercard.
Scott Purcell’s New Web3 Startup Fortress Blockchain Raises $22.5 Million Seed Round
Fortress Blockchain Technology has raised a $22.5 million seed round to pursue its vision for B2B infrastructure for Web3. Fortress Blockchain was founded by Scott Purcell, the individual who founded the successful custody and infrastructure Fintech – Prime Trust. The funding was led by Ayon Capital. In a company...
Why SoftBank's Billionaire CEO Can't Harness His Inner Warren Buffett And Buy The Market Dip
Japanese investment heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp reported a record $23-billion quarterly loss on Monday. The investment management group, which is heavily focused on tech, energy and communications, took a hard hit to its portfolio following headwinds for the overall tech industry. During a press conference on Monday, founder, chairman and...
Indian Billionaire Outperforming Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos This Year Takes Zero Salary Home
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed peers like Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos this year, took 'nil' salary home for a second consecutive year in the financial year 2021-22. What Happened: According to the latest annual report of Reliance...
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
