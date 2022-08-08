ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWSBTC

Proprivex Token (PPX), Cardano (ADA), And Maker DAO (DAO) – Crypto Assets Revolutionizing Blockchain

The “blockchains” meaning has evolved over the years, with various sectors expanding this crypto sublet. On the back of blockchain technology, protocols and tokens like Proprivex (PPX), Cardano (ADA), and Maker DAO were created. However, blockchain has expanded beyond the financial aspect; various other sectors have accepted it. As a result, sectors like medicine, sports, and many other industries have begun integrating blockchain technology into their platform.
Motley Fool

Coinbase Just Changed the Game

Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Benzinga

AVAYA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Avaya Holdings Corp. on Behalf of Avaya Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Avaya Holdings Corp. ("Avaya" or the "Company") AVYA on behalf of Avaya stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Avaya has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On August...
u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Benzinga

Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
hackernoon.com

Interesting Events That Are Happening in the Crypto Space 2022

Let's look at some essential developments within the crypto space this year. We've seen many new developments and innovations within the blockchain space over the years. 2022 has seen some interesting innovations in particular. So, let's look at some essential developments within the crypto space this year. Web3, the Next...
Benzinga

What is Constellation Token (DAG)?

Constellation Network provides cybersecurity for big data. The Constellation Network’s underlying technology, the hypergraph, provides a scalable and secure distributed network that validates data for enterprise and public sector clients. The network is fast and can meet the high data throughput demand that big data expects. Constellation aims to...
Benzinga

Amazon Receives FDA Warning Letter For OTC Mole Removal Products

The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research released a warning letter sent to Amazon Inc's AMZN CEO Andy Jassy for selling mole removal products over-the-counter. The letter explains that the company is responsible for "introducing, delivering, or causing the introduction or delivery into interstate commerce of products that are unapproved new drugs."
pymnts

Dana Raises $250M to Expand Digital Wallet Use

Indonesian digital wallet company Dana is looking to expand after raising $250 million from local firm Sinar Mas and Alibaba’s Lazada Group. Dana CEO Vince Iswara said the company wants to invest in new technology and debut new financial services, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Aug. 10). “We are going to...
pymnts

Ethereum 2.0 May Be Greener, but Is It Scalable Enough for Payments?

Next month, the Ethereum blockchain is scheduled to make the long-awaited switch to a much more environmentally-friendly Ethereum 2.0, which will in turn set the stage for a vast scalability increase that will, in theory, allow it to compete as a large-scale payments network on par with Visa and Mastercard.
Mother Jones

“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
