Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen Walters
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
kxlp941.com
National Manhunt Declared For MOA Shooting Suspects
(Bloomington, MN) — There is now a nationwide manhunt for the suspects in last week’s shooting at the Mall of America. Police in Bloomington say the suspected shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man who police say encouraged the shooting remain at large. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said they will not rest until Lark and his accomplice are in custody. Surveillance footage shows them leave the mall, then get a ride to a near-by hotel. After that, no one is guessing where they went.
fox9.com
Charges: Apartment shooting leads to gun tossed onto TV station
(FOX 9) - A man has been charged after a shooting in a Minneapolis apartment led to him trying to hide the alleged weapon by tossing it onto the roof of a TV news station. Mohamed Ahmed Said Zaher, 21, of Minneapolis has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree manslaughter for his alleged role in the shooting death of Ahmed Elsaied on Aug. 7.
Man charged in fatal downtown Minneapolis apartment shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man has been charged in connection to a fatal downtown Minneapolis apartment shooting on Sunday night.Mohamed Ahmed Said Zaher, 21, was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Hennepin County on Wednesday.Charges say that officers were dispatched to the Artistry on 10th apartment building after a witness said they saw a man throwing a gun from a balcony onto the WCCO-TV rooftop below.Officers found Zaher in the lobby, who told them that his friend had been shot on the 13th floor. He appeared upset and had blood spatter on his hands, charges state. The victim was identified as 31-year-old...
Charges: Minnesota camp counselor fired arrows at kids, injuring boy
A Minnesota camp counselor had children stand in front of a target while she launched arrows at them, injuring one boy in the process, according to charges. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, has been charged with one count of child endangerment, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison if she's convicted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bail set for three suspects charged with helping alleged MOA gunman
MINNEAPOLIS — A judicial officer set bail for the three defendants charged with helping an alleged gunman and his accomplice escape the Mall of America after firing shots in a store, while those two suspects remain on the run. Referee Lionel Norris set bail with conditions for Delyanie Arnold...
Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
Cause of Hopkins house explosion that killed couple revealed
An investigation into the Hopkins house explosion that killed an elderly couple in July has been completed. Hopkins Police, along with the Minnesota State Fire Marshal, said an unattached gas line is to blame for the explosion. The incident killed Herb, 85, and Sharon Vassar, 83. According to police, the...
WATCH: Minnesota Teens Jump From Car On Highway During Police Chase
Watch the wild video here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman shot outside downtown Minneapolis Target store
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say an argument led to a woman being shot Wednesday evening on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.Officers rushed to the corner of the mall and 9th Street at about 5:45 p.m., where they found a woman in her mid-20s suffering from a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound" near the Target store. She is being treated at a local hospital. Police say no arrests have been made. Less than three hours later, two men were shot in the city's Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.Four people were shot in three separate shootings in the city Tuesday, including a 14-year-old boy who was seriously hurt due to the accidental discharge of a firearm.
None injured in 2 overnight gunfire incidents in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park responded to two instances of gunfire overnight, but no one appears to have been injured.Officers first responded to 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North around 11:55 p.m. Monday. A 911 caller reported several shots were fired in the hallway of her apartment building.Responding officers found spent shell casings and property damage, but no one was hit by the gunfire. Police said two people who were involved in the shooting left the apartment complex and have not been found.Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers heard three gunshots near Regent and 84th avenues. A 911 caller also said they witnessed someone firing a gun near 84th and Yates avenues. The suspect then reportedly left the area in a vehicle.Police are investigating both incidents.
Mother sues Walmart after child's death in parking lot
FRIDLEY, Minn. — A Coon Rapids woman is suing Walmart over a 2019 fire in the parking lot of the company's Fridley store that took the life of her 6-year-old daughter. Essie McKenzie alleges that Walmart's policy to allow RVs and other vehicles camp in their store parking lots led a California couple to stay overnight in August of 2019, and eventually use a hotplate that started McKenzie's van on fire with her two children sleeping inside. The lawsuit alleges wrongful death, and says by allowing people to camp with no supervision, permit requirements or sanitation, Walmart has maintained dangerous conditions on store grounds.
Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing
On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shoplifter smashes out windows of Minneapolis grocery store
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis business owner is dealing with thousands of dollars in damage after a man took a metal pole to his store windows.Security cameras were rolling when it happened Friday night near West 27th Street and Nicollet Avenue.MORE: Minneapolis police investigate fatal shooting after gun tossed onto WCCO-TV rooftop"We all thought it was a shooting, so everybody was covering," said Daniel Hernandez, owner of the Colonial Market grocery store. "They already know what to do. That's not normal."Hernandez says the man who smashed six of his windows was a shoplifter who had been kicked out 15 minutes earlier. Now,...
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park apartment shooting leaves casings in hallway: police
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Calls for shots fired in a Brooklyn Park apartment building led police to spent shell casings and damage to the hallway walls late Monday. According to police, officers responded to the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North to reports of shots fired around 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Must Watch: Teens From Minnesota Try To Outrun Police On Freeway
We all know full well that the camera does not lie and a group of teens stealing a car and running from police was caught on camera by the Minnesota Department of Transportation outside of St. Paul. Not that the police will necessarily need this as evidence as they were in hot pursuit.
Charges: Man caused Burnsville building fire because girlfriend was late home from work
Prosecutors in Dakota County allege a Brooklyn Center man doused his girlfriend in rubbing alcohol during an argument inside her Burnsville apartment Saturday before setting fire to the building, displacing around 50 households and killing a cat. The blaze erupted at the five-story Parkvue Flats Apartments at 1501 Burnsville Parkway...
Police identify MOA shooting suspects, issue nationwide warrants
Bloomington's top law enforcement official said Monday investigators won't rest until two suspects wanted in connection with last week's Mall of America shooting are arrested. Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday, including two Best Western employees, with allegedly helping the two men escape. At a press conference Monday, Bloomington...
$1.5 Million Payout For Jail Officers Barred From Guarding Derek Chauvin
Eight correctional officers of color sued Minneapolis after they were prohibited from being near Chauvin, who was convicted for killing George Floyd.
knsiradio.com
Two People Murdered in Minneapolis on Sunday
(KNSI) — The Minneapolis Police Department says they are investigating the 55th and 56th homicides of the year, which happened on the same day. According to police, the first shooting happened near George Floyd Square at 38th and Chicago Avenue. The victim was found around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. He had been shot to death and was lying on the street outside of his running car, which also had bullet holes in it. No one has been arrested in that case.
11 teenagers arrested in Twin Cities stolen vehicle pursuits this weekend
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- Stolen vehicles and police pursuits led to the arrest of 11 teenagers across the Twin Cities metro this weekend. Their ages range from 12 to 17.Four teenagers were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on northbound Interstate 35E near Little Canada Road late Saturday afternoon.St. Paul police say they spotted a Kia they believed to be a stolen rental car. They had been tracking the vehicle using GPS from the rental company.Officers requested help from the Minnesota State Patrol, which dispatched a helicopter in response. Stop sticks were attempted on the allegedly stolen...
Comments / 0