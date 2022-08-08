BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park responded to two instances of gunfire overnight, but no one appears to have been injured.Officers first responded to 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North around 11:55 p.m. Monday. A 911 caller reported several shots were fired in the hallway of her apartment building.Responding officers found spent shell casings and property damage, but no one was hit by the gunfire. Police said two people who were involved in the shooting left the apartment complex and have not been found.Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers heard three gunshots near Regent and 84th avenues. A 911 caller also said they witnessed someone firing a gun near 84th and Yates avenues. The suspect then reportedly left the area in a vehicle.Police are investigating both incidents.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO