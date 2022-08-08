Read full article on original website
Phillymag.com
A Purple Royalty-Themed Engagement-Photo Session at Philly Landmarks
“As a couple, we are powerful together,” says the bride-to-be. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding. We’ve said it countless times, and we’ll say it again: Philly has no shortage of beautiful...
Old Movie Palace Seeks the Spotlight Once Again
Much of my teenage years were spent at the intersection of Broad and Wyoming. That time was never a full day of any specific activity, but it did add up. 10 to 20 minutes here and there or longer if I engaged in a conversation or simply took a minute to sit and look around.
NBC Philadelphia
Mega Matriarch. Montgomery County Woman Celebrates 100th Great-Grandchild
"I'm just thinking about how lucky I am." Talk about a family tree with some deep roots. A woman in the Philadelphia suburbs is celebrating the birth of her 100th great-grandchild. At 99, Blue Bell resident Marguerite Koller is a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to many -- 11 children, 56...
'Otherworld': Interactive art experience opening in Northeast Philly later this year
"Otherworld" is scheduled to open later this year in Northeast Philadelphia.
PhillyBite
Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia
Is known as the home of the Cheesesteak and Hoagie. But, the Philly sandwich world is full of local eateries creating some of the "Best Philly Sandwiches," which sometimes are unlooked by even locals. Where to Find The Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch...
morethanthecurve.com
The famous billboard that was once near the Conshohocken exit of the Schuylkill Expressway
Back in January of 1970, the billboard near the Conshohocken exit of the Schuykill Expressway read “Philadelphia Isn’t as Bad as Philadelphians Say It Is.” The photo first ran in the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin. It was quite famous. According to an article in The Philadelphia Inquirer on...
billypenn.com
As more development threatens, Chinatown is working to heal the concrete wound that split the neighborhood
There are two sides to Philadelphia’s Chinatown, one of the oldest in the United States. To some, it’s a great area to visit: a place to eat noodles, get bubble tea, and sing karaoke. To the roughly 3,000 people who live there — and thousands more who count on it for cultural connection — it’s home.
A walk in the park: We Walk PHL walking group promotes fitness, community.
The walking program began in 2017 and is run through the Fairmount Park Conservancy.
Proud mother rents billboard in South Jersey after daughter becomes doctor
Kristine Smalls' face and her accomplishments are visible to everyone traveling along Route 130. It's all thanks to her very proud mother.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Cheesesteak at Molly Malloy's in the Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia
Going to Philadelphia, there were few things we wanted to do, one of them was to have a cheesesteak and, our plan was to go to Geno’s, but the 100 degree weather made us want to go indoors. So, I looked up on the internet if there were more choices at the Reading Terminal Market to try something new as last year we went to Carmen’s Famous Hoagie. That is how I found Molly Malloy’s, a pub that sits right in the middle of the market. So, going there had few advantages: they would have something vegetarian on their menu for Jodi, it is inside the market, so with AC, and they have tables so you do not have to desperately try to find somewhere to sit!
‘Like the Club at Home’: Couple’s Modern Touches Lend Playful Edge to Their New Bryn Mawr Abode
The Heilig family.Image via Bob Heilig. When Bob and Shannon Heilig decided last year to move with their sons from Center City to Bryn Mawr, they wanted a home that would offer a mix of old-world charm and modern elements, writes Erica Moody for the Philadelphia magazine.
Phillymag.com
Living in Upper Darby: A Neighborhood Guide
Philly’s largest suburb has become its most cosmopolitan, promising “The World in One Place.”. Those who think of Upper Darby as white-bread haven’t been here in a while. Over the past 30 years, immigrants from Asia, Latin America, Africa and elsewhere have made this middle-of-the-road suburb a truly diverse global community. These new Upper Darbyites have opened businesses that welcome everyone, starting with the big H Mart (7050 Terminal Square), the pan-Asian food emporium.
A ‘heist’ that never happened? Inside years of strife at the Philadelphia Insectarium
When the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion announced that thieves had broken in and stolen thousands of live insects from its collection in 2018, the story made national news, including a mention on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”. Among the alleged $40,000 worth of stolen creatures were cockroaches, scorpions, butterflies, centipedes,...
Father-daughter team cooks up a crisp new take on Korean cuisine with fast-casual Crunchik'n
The fast-casual chain offers Korean-style fried chicken with an array of sauces, rice bowls, glass noodles, and their version of Korean street food they call The Crunch Dog.
Philadelphia Ice Cream Shop Named Among Best In America
This week's gonna be a hot one. What better way to keep cool than with ice cream? A food and travel website suggests heading to one shop in Philadelphia. Franklin Ice Cream Bar was named the best ice cream shop in Pennsylvania on Thrillist's newest list. The shop specializes in...
Essie's is a taste of the 'South' in South Jersey with live music
Essie's Restaurant & Lounge is a new upscale spot in Clementon that's family-run, with family recipes, rooted in American Cajun-Creole foods.
Philadelphia Children Suffering Long-Lasting, Harmful Impacts Of COVID-19 Pandemic: Report
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report says Philadelphia children are suffering long-lasting, harmful impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The advocacy organization Children First says during the pandemic, Philadelphia youth suicide calls jumped 62%. On Monday, Children First and the City of Philadelphia shared new efforts to improve the future of the younger generations. “We really need you. We need you. We need your help and we need your leadership,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. City officials and children advocates are working toward the future, but building from lessons they’ve learned about the mental toll the pandemic has had on our youngest citizens. “COVID was a...
Demolition Of Fishtown’s Historic St. Laurentius Church Could Begin This Week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A historic church in Fishtown could come down this week after being a part of the community for more than a century. Demolition of the old St. Laurentius Church could start on Wednesday. The city is waiting on final approval from the Department of Licenses and Inspections. The building on East Berks Street has been slowly falling apart since the Archdiocese closed it in 2014 due to safety concerns. Plans for what will replace the church are still being determined.
Phillymag.com
Where to Get IV Vitamin Therapy in and Around Philadelphia
For when you're dehydrated or hungover, or need that extra boost of nutrients. In recent years, getting intravenous (IV) therapy in a boutique wellness space has become a thing. It’s a way to alleviate symptoms you experience when you’re not feeling so great — whether from being hungover, feeling flu-ish, experiencing menstrual cramps, or being jet-lagged — by pumping vitamins and nutrients directly into your bloodstream. (One of our own tried it after a rambunctious holiday bar crawl through South Philly, and it worked wonders.)
