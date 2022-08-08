Clovis man arrested for Allsup’s armed robbery

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A 22-year-old Clovis man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at an Allsup’s Convenience Store location that occurred in late June.

According to an update provided by Clovis Police on Monday, 22-year-old Dakota Conner was arrested and charged with armed robbery, in connection with the incident that occurred at the Allsup’s, located at 2600 W 7th Street.

According to previous reports, employees of the Allsup’s told police that a man came into the store with a firearm in one hand and a paper bag in the other. The man later demanded money from the cash register, leaving with “an undisclosed amount of cash.”

According to the update, video was provided to police on June 28 and through the department’s investigation, they identified the suspect.