New school year, new rules for Lansing School District
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents in the Lansing School District are learning that COVID-19 restrictions will be relaxed this fall. Masks are optional, visitors are allowed at schools, and for the first time since the pandemic, students can go on field trips. Background: Lansing schools releases COVID protocols for the...
Lansing schools releases COVID protocols for the fall 2022 school year
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District updated their COVID-19 for the 2022-23 school year. On Tuesday, the COVID Coordination Team at Lansing Public School District announced an update to their COVID-19 restrictions for the 2022-23 school year. The school district said these protocols will go into effect when the school year begins.
Grand Ledge Public Schools names new superintendent
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge Public Schools has named its new superintendent. At Monday’s meeting, the Grand Ledge Public Schools Board of Education voted to name Dr. Bill Barnes superintendent - pending successful contract negotiations. Dr. Barnes was appointed as acting superintendent during a special meeting held...
Lansing police officer is back for a G.R.E.A.T cause
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing police officer in came full circle in a program to keep kids out of gangs. It’s called the G.R.E.A.T Program - Gang Resistance Education and Training. Lansing police officer De’Jeeiare Davis was a student in the program while attending Lewton Elementary, and now...
New artwork downtown literally stops traffic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Traffic light boxes are getting a new life in downtown Lansing. Mid-Michigan artists are now using them as canvases to paint on them. It’s all part of a new initiative with Downtown Inc. to refresh and revamp downtown post-pandemic. Hear from one of the artists...
Supporting the community at Allen Neighborhood Center
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our Love Lansing Like a Local feature this week is Farmers Markets. The Allen Neighborhood market is just one of dozens of attractions in the Capital region that are ready to welcome you this summer. At the Allen Neighborhood Center, we also learned about the Incubator...
Staffing shakeup hits Ovid-Elsie schools
OVID-ELSIE, Mich. (WLNS) – On the heels of Ovid-Elsie Superintendent Ryan Cunningham announcing his retirement, the athletic director and operations director both resigned. While at the same time, district officials are facing scrutiny from community members on how the district handled a fuel use investigation. Tuesday’s meeting was filled with frustrated parents, upset over how […]
Lansing Township annexation into Lansing on November ballot
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some people who want to live in Lansing Township want to live in Lansing. The City Council voted unanimously Monday night to put the measure on the November ballot. If Lansing Township residents in the Groesbeck neighborhood vote to have Lansing annex their neighborhood, the Capital...
lansingcitypulse.com
Lansing Pride offers a free party this weekend
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 3 — When attendees arrive Saturday for the first Lansing Pride Festival, they will notice an immediate difference from previous LGBTQ Pride festivals in Lansing: It’s free. Earlier festivals were hosted by Michigan Pride, and it charged. Lansing Pride has made a point of publicizing that...
Jackson farmer takes steps to make the city an environmental staple
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - To the regular eye, it might look like a wooden box, but to Justin Fairchild, it is a necessity for our future. Fairchild, also known as the kilted farmer, has made it his goal to make Jackson a staple for environmental conservation. How you may ask? By farming with bees.
Fire in Downtown Lansing closes streets
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Tuesday morning fire in Downtown Lansing closed North Larch Street, just north of Michigan Avenue. Fire crews responded to the scene at about 8 a.m., closing Larch Street for about two hours as they battled the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown. Subscribe...
Bicyclist Safety Enforcement Week: Lansing police to focus on reducing injuries, fatalities
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Aug. 7 to Aug. 13 is Bicycle Safety Enforcement week, which aims to bring awareness to all aspect of bicycle safety. The Lansing Police Department has partnered with the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning to remind drivers about the rules for vehicles and bicycles sharing the road together.
LPD officer by day, boxing champ by night
A local police officer is getting ready to try her hand at winning a national championship.
Jackson Community Foundation receives $20,000 to fund County programs
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, the Jackson Community Foundation (JCF) announced they received a $20,000 grant to boost Jackson-area programs. The grant, from the Consumer’s Energy Foundation, will be used with JCF’s Community Needs Fund to promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in Jackson County. The grant is part of $100,000 awarded by the Consumers Energy Foundation to support five community foundations across Michigan who are directly working with local organizations actively engaged in DEI initiatives.
Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair
JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
Lansing Police Department is accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
The Lansing Police Department is accepting applications for its Citizens Police Academy now through Aug. 17.
Will this sunshine last? Plus a $5M basketball jersey could be yours
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at our sunshine chances for the rest of the week. President Biden signs the PACT Act giving more health benefits to veterans, a major party foul of a beer spill, and the GOAT’s jersey is up for bids! Plus what’s coming up on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
Sheriff investigating after three swans found decapitated on Lake Fenton
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three swans were found decapitated on Lake Fenton over the weekend. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says he’s certain the people knew they killed the swans, although it’s not clear yet if it was intentional.
One car, two stolen semi-truck computers, & two wanted
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan are staying busy this week, with four different cases that they need your help with. Two cases involve requests for information, and the two other cases involve two people wanted for felony arrest out of Lansing. Have any information regarding the cases mentioned below? Call Crime […]
