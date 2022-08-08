ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wclo.com

Janesville man facing OWI charge pleads not guilty

A 39-year-old Janesville man who faces charges of operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16, neglecting a child, resisting an officer, and bail jumping pleads not guilty. Ricardo Moreno was represented by Philip Brehm in Rock County Court afternoon, where a not guilty plea was entered in front of...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Driver given Narcan soon after Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver accused of crashing into a woman’s vehicle was found semi-conscious and needing Narcan after she chased him down, the police department reported. The victim told MPD investigators that her vehicle was rear-ended shortly before 1 p.m. and the man drove off. She tailed...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Investigation launched in Winnebago Co. Jail inmate death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An investigation has been launched following the death of an inmate at the Winnebago County Jail. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force launched the investigation at the request of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Winnebago County Correctional Officers found Christian K. Littrell, […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Public Defender#Violent Crime#Court#Beloit Police
wclo.com

Beloit woman faces 4th OWI charge

A 57-year-old Beloit woman is facing charges including Operating While Intoxicated 4th Offense after being picked-up in Janesville. Police were called to Center Avenue about 4:15 a.m. Monday for a report of a vehicle driving the wrong way on the bridge. Officers say they didn’t immediately find the described vehicle, but located it about 45 minutes later driving erratically south on Milton Avenue near the mall. Police say the driver, Veronica A. McIntyre displayed signs of impairment and failed standardized field sobriety tests. McIntyre was also arrested for Operating after Revocation.
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

Rockford ‘window smasher’ woman identified; still at large

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 34-year-old Sara Hughes of Rockford has been identified as the woman who smashed a store front window at a downtown Rockford business. Hughes is wanted in connection with an attempted burglary on Monday, August 1. She’s been charged with felony criminal damage to property. Just...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson County death investigation; 1 in custody

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A death investigation is underway in Jefferson County. Deputies responded to a 911 call of gunshots fired in a residence in the Town of Sumner on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Upon arriving at scene, responding deputies observed an individual walking away from the residence. This individual matched...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
WIFR

44-year-old man found dead in cell at Winnebago County jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An inmate death investigation is underway by the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force at the request of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Around 9 p.m., Tuesday Christian K. Littrell, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell. Correctional staff attempted lifesaving efforts and Littrell was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Loves Park man shot to death in backyard

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Dijoune Nelson, 30, was shot while outside of his residence, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. Officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 11 p.m., according to the Loves Park Police Department. They found Nelson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in […]
LOVES PARK, IL
x1071.com

Court quashes bench warrant for teen accused in disruptive Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. — Court officials have quashed a bench warrant for a teen accused of crashing a stolen car on the Beltline during rush hour earlier this year. The warrant was first issued for 19-year-old Avion Howard after he failed to appear for a court hearing in July, according to online court records. Howard is charged with driving a vehicle without consent and resisting an officer.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Death investigation underway after shooting at home in Jefferson County

SUMNER, Wis. — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in Jefferson County. Deputies were called to a home in the Town of Sumner just before 12:15 a.m. for a report of gunshots. A person was seen walking away from the home. That person was later arrested. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said that a death investigation...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Homicide Investigation in Winnebago County

On Friday, shortly after 11:00 pm the Loves Park Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 200 Block of Pennsylvania Ave in reference to a subject down in the backyard. The responding officers located a 30 year old male in the backyard. The victim was shot multiple times...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Man arrested after throwing rocks at people on bike path

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police accused him of throwing rocks at people on a downtown Madison bike path. MPD officers responded to a man yelling and throwing rocks at people just before 9 a.m. on the bike path at Broom St. and John Nolen Dr.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy