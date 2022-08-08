A 57-year-old Beloit woman is facing charges including Operating While Intoxicated 4th Offense after being picked-up in Janesville. Police were called to Center Avenue about 4:15 a.m. Monday for a report of a vehicle driving the wrong way on the bridge. Officers say they didn’t immediately find the described vehicle, but located it about 45 minutes later driving erratically south on Milton Avenue near the mall. Police say the driver, Veronica A. McIntyre displayed signs of impairment and failed standardized field sobriety tests. McIntyre was also arrested for Operating after Revocation.

BELOIT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO