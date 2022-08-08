Read full article on original website
wclo.com
Janesville man facing OWI charge pleads not guilty
A 39-year-old Janesville man who faces charges of operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16, neglecting a child, resisting an officer, and bail jumping pleads not guilty. Ricardo Moreno was represented by Philip Brehm in Rock County Court afternoon, where a not guilty plea was entered in front of...
Madison police arrest man who allegedly yelled, threw rocks at people
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Tuesday who they said yelled and threw rocks at people. Officers were sent to a bike path near Broom Street and John Nolen Drive just after 9 a.m. after someone called about the 26-year-old. When officers approached him he allegedly clenched his fists and became aggressive. He was arrested and faces...
nbc15.com
MPD: Driver given Narcan soon after Madison crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver accused of crashing into a woman’s vehicle was found semi-conscious and needing Narcan after she chased him down, the police department reported. The victim told MPD investigators that her vehicle was rear-ended shortly before 1 p.m. and the man drove off. She tailed...
Investigation launched in Winnebago Co. Jail inmate death
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An investigation has been launched following the death of an inmate at the Winnebago County Jail. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force launched the investigation at the request of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Winnebago County Correctional Officers found Christian K. Littrell, […]
wclo.com
Beloit woman faces 4th OWI charge
A 57-year-old Beloit woman is facing charges including Operating While Intoxicated 4th Offense after being picked-up in Janesville. Police were called to Center Avenue about 4:15 a.m. Monday for a report of a vehicle driving the wrong way on the bridge. Officers say they didn’t immediately find the described vehicle, but located it about 45 minutes later driving erratically south on Milton Avenue near the mall. Police say the driver, Veronica A. McIntyre displayed signs of impairment and failed standardized field sobriety tests. McIntyre was also arrested for Operating after Revocation.
Madison man injured while fighting off intruder, suspect arrested
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was injured Monday night after police said he fought off an attempted burglary. The man was reportedly in the living room of his home in the 500 block of South Randall Avenue when he heard someone enter the home at around 11:10 p.m. Police said he confronted the intruder and the two began to...
WIFR
Rockford ‘window smasher’ woman identified; still at large
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 34-year-old Sara Hughes of Rockford has been identified as the woman who smashed a store front window at a downtown Rockford business. Hughes is wanted in connection with an attempted burglary on Monday, August 1. She’s been charged with felony criminal damage to property. Just...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County death investigation; 1 in custody
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A death investigation is underway in Jefferson County. Deputies responded to a 911 call of gunshots fired in a residence in the Town of Sumner on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Upon arriving at scene, responding deputies observed an individual walking away from the residence. This individual matched...
wclo.com
Suspect arrested following hours-long standoff in Beloit appears in Rock County Court
A 26-year-old Beloit man who was taken into custody peacefully following an hours-long standoff with police last month is bound over for trial. Draylen C. Fair appeared before Court Commissioner Jack Hoag Monday morning on felony charges fleeing and felony bail jumping. Fair waived his right to a preliminary hearing...
WIFR
44-year-old man found dead in cell at Winnebago County jail
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An inmate death investigation is underway by the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force at the request of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Around 9 p.m., Tuesday Christian K. Littrell, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell. Correctional staff attempted lifesaving efforts and Littrell was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Loves Park man shot to death in backyard
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Dijoune Nelson, 30, was shot while outside of his residence, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. Officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 11 p.m., according to the Loves Park Police Department. They found Nelson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in […]
Man wanted in deadly north Madison shooting arrested in Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dane County man wanted in a deadly shooting on Madison’s north side late last month was arrested last week in southern Ohio. Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, on Thursday. He is being held in the Montgomery County, Ohio, jail and is awaiting extradition. The...
x1071.com
Court quashes bench warrant for teen accused in disruptive Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. — Court officials have quashed a bench warrant for a teen accused of crashing a stolen car on the Beltline during rush hour earlier this year. The warrant was first issued for 19-year-old Avion Howard after he failed to appear for a court hearing in July, according to online court records. Howard is charged with driving a vehicle without consent and resisting an officer.
Death investigation underway after shooting at home in Jefferson County
SUMNER, Wis. — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in Jefferson County. Deputies were called to a home in the Town of Sumner just before 12:15 a.m. for a report of gunshots. A person was seen walking away from the home. That person was later arrested. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said that a death investigation...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Homicide Investigation in Winnebago County
On Friday, shortly after 11:00 pm the Loves Park Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 200 Block of Pennsylvania Ave in reference to a subject down in the backyard. The responding officers located a 30 year old male in the backyard. The victim was shot multiple times...
nbc15.com
Police: ‘Pretty graphic’ fight at Darlington pool sends teen to emergency room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a series of clashes Tuesday afternoon at the Darlington’s swimming pool and nearby basketball courts, parents of children who were there at the time may want to talk to them about what they saw, the city’s police department cautioned. “Frankly, it was pretty...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspect Shoots A Victim During A Robbery, on the East Side
On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 1:30p.m.,. Rockford Police officers were notified of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. Officers were advised that the 25-year-old male victim was struck while walking in the 1700 block. of 7th Avenue. While he was walking, a dark-colored sedan drove past...
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested after throwing rocks at people on bike path
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police accused him of throwing rocks at people on a downtown Madison bike path. MPD officers responded to a man yelling and throwing rocks at people just before 9 a.m. on the bike path at Broom St. and John Nolen Dr.
wclo.com
Man who abandoned child when he fled traffic stop waives preliminary hearing
A 39-year-old Janesville man who was arrested for drunken driving for the seventh time, after leaving a young child behind when he fled a traffic stop on foot, is bound over for trial. Ricardo Moreno appeared in Rock County Court last Wednesday on charges of operating while intoxicated with a...
Slender Man stabbing: Morgan Geyser withdraws request for release
One of the two women sent to a mental institution after a 2014 stabbing attack that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her request for release.
